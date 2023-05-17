Almanac - Wednesday May 17, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 17th of May of 2023,

May 17 is the 137th day of the year

228 days remain until the end of the year.

35 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:58:04 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:15:19 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 17 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.

The first low tide was at 4:06 am at -0.3 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:27 am at 4.51 feet

The next low tide at 3:39 pm at 1.53 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:55 pm at 6.29 feet

The Moon is currently 5% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Friday the 19th of May of 2023 at 8:53 am

Today is….

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia

National Cherry Cobbler Day

National Mushroom Hunting Day

National Numeracy Day in the UK

National Graduation Tassel Day

National Idaho Day

National Pack Rat Day

National Pinot Grigio Day

National Walnut Day

Turn Beauty Inside Out Day

World Facility Management Day

World Hypertension Day

World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day

World Stationery Day

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

and Emergency Medical Services For Children Day

Today is also…

Birthday of the Raja in Perlis, Malaysia

Children's Day in Norway

Constitution Day in Norway

Constitution Day in Nauru

Feast of ‘Aẓamat in the Baháʼí Faith

Galician Literature Day or Día das Letras Galegas (Galicia)

Liberation Day in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Navy Day in Argentina

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1866 – Erik Satie, French pianist and composer (d. 1925)

1912 – Archibald Cox, American lawyer and politician, 31st United States Solicitor General (d. 2004)

1936 – Dennis Hopper, American actor and director (d. 2010)

1937 – Hazel R. O'Leary, American lawyer and politician, 7th United States Secretary of Energy

1939 – Gary Paulsen, American author (d. 2021)

1942 – Taj Mahal, American blues singer-songwriter and musician

1944 – Jesse Winchester, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2014)

1946 – Udo Lindenberg, German singer-songwriter and drummer

1948 – Dick Gaughan, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1956 – Sugar Ray Leonard, American boxer

1961 – Enya, Irish singer-songwriter and producer

…and on this day in history…

1792 – The New York Stock Exchange is formed under the Buttonwood Agreement.

1863 – Rosalía de Castro publishes Cantares Gallegos, the first book in the Galician language.

1865 – The International Telegraph Union (later the International Telecommunication Union) is established in Paris.

1900 – The children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, by L. Frank Baum, is first published in the United States. The first copy is given to the author's sister.

1939 – The Columbia Lions and the Princeton Tigers play in the United States' first televised sporting event, a collegiate baseball game in New York City.

1954 – The United States Supreme Court hands down a unanimous decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, outlawing racial segregation in public schools.

1973 – Watergate scandal: Televised hearings begin in the United States Senate.

1974 – Police in Los Angeles burn down a house in Compton occupied by members of the, killing six members,

1983 – The U.S. Department of Energy declassifies documents showing world's largest mercury pollution event in Oak Ridge, Tennessee (ultimately found to be 4.2 million pounds [1.9 kt]), in response to the Appalachian Observer's Freedom of Information Act request.

1983 – Lebanon, Israel, and the United States sign an agreement on Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon.

1984 – Prince Charles calls a proposed addition to the National Gallery, London, a "monstrous carbuncle on the face of a much-loved and elegant friend", sparking controversies on the proper role of the Royal Family and the course of modern architecture.

1990 – The General Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) eliminates homosexuality from the list of psychiatric diseases.

2004 – The first legal same-sex marriages in the U.S. are performed in the state of Massachusetts.

2007 – Trains from North and South Korea cross the 38th Parallel in a test-run agreed by both governments. This is the first time that trains have crossed the Demilitarized Zone since 1953.