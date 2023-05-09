Almanac - Tuesday May 9, 2023

Today is Tuesday, 9th of May of 2023,

May 9 is the 129th day of the year

236 days remain until the end of the year.

43 days until summer begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:05:10 am

and sunset will be at 8:08:20 pm.

Today we have 14 hours and 3 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:06:45 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.5°F.

The first high tide was at 1:02 am at 6.06 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:23 am at -1.19 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:55 pm at 4.38 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:05 pm at 3.31 feet

The Moon is currently 82.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 12th of May of 2023 at 7:28 am

Today is…

NATIONAL HOME FRONT HEROES DAY

NATIONAL ALPHABET MAGNET

Lost Sock Memorial Day

Hurray for Buttons Day

National Butterscotch Brownie Day

National Moscato Day

NATIONAL SLEEPOVER DAY

Tear the Tags Off the Mattress Day

Childhood Depression Awareness Day

Lag B'omer

National Teacher Day

Today is also….

Liberation Day, commemorating the end of the German occupation of the Channel Islands during World War II. on Guernsey and Jersey

National Day on Alderney

Europe Day, commemorating the Schuman Declaration in the European Union, and Ukraine

Victory Day observances, celebration of the Soviet Union victory over Nazi Germany in the former Soviet Union, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

Victory and Peace Day, marks the capture of Shusha (1992) in the First Nagorno-Karabakh War, and the end of World War II in Armenia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1800 – John Brown, American activist (d. 1859)

1860 – J. M. Barrie, Scottish novelist and playwright (d. 1937) creator of Peter Pan

1882 – Henry J. Kaiser, American shipbuilder and businessman, founded Kaiser Shipyards (d. 1967)

1883 – José Ortega y Gasset, Spanish philosopher, author, and critic (d. 1955)

1914 – Hank Snow, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1999)

1918 – Mike Wallace, American journalist, media personality and one-time game show host (d. 2012)

1920 – Richard Adams, English novelist (d. 2016)

1921 – Daniel Berrigan, American priest, poet, and activist (d. 2016)

1924 – Bulat Okudzhava, Russian singer, poet, and author (d. 1997)

1936 – Albert Finney, English actor (d. 2019)

1936 – Glenda Jackson, English actress and politician

1946 – Candice Bergen, American actress and producer

1949 – Billy Joel, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1951 – Joy Harjo, American poet, musician, playwright and author, 23rd United States Poet Laureate

On this day in history…

1662 – The figure who later became Mr. Punch makes his first recorded appearance in England.

1671 – Thomas Blood, disguised as a clergyman, attempts to steal England's Crown Jewels from the Tower of London.

1960 – The Food and Drug Administration announces it will approve birth control as an additional indication for Searle's Enovid, making Enovid the world's first approved oral contraceptive pill.

1974 – Watergate scandal: The United States House Committee on the Judiciary opens formal and public impeachment hearings against President Richard Nixon.

2020 – The COVID-19 recession causes the U.S. unemployment rate to hit 14.9 percent, its worst rate since the Great Depression.

2022 – Russo-Ukrainian War: United States President Joe Biden signs the 2022 Lend-Lease Act into law, a rebooted World War II-era policy expediting American equipment to Ukraine and other Eastern European countries.