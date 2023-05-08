Almanac - Monday May 8, 2023

Today Monday, 8th of May of 2023

May 8 is the 128th day of the year

237 days remain until the end of the year.

44 days until summer begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:06:10 am

and sunset will be at 8:07:26 pm.

Today we have 14 hours of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:06:48 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.4°F

the first high tide was at 12:17 am at 6.17 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:31 am at -1.24 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:51 pm at 4.41 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:07 pm at 3.14 feet

The Moon is 90.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 4 days Thursday the 12th of May of 2023 at 7:28 am

Today is..

Free Trade Day

Great Lakes Awareness Day

Iris Day

National Coconut Cream Pie Day

National Give Someone a Cupcake Day

National Have a Coke Day

National Meeting Planners Appreciation Day

National Student Nurses Day

No Socks Day

Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives during the Second World War

Victory in Europe Day

World Ovarian Cancer Day

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

Emancipation Day (Columbus, Mississippi)

Furry Dance (Helston, UK)

Liberation Day (Czech Republic)

Miguel Hidalgo's birthday (Mexico)

Parents' Day (South Korea)

Truman Day (Missouri)

Veterans Day (Norway)

Victory in Europe Day, and its related observances (Europe):

White Lotus Day (Theosophy)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1846 – Oscar Hammerstein I, American businessman and composer (d. 1919)

1884 – Harry S. Truman, American colonel and politician, 33rd President of the United States (d. 1972)

1895 – Fulton J. Sheen, American archbishop (d. 1979)

1895 – Edmund Wilson, American critic, essayist, and editor (d. 1972)

1905 – Red Nichols, American cornet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1965)

1906 – Roberto Rossellini, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 1977)

1910 – Mary Lou Williams, American pianist and composer (d. 1981)

1911 – Robert Johnson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1938)

1913 – Bob Clampett, American animator, director, and producer (d. 1984)

1920 – Tom of Finland, Finnish illustrator (d. 1991)

1920 – Sloan Wilson, American author and poet (d. 2003)

1926 – David Attenborough, English environmentalist and television host

1926 – Don Rickles, American comedian and actor (d. 2017)

1928 – Ted Sorensen, American lawyer, 8th White House Counsel (d. 2010)

1930 – Gary Snyder, American poet, essayist, and translator

1940 – Ricky Nelson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 1985)

1940 – Toni Tennille, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1941 – Bill Lockyer, American academic and politician, 30th Attorney General of California

1944 – Gary Glitter, English singer-songwriter

1945 – Keith Jarrett, American pianist and composer

1958 – Roddy Doyle, Irish novelist, playwright, and screenwriter

1961 – Bill de Blasio, American politician, 109th Mayor of New York City

1964 – Melissa Gilbert, American actress and director

1970 – Naomi Klein, Canadian author and activist

1975 – Enrique Iglesias, Spanish-American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1976 – Martha Wainwright, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1977 – Joe Bonamassa, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1996 – 6ix9ine, American rapper

On this day in history….

1877 – At Gilmore's Gardens in New York City, the first Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show opens.

1886 – Pharmacist John Pemberton first sells a carbonated beverage named "Coca-Cola" as a patent medicine.

1912 – Paramount Pictures is founded.

1970 – The Beatles release their 12th and final studio album Let It Be.

1973 – A 71-day standoff between federal authorities and the American Indian Movement members occupying the Pine Ridge Reservation at Wounded Knee, South Dakota ends with the surrender of the militants.

1978 – The first ascent of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen, by Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler.

1980 – The World Health Organization confirms the eradication of smallpox.