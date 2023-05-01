Almanac - Monday May 1, 2023

Today is Monday, the 1st of May of 2023,

May 1 is the 121st day of the year

244 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose this morning at 6:13:45 am

and sunset will be at 8:01:04 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:24 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.9°F

The first high tide was just now at 8:34 am at 4.28 feet

The next low tide at 2:49 pm at 0.75 feet

and the final high tide will be at 9:21 pm at 5.12 feet

The Moon is 83.2% visible

Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Friday the 5th of May of 2023 at 10:34 am

We’ll also have a Pen-num-bral Lunar Eclipse

Today is…

Couple Appreciation Day

CSS Reboot Day

Executive Coaching Day

Frequent Flyer Day

Global Love Day

Keep Kids Alive Drive 25 Day

Loyalty Day

May Day

Melanoma Monday

Mother Goose Day

National Chocolate Parfait Day

National Purebred Dog Day

New Homeowners Day

Phone in Sick Day

Save the Rhino Day

School Principals' Day

Silver Star Service Banner Day

Therapeutic Massage Awareness Day

Worthy Wage Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Mauritania

Constitution Day in Argentina, Latvia, and the Marshall Islands

Maharashtra Day

International Sunflower Guerrilla Gardening Day

International Workers' Day or Labour Day

Law Day in United States, formerly intended to counterbalance the Loyalty Day, formerly

intended to counterbalance the celebration of Labour Day.

May Day, the beginning of Summer observances in the Northern hemisphere

such as Calan Mai in Wales and Samhain in Ireland

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

1852 – Calamity Jane, American frontierswoman and professional scout (d. 1903)

1857 – Theo van Gogh, Dutch art dealer (d. 1891)

1862 – Marcel Prévost, French novelist and playwright (d. 1941)

1864 – Anna Jarvis, American founder of Mother's Day (d. 1948)

1907 – Kate Smith, American singer and actress (d. 1986)

1910 – Raya Dunayevskaya, Ukrainian-American philosopher and activist (d. 1987)

1918 – Jack Paar, American comedian, author and talk show host (d. 2004)

1923 – Joseph Heller, American novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1999)

1924 – Terry Southern, American novelist, essayist, and screenwriter (d. 1995)

1925 – Scott Carpenter, American commander, pilot, and astronaut (d. 2013)

1928 – Sonny James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1930 – Little Walter Jacobs, American blues harp player and singer (d. 1968)

1934 – Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, Mexican politician

1939 – Judy Collins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – Rita Coolidge, American singer-songwriter

1947 – Sergio Infante, Chilean-Swedish poet and author

1967 – Tim McGraw, American singer-songwriter and actor

On this day in history…

1328 – Wars of Scottish Independence end: By the Treaty of Edinburgh–Northampton,

England recognises Scotland as an independent state

1707 – The Act of Union joining England and Scotland to form the Kingdom of Great Britain takes effect.

1807 – The Slave Trade Act 1807 takes effect, abolishing the slave trade within the British Empire.

1840 – The Penny Black, the first official adhesive postage stamp, is issued in the United Kingdom.

1886 – Rallies are held throughout the United States demanding the eight-hour work day, culminating in the Haymarket affair in Chicago, in commemoration of which May 1 is celebrated as International Workers' Day in many countries.

1894 – Coxey's Army, the first significant American protest march, arrives in Washington, D.C.

1930 – "Pluto" is officially proposed for the name of the newly discovered dwarf planet Pluto by Vesto Slipher in the Lowell Observatory Observation Circular. The name quickly catches on.

1931 – The Empire State Building is dedicated in New York City

1956 – The polio vaccine developed by Jonas Salk is made available to the public.

1960 – Cold War: U-2 incident: Francis Gary Powers, in a Lockheed U-2 spyplane, is shot down over the Sverdlovsk Oblast, Soviet Union, sparking a diplomatic crisis.

1961 – The Prime Minister of Cuba, Fidel Castro, proclaims Cuba a socialist nation and abolishes elections.

1970 – Vietnam War: Protests erupt following the announcement by Richard Nixon that the U.S. and South Vietnamese forces would attack Vietnamese communists in a Cambodian Campaign.

1971 – Amtrak (the National Railroad Passenger Corporation) takes over operation of U.S. passenger rail service.

2009 – Same-sex marriage is legalized in Sweden.

2011 – Pope John Paul II is beatified by his successor, Pope Benedict XVI.

2019 – Naruhito ascends to the throne of Japan succeeding his father Akihito, beginning the Reiwa period.