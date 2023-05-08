Almanac - Monday May 8, 2023
Today Monday, 8th of May of 2023
May 8 is the 128th day of the year
237 days remain until the end of the year.
44 days until summer begins
The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:06:10 am
and sunset will be at 8:07:26 pm.
Today we have 14 hours of sun.
The solar transit will be at 1:06:48 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.4°F
the first high tide was at 12:17 am at 6.17 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:31 am at -1.24 feet
The next high tide will be at 2:51 pm at 4.41 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:07 pm at 3.14 feet
The Moon is 90.3% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous
Last Quarter Moon in 4 days Thursday the 12th of May of 2023 at 7:28 am
Today is..
National Coconut Cream Pie Day
National Give Someone a Cupcake Day
National Meeting Planners Appreciation Day
Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives during the Second World War
World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day
Emancipation Day (Columbus, Mississippi)
Furry Dance (Helston, UK)
Liberation Day (Czech Republic)
Miguel Hidalgo's birthday (Mexico)
Parents' Day (South Korea)
Victory in Europe Day, and its related observances (Europe):
Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives during the Second World War, continues to May 9[53]
World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day (International)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1846 – Oscar Hammerstein I, American businessman and composer (d. 1919)
1884 – Harry S. Truman, American colonel and politician, 33rd President of the United States (d. 1972)
1895 – Fulton J. Sheen, American archbishop (d. 1979)
1895 – Edmund Wilson, American critic, essayist, and editor (d. 1972)
1905 – Red Nichols, American cornet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1965)
1906 – Roberto Rossellini, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 1977)
1910 – Mary Lou Williams, American pianist and composer (d. 1981)
1911 – Robert Johnson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1938)
1913 – Bob Clampett, American animator, director, and producer (d. 1984)
1920 – Tom of Finland, Finnish illustrator (d. 1991)
1920 – Sloan Wilson, American author and poet (d. 2003)
1926 – David Attenborough, English environmentalist and television host
1926 – Don Rickles, American comedian and actor (d. 2017)
1928 – Ted Sorensen, American lawyer, 8th White House Counsel (d. 2010)
1930 – Gary Snyder, American poet, essayist, and translator
1940 – Ricky Nelson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 1985)
1940 – Toni Tennille, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player
1941 – Bill Lockyer, American academic and politician, 30th Attorney General of California
1944 – Gary Glitter, English singer-songwriter
1945 – Keith Jarrett, American pianist and composer
1958 – Roddy Doyle, Irish novelist, playwright, and screenwriter
1961 – Bill de Blasio, American politician, 109th Mayor of New York City
1964 – Melissa Gilbert, American actress and director
1970 – Naomi Klein, Canadian author and activist
1975 – Enrique Iglesias, Spanish-American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor
1976 – Martha Wainwright, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1977 – Joe Bonamassa, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1996 – 6ix9ine, American rapper
On this day in history….
1877 – At Gilmore's Gardens in New York City, the first Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show opens.
1886 – Pharmacist John Pemberton first sells a carbonated beverage named "Coca-Cola" as a patent medicine.
1912 – Paramount Pictures is founded.
1970 – The Beatles release their 12th and final studio album Let It Be.
1973 – A 71-day standoff between federal authorities and the American Indian Movement members occupying the Pine Ridge Reservation at Wounded Knee, South Dakota ends with the surrender of the militants.
1978 – The first ascent of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen, by Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler.
1980 – The World Health Organization confirms the eradication of smallpox.