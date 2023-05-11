© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday May 11, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published May 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM PDT
Book Of Double Delight

Today is Thursday, the 11th of May of 2023,

May 11 is the 131st day of the year

234 days remain until the end of the year.

41 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:03:15 am

and the sun sets this evening at 8:10:07 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 6 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:06:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.1°F.

The first high tide was early this morning at 2:58 am at 5.47 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:25 am later this morning at -0.8 feet

The next high tide at 6:00 pm at 4.59 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:51 pm at at 3.12 feet

The Moon is currently 62% visible

It’s the third Quarter Moon until tomorrow at 7:28 am

Today is…

Eat What You Want Day

Hostess CupCake Day

Make-A-Book Day

National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

National Twilight Zone Day

World Ego Awareness Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1875Harriet Quimby, American pilot and screenwriter (d. 1912)

1888Irving Berlin, Belarusian-American pianist and composer (d. 1989)

1894Martha Graham, American dancer and choreographer (d. 1991)

1895 – William Grant Still, American composer and conductor (d. 1978)

1904Salvador Dalí, Spanish artist (d. 1989)

1911 – Phil Silvers, American actor and comedian (d. 1985)

1916Camilo José Cela, Spanish author and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2002)

1918Richard Feynman, American physicist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1988)

1927Bernard Fox, British actor (d. 2016)

1933Louis Farrakhan, American religious leader

…and on this day in history…

1894 – Four thousand Pullman Palace Car Company workers go on a wildcat strike.

1997Deep Blue, a chess-playing supercomputer, defeats Garry Kasparov in the last game of the rematch, becoming

the first computer to beat a world-champion chess player in a classic match format.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
