Almanac - Thursday May 11, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 11th of May of 2023,

May 11 is the 131st day of the year

234 days remain until the end of the year.

41 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:03:15 am

and the sun sets this evening at 8:10:07 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 6 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:06:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.1°F.

The first high tide was early this morning at 2:58 am at 5.47 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:25 am later this morning at -0.8 feet

The next high tide at 6:00 pm at 4.59 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:51 pm at at 3.12 feet

The Moon is currently 62% visible

It’s the third Quarter Moon until tomorrow at 7:28 am

Today is…

Eat What You Want Day

Hostess CupCake Day

Make-A-Book Day

National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

National Twilight Zone Day

World Ego Awareness Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1875 – Harriet Quimby, American pilot and screenwriter (d. 1912)

1888 – Irving Berlin, Belarusian-American pianist and composer (d. 1989)

1894 – Martha Graham, American dancer and choreographer (d. 1991)

1895 – William Grant Still, American composer and conductor (d. 1978)

1904 – Salvador Dalí, Spanish artist (d. 1989)

1911 – Phil Silvers, American actor and comedian (d. 1985)

1916 – Camilo José Cela, Spanish author and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2002)

1918 – Richard Feynman, American physicist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1988)

1927 – Bernard Fox, British actor (d. 2016)

1933 – Louis Farrakhan, American religious leader

…and on this day in history…

1894 – Four thousand Pullman Palace Car Company workers go on a wildcat strike.

1997 – Deep Blue, a chess-playing supercomputer, defeats Garry Kasparov in the last game of the rematch, becoming

the first computer to beat a world-champion chess player in a classic match format.