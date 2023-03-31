Almanac - Friday March 31, 2023

Today Friday, the 31st of March of 2023,

March 31 is the 90th day of the year

275 days remain until the end of the year.

82 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:56:18 am

and sunset will be at 7:32:36 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:27 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.5°F.

The first low tide was at 2:03 am at 2.88 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:11 am at 4.79 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:32 pm at 0.22 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:34 pm at 4.61 feet

The Moon is currently 72.4% visible

Waxing Gibbous

On this day in Women’s Herstory, we celebrate…

The National Council of Women of the U.S. was organized by Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Julia Ward Howe, and Sojourner Truth, among others, in 1888. It is the oldest non-sectarian women’s organization in the U.S.

Today in 1988, Toni Morrison won a Pulitzer Prize for her novel Beloved.

Born: March 31, 1889 in Lehigh, Oklahoma, Muriel Hazel Wright was an American teacher, historian and writer about the Choctaw Nation. She wrote several books about Oklahoma, and was unofficially called "Historian of Oklahoma."

Today is…

Anesthesia Tech Day

Cesar Chavez Day

Dance Marathon Day

Eiffel Tower Day

International Hug a Medievalist Day

International Transgender Day of Visibility

National Bunsen Burner Day

National Clams on the Half Shell Day

National Crayon Day

National Farm Workers Day

National Prom Day

National She's Funny That Way

No Homework Day

Tater Day

Transfer Day - March 31 (U.S. Virgin Islands)

World Backup Day

Today is also…

Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis (Azerbaijan)

Freedom Day (Malta)

King Nangklao Memorial Day (Thailand)

Thomas Mundy Peterson Day (New Jersey, United States)

Also born on this day….

1360 – Philippa of Lancaster (d. 1415)

1596 – René Descartes, French mathematician and philosopher (d. 1650)

1732 – Joseph Haydn, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1809)

1823 – Mary Boykin Chesnut, American author (d. 1886)

1833 – Mary Abigail Dodge, American writer and essayist (d. 1896)

1872 – Sergei Diaghilev, Russian ballet manager and critic, founded the Ballets Russes (d. 1929)

1908 – Red Norvo, American vibraphone player and composer (d. 1999)

1911 – Freddie Green, American guitarist (d. 1987)

1911 – Elisabeth Grümmer, German soprano (d. 1986)

1913 – Etta Baker, African-American singer and guitarist (d. 2006)

1914 – Octavio Paz, Mexican poet and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1998)

1921 – Lowell Fulson, African-American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1999)

1921 – Peggy Rea, American actress and casting director (d. 2011)

1924 – Leo Buscaglia, American author and academic (d. 1998)

1924 – Charles Guggenheim, American director and producer (d. 2002)

1926 – John Fowles, English novelist (d. 2005)

1927 – Cesar Chavez, American labor union leader and activist (d. 1993)

1928 – Lefty Frizzell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)

1929 – Liz Claiborne, Belgian-American fashion designer, founded Liz Claiborne Inc. (d. 2007)

1933 – Anita Carter, American singer-songwriter and bassist (d. 1999)

1934 – Richard Chamberlain, American actor

1934 – Shirley Jones, American actress and singer

1934 – John D. Loudermilk, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1935 – Herb Alpert, American singer-songwriter, trumpet player, and producer

1935 – Judith Rossner, American author (d. 2005)

1936 – Marge Piercy, American poet and novelist

1938 – Sheila Dikshit, Indian politician, 22nd Governor of Kerala (d. 2019)

1938 – Antje Gleichfeld, German runner

1938 – Arthur B. Rubinstein, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 2018)

1939 – Zviad Gamsakhurdia, Georgian anthropologist and politician, 1st President of Georgia (d. 1993)

1940 – Barney Frank, American lawyer and politician

1940 – Patrick Leahy, American lawyer and politician

1941 – Faith Leech, Australian swimmer (d. 2013)

1942 – Ulla Hoffmann, Swedish politician

1943 – Deirdre Clancy, English costume designer

1943 – Christopher Walken, American actor

1945 – Gabe Kaplan, American actor and comedian

1945 – Myfanwy Talog, Welsh actress (d. 1995)

1947 – Wendy Overton, American tennis player

1948 – Al Gore, American soldier and politician, 45th Vice President of the United States and Nobel Prize laureate

1950 – Sandra Morgen, American anthropologist and academic (d. 2016)

1953 – Dennis Kamakahi, American guitarist and composer (d. 2014)

1955 – Angus Young, Scottish-Australian guitarist and songwriter

1970 – Alenka Bratušek, Slovenian politician, 7th Prime Minister of Slovenia

1974 – Natali, Russian singer, composer and songwriter

1980 – Karolina Lassbo, Swedish lawyer and blogger

1980 – Kate Micucci, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1982 – Audrey Kawasaki, American painter

1983 – Ashleigh Ball, Canadian voice actress and musician

1983 – Sophie Hunger, Swiss-German musician

1984 – Kaie Kand, Estonian heptathlete

1985 – Kory Sheets, American football player

1987 – Nelli Zhiganshina, Russian figure skater

1990 – Sandra Roma, Swedish tennis player

1994 – Samira Asghari, Afghan member of the International Olympic Committee

1995 – Fiona Brown, footballer

1996 – Liza Koshy, American actress, comedian, and television host

1999 – Brooke Scullion, Irish Singer

1999 – Elžbieta Kropa, Lithuanian figure skater

1999 – Shiann Salmon, Jamaican track and field athlete

1999 – Tereza Jančová, former alpine skier from Slovakia

1999 – Shehana Vithana, Sri Lankan born Australian professional squash player

2014 – Eva Diana Kidisyuk, Ukrainian-American YouTuber

Also on this day in history…

1889 – The Eiffel Tower is officially opened.

1906 – The Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States (later the National Collegiate Athletic Association) is established to set rules for college sports in the United States.

1913 – The Vienna Concert Society rioted during a performance of modernist music by Arnold Schoenberg, Alban Berg, Alexander von Zemlinsky, and Anton von Webern, causing a premature end to the concert due to violence; this concert became known as the Skandalkonzert.

1930 – The Motion Picture Production Code is instituted, imposing strict guidelines on the treatment of sex, crime, religion and violence in film, in the U.S., for the next thirty-eight years.

1933 – The Civilian Conservation Corps is established with the mission of relieving rampant unemployment in the United States.

1949 – The Dominion of Newfoundland joins the Canadian Confederation and becomes the 10th Province of Canada.

1951 – Remington Rand delivers the first UNIVAC I computer to the United States Census Bureau.

1958 – In the Canadian federal election, the Progressive Conservatives, led by John Diefenbaker, win the largest percentage of seats in Canadian history, with 208 seats of 265.

1959 – The 14th Dalai Lama, crosses the border into India and is granted political asylum.

1968 – American President Lyndon B. Johnson speaks to the nation of "Steps to Limit the War in Vietnam" in a television address. At the conclusion of his speech, he announces: "I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your President."

1991 – Georgian independence referendum: Nearly 99 percent of the voters support the country's independence from the Soviet Union.

1991 – The Warsaw Pact formally disbands.

1998 – Netscape releases Mozilla source code under an open source license.