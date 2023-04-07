Almanac - Friday April 7, 2023

Today is Friday, 7th of April of 2023,

April 7 is the 97th day of the year

268 days remain until the end of the year.

75 days until summer begins

The sun rose just now at 6:45:50 am

and the sun sets this evening at 7:38:59 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 53 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:12:24 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.4°F.

The first low tide was earlier this hour at 6:20 am at 0.03 feet

the first high tide will be at 12:47pm at 4.62 feet

the next low tide at 6:09 pm at 1.69 feet

and the final high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning after midnight at 12:19 at 5.75 feet

The Moon is currently 98.1% visible

It now a waning gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 13th of April of 2023 at 2:11 am

Today is…

Empowered Women Entrepreneurs Day

Good Friday

Hospital Admitting Clerks Day

International Beaver Day

International Snailpapers Day

Metric System Day

National Beer Day

National Coffee Cake Day

National Making The First Move Day

National No Housework Day

National Pet Health Insurance Day

National Walk to Work Day

Poet in a Cupcake Day

Public Television Day

Student Government Day

World Health Day

World Health Organization Day

Today is also…

Flag Day in Slovenia

Genocide Memorial Day in Rwanda

Motherhood and Beauty Day in Armenia

Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume Day in Tanzania

Women's Day in Mozambique

Veterans' Day in Belgium

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1770 – William Wordsworth, English poet (d. 1850)

1890 – Marjory Stoneman Douglas, American journalist and activist (d. 1998)

1893 – Allen Dulles, American lawyer and diplomat, 5th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 1969)

1897 – Walter Winchell, American journalist and radio host (d. 1972)

1908 – Percy Faith, Canadian composer, conductor, and bandleader (d. 1976)

1915 – Billie Holiday, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1959)

1920 – Ravi Shankar, Indian-American sitar player and composer (d. 2012)

1922 – Mongo Santamaría, Cuban-American drummer (d. 2003)

1927 – Babatunde Olatunji, Nigerian-American drummer, educator, and activist (d. 2003)

1928 – James Garner, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 2014)

1929 – Joe Gallo, American gangster (d. 1972)

1931 – Daniel Ellsberg, American activist and author

1933 – Wayne Rogers, American actor, investor, and producer (d. 2015)

1935 – Hodding Carter III, American journalist and politician, Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs

1938 – Jerry Brown, American lawyer and politician, 34th and 39th Governor of California

1938 – Freddie Hubbard, American trumpet player and composer (d. 2008)

1939 – Francis Ford Coppola, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1939 – David Frost, English journalist and game show host (d. 2013)

1951 – Janis Ian, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1964 – Russell Crowe, New Zealand-Australian actor

1971 – Guillaume Depardieu, French actor (d. 2008)

1985 – Humza Yousaf, Scottish politician, serving as First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party

…and on this day in history….

1141 – Empress Matilda becomes the first female ruler of England, adopting the title "Lady of the English".

1805 – German composer Ludwig van Beethoven premieres his Third Symphony, at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna.

1906 – Mount Vesuvius erupts and devastates Naples.

1927 – AT&T transmits the first long-distance public television broadcast (from Washington, D.C., to New York City, displaying the image of Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover).

1933 – Prohibition in the United States is repealed for beer of no more than 3.2% alcohol by weight, eight months before the ratification of the Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution. (Now celebrated as National Beer Day in the United States.)

1940 – Booker T. Washington becomes the first African American to be depicted on a United States postage stamp.

1943 – The National Football League makes helmets mandatory.

1948 – The World Health Organization is established by the United Nations.

1964 – IBM announces the System/360.

1969 – The Internet's symbolic birth date: Publication of RFC 1.

1976 – Member of Parliament and suspected spy John Stonehouse resigns from the Labour Party after being arrested for faking his own death.

1978 – Development of the neutron bomb is canceled by President Jimmy Carter.

1988 – Soviet Defense Minister Dmitry Yazov orders the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan.

1990 – John Poindexter is convicted for his role in the Iran–Contra affair. In 1991 the convictions are reversed on appeal.

2022 – Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed for the Supreme Court of the United States, becoming the first black female justice.