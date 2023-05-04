Almanac - Thursday May 4, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 4th of May of 2023,

May 4 is the 124th day of the year

241 days remain until the end of the year.

48 days until summer begins

the sun rose this morning at 6:10:22 am

and the sun sets this evening at 8:03:49 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 53 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:07:05 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.9°F.

The first low tide was at 4:48 am at -0.05 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:12 am at 4.45 feet

The next low tide at 4:02 pm at 1.75 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:36 pm at 5.87 feet

The Moon is currently 98.5% visible

We can call it a Full Moon

We’ll have a Full Moon tomorrow morning, Friday the 5th of May of 2023 at 10:34 am

The May full moon is called The Full Flower Moon.

Flowers spring forth in abundance this month.

The May Full Moon is also called the…

• Budding Moon (Cree) • Egg Laying Moon (Cree) • Frog Moon (Cree) • Leaf Budding Moon (Cree) • Planting Moon (Dakota, Lakota) • Moon of Shedding Ponies (Oglala)

We’ll also have a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

A penumbral eclipse happens when the moon passes into the lighter outer region of the Earth's shadow which is called the penumbra. This is an area in which the Earth appears to cover part of the sun's disk but not all of it.

Today is…

Anti-Bullying Day

Bird Day

International Firefighters' Day

International Respect for Chickens Day

K.I.N.D. Day

National Candied Orange Peel Day

National Day of Prayer

National Day of Reason

National Kids Fitness Day

National Orange Juice Day

National Weather Observers Day

Petite and Proud Day

Renewal Day

Star Wars Day (as in “may the fourth be with you” ha ha get it?)

World Password Day

Today is also…

Cassinga Day (Namibia)

Coal Miners Day (India)

Death of Milan Rastislav Štefánik Day (Slovakia)

Greenery Day (Japan)

May Fourth Movement commemorations:

Literary Day (Republic of China)

Youth Day (China)

Remembrance Day for Martyrs and Disabled (Afghanistan)

Remembrance of the Dead (Netherlands)

Restoration of Independence Day (Latvia)

World Give Day

Youth Day (Fiji)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1796 – Horace Mann, American educator and politician (d. 1859)

1889 – Francis Spellman, American cardinal (d. 1967)

1905 – Al Dexter, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist

(d. 1984)

1928 – Maynard Ferguson, Canadian trumpet player and bandleader

(d. 2006)

1928 – Thomas Kinsella, Irish poet, translator, and publisher (d.

2021)

1928 – Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian air marshal and politician, 4th

President of Egypt (d. 2020)

1929 – Audrey Hepburn, Belgian-British actress and humanitarian (d.

1993)

1931 – Gennady Rozhdestvensky, Russian conductor and educator

(d. 2018)

1937 – Ron Carter, American bassist and educator

1937 – Dick Dale, American surf-rock guitarist, singer, and songwriter

(d. 2019)

1939 – Amos Oz, Israeli journalist and author (d. 2018)

1941 – George Will, American journalist and author

1953 – Pia Zadora, American actress and singer

1958 – Keith Haring, American painter (d. 1990)

1959 – Randy Travis, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

…and on this day in history…

1871 – The National Association, the first professional baseball league, opens its first season in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

1904 – The United States begins construction of the Panama Canal.

1919 – May Fourth Movement: Student demonstrations take place in

Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, protesting the Treaty of Versailles, which transferred Chinese territory to Japan.

1927 – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is incorporated.

1932 – In Atlanta, mobster Al Capone begins serving an eleven-year prison sentence for tax evasion.

1946 – In San Francisco Bay, U.S. Marines from the nearby Treasure Island Naval Base stop a two-day riot at Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary. Five people are killed in the riot.

1953 – Ernest Hemingway wins the Pulitzer Prize for The Old Man and the Sea.

1959 – The 1st Annual Grammy Awards are held.

1961 – American civil rights movement: The "Freedom Riders" begin a bus trip through the South.

1970 – Vietnam War: Kent State shootings: The Ohio National Guard, sent to Kent State University after disturbances in the city of Kent the weekend before, opens fire killing four unarmed students and wounding nine others. The students were protesting the Cambodian Campaign of the United States and South Vietnam.

1972 – The Don't Make A Wave Committee, a fledgling environmental organization founded in Canada in 1971, officially changes its name to "Greenpeace Foundation".

1973 – The 108-story Sears Tower in Chicago is topped out at 1,451 feet as the world's tallest building.

1979 – Margaret Thatcher becomes the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

1989 – Iran–Contra affair: Former White House aide Oliver North is convicted of three crimes and acquitted of nine other charges; the convictions are later overturned on appeal.

1990 – Latvia declares independence from the Soviet Union.

1994 – Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO leader Yasser Arafat sign a peace accord, granting self-rule in the Gaza Strip and Jericho.

1998 – A federal judge in Sacramento, California, gives "Unabomber" Theodore Kaczynski four life sentences plus 30 years after Kaczynski accepts a plea agreement sparing him from the death penalty.

2000 – Ken Livingstone becomes the first Mayor of London (an office separate from that of the Lord Mayor of London).

2019 – The inaugural all-female motorsport series, W Series, takes place at Hockenheimring. The race was won by Jamie Chadwick, who would go on to become the inaugural season's champion.