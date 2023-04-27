Almanac - Thursday April 27, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 27th of April of 2023,

April 27 is the 117th day of the year

248 days remain until the end of the year.

55 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:18:31 am

and the sun sets at 7:57:23 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:07:57 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.8°F.

The first high tide was at 3:59 am at 4.58 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 11:42 am at 0.26 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:27 pm at 4.37 feet

The moon is currently 47.1% visible

It’s the First Quarter Moon

Today is…

Babe Ruth Day

International Design Day

Love Your Thighs Day

Marine Mammal Rescue Day

Matanzas Mule Day

Morse Code Day

National Devil Dog Day

National Prime Rib Day

National Teach Children to Save Day

National Tell a Story Day

Poem in your Pocket Day

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day

Thank You Thursday

World Tapir Day

Today is also….

Day of Russian Parliamentarism

Day of the Uprising Against the Occupying Forces in Slovenia

Flag Day in Moldova

Freedom Day in South Africa

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Sierra Leone from United Kingdom in 1961.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Togo from France in 1960.

King's Day in The Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten)

National Veterans' Day in Finland

On this day in history…

1667 – Blind and impoverished, John Milton sells Paradise Lost to a printer for £10, so that it could be entered into the Stationers' Register.

1861 – American President Abraham Lincoln suspends the writ of habeas corpus.

1936 – The United Auto Workers (UAW) gains autonomy from the American Federation of Labor.

1981 – Xerox PARC introduces the computer mouse.

2006 – Construction begins on the Freedom Tower (later renamed One World Trade Center) in New York City.

2018 – The Panmunjom Declaration is signed between North and South Korea, officially declaring their intentions to end the Korean conflict.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1593 – Mumtaz Mahal, Mughal empress buried at the Taj Mahal (d. 1631)

1759 – Mary Wollstonecraft, English philosopher, historian, and novelist (d. 1797)

1791 – Samuel Morse, American painter and inventor, co-invented the Morse code (d. 1872)

1822 – Ulysses S. Grant, American general and politician, 18th President of the United States (d. 1885)

1891 – Sergei Prokofiev, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1953)

1894 – Nicolas Slonimsky, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1995)

1896 – Rogers Hornsby, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 1963)

1898 – Ludwig Bemelmans, Italian-American author and illustrator (d. 1962)

1899 – Walter Lantz, American animator, producer, screenwriter, and actor (d. 1994)

1922 – Jack Klugman, American actor (d. 2012)

1927 – Coretta Scott King, African-American activist and author (d. 2006)

1931 – Igor Oistrakh, Ukrainian violinist and educator (d. 2021)

1932 – Pik Botha, South African lawyer, politician, and diplomat, 8th South African Ambassador to the United States (d. 2018)

1932 – Casey Kasem, American disc jockey, music historian, radio celebrity, and voice actor; co-created American Top 40 (d. 2014)

1939 – Judy Carne, English actress and comedian (d. 2015)

1942 – Ruth Glick, American author

1942 – Jim Keltner, American drummer

1944 – Cuba Gooding Sr., American singer (d. 2017)

1944 – Herb Pedersen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – August Wilson, American author and playwright (d. 2005)

1947 – Ann Peebles, American soul singer-songwriter

1959 – Sheena Easton, Scottish-American singer-songwriter, actress, and producer

1969 – Cory Booker, African-American lawyer and politician

1988 – Lizzo, American singer and rapper