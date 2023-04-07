© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday April 7, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published April 7, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
coffeecakecat.jpg
zzorna
/
Flickr Creative Commons
pie, coffee and cat

Today is Friday, 7th of April of 2023,

April 7 is the 97th day of the year

268 days remain until the end of the year.

75 days until summer begins

The sun rose just now at 6:45:50 am

and the sun sets this evening at 7:38:59 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 53 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:12:24 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.4°F.

The first low tide was earlier this hour at 6:20 am at 0.03 feet

the first high tide will be at 12:47pm at 4.62 feet

the next low tide at 6:09 pm at 1.69 feet

and the final high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning after midnight at 12:19 at 5.75 feet

The Moon is currently 98.1% visible

It now a waning gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 13th of April of 2023 at 2:11 am

Today is…

Empowered Women Entrepreneurs Day

Good Friday

Hospital Admitting Clerks Day

International Beaver Day

International Snailpapers Day

Metric System Day

National Beer Day

National Coffee Cake Day

National Making The First Move Day

National No Housework Day

National Pet Health Insurance Day

National Walk to Work Day

Poet in a Cupcake Day

Public Television Day

Student Government Day

World Health Day

World Health Organization Day

Today is also…

Flag Day in Slovenia

Genocide Memorial Day in Rwanda

Motherhood and Beauty Day in Armenia

Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume Day in Tanzania

Women's Day in Mozambique

Veterans' Day in Belgium

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1770William Wordsworth, English poet (d. 1850)

1890 – Marjory Stoneman Douglas, American journalist and activist (d. 1998)

1893Allen Dulles, American lawyer and diplomat, 5th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 1969)

1897 – Walter Winchell, American journalist and radio host (d. 1972)

1908Percy Faith, Canadian composer, conductor, and bandleader (d. 1976)

1915 – Billie Holiday, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1959)

1920Ravi Shankar, Indian-American sitar player and composer (d. 2012)

1922Mongo Santamaría, Cuban-American drummer (d. 2003)

1927Babatunde Olatunji, Nigerian-American drummer, educator, and activist (d. 2003)

1928James Garner, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 2014)

1929 – Joe Gallo, American gangster (d. 1972)

1931 – Daniel Ellsberg, American activist and author

1933Wayne Rogers, American actor, investor, and producer (d. 2015)

1935 – Hodding Carter III, American journalist and politician, Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs

1938Jerry Brown, American lawyer and politician, 34th and 39th Governor of California

1938 – Freddie Hubbard, American trumpet player and composer (d. 2008)

1939Francis Ford Coppola, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1939 – David Frost, English journalist and game show host (d. 2013)

1951 – Janis Ian, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1964 – Russell Crowe, New Zealand-Australian actor

1971Guillaume Depardieu, French actor (d. 2008)

1985 – Humza Yousaf, Scottish politician, serving as First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party

…and on this day in history….

1141Empress Matilda becomes the first female ruler of England, adopting the title "Lady of the English".

1805 – German composer Ludwig van Beethoven premieres his Third Symphony, at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna.

1906Mount Vesuvius erupts and devastates Naples.

1927AT&T transmits the first long-distance public television broadcast (from Washington, D.C., to New York City, displaying the image of Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover).

1933Prohibition in the United States is repealed for beer of no more than 3.2% alcohol by weight, eight months before the ratification of the Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution. (Now celebrated as National Beer Day in the United States.)

1940Booker T. Washington becomes the first African American to be depicted on a United States postage stamp.

1943 – The National Football League makes helmets mandatory.

1948 – The World Health Organization is established by the United Nations.

1964IBM announces the System/360.

1969 – The Internet's symbolic birth date: Publication of RFC 1.

1976 – Member of Parliament and suspected spy John Stonehouse resigns from the Labour Party after being arrested for faking his own death.

1978 – Development of the neutron bomb is canceled by President Jimmy Carter.

1988 – Soviet Defense Minister Dmitry Yazov orders the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan.

1990 – John Poindexter is convicted for his role in the Iran–Contra affair. In 1991 the convictions are reversed on appeal.

2022Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed for the Supreme Court of the United States, becoming the first black female justice.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance