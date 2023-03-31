© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday March 31, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published March 31, 2023 at 6:43 AM PDT
transgendervisability.jpg
Miki Jourdan
/
Transgender Day of Visibility Philadelphia City Hall

Today Friday, the 31st of March of 2023,

March 31 is the 90th day of the year

275 days remain until the end of the year.

82 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:56:18 am

and sunset will be at 7:32:36 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:27 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.5°F.

The first low tide was at 2:03 am at 2.88 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:11 am at 4.79 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:32 pm at 0.22 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:34 pm at 4.61 feet

The Moon is currently 72.4% visible

Waxing Gibbous

On this day in Women’s Herstory, we celebrate…

The National Council of Women of the U.S. was organized by Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Julia Ward Howe, and Sojourner Truth, among others, in 1888. It is the oldest non-sectarian women’s organization in the U.S.

Today in 1988, Toni Morrison won a Pulitzer Prize for her novel Beloved.

Born: March 31, 1889 in Lehigh, Oklahoma, Muriel Hazel Wright was an American teacher, historian and writer about the Choctaw Nation. She wrote several books about Oklahoma, and was unofficially called "Historian of Oklahoma."

Today is…

Anesthesia Tech Day

Cesar Chavez Day

Dance Marathon Day

Eiffel Tower Day

International Hug a Medievalist Day

International Transgender Day of Visibility

National Bunsen Burner Day

National Clams on the Half Shell Day

National Crayon Day

National Farm Workers Day

National Prom Day

National She's Funny That Way

No Homework Day

Tater Day

Transfer Day - March 31 (U.S. Virgin Islands)

World Backup Day

Today is also…

Cesar Chavez Day (United States)

Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis (Azerbaijan)

Freedom Day (Malta)

International Transgender Day of Visibility

King Nangklao Memorial Day (Thailand)

Thomas Mundy Peterson Day (New Jersey, United States)

Transfer Day (US Virgin Islands)

Also born on this day….

1360Philippa of Lancaster (d. 1415)

1596René Descartes, French mathematician and philosopher (d. 1650)

1732Joseph Haydn, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1809)

1823Mary Boykin Chesnut, American author (d. 1886)

1833Mary Abigail Dodge, American writer and essayist (d. 1896)

1872Sergei Diaghilev, Russian ballet manager and critic, founded the Ballets Russes (d. 1929)

1908Red Norvo, American vibraphone player and composer (d. 1999)

1911Freddie Green, American guitarist (d. 1987)

1911 – Elisabeth Grümmer, German soprano (d. 1986)

1913Etta Baker, African-American singer and guitarist (d. 2006)

1914Octavio Paz, Mexican poet and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1998)

1921Lowell Fulson, African-American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1999)

1921 – Peggy Rea, American actress and casting director (d. 2011)

1924Leo Buscaglia, American author and academic (d. 1998)

1924 – Charles Guggenheim, American director and producer (d. 2002)

1926John Fowles, English novelist (d. 2005)

1927Cesar Chavez, American labor union leader and activist (d. 1993)

1928Lefty Frizzell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)

1929Liz Claiborne, Belgian-American fashion designer, founded Liz Claiborne Inc. (d. 2007)

1933Anita Carter, American singer-songwriter and bassist (d. 1999)

1934Richard Chamberlain, American actor

1934 – Shirley Jones, American actress and singer

1934 – John D. Loudermilk, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1935Herb Alpert, American singer-songwriter, trumpet player, and producer

1935 – Judith Rossner, American author (d. 2005)

1936Marge Piercy, American poet and novelist

1938 – Sheila Dikshit, Indian politician, 22nd Governor of Kerala (d. 2019)

1938 – Antje Gleichfeld, German runner

1938 – Arthur B. Rubinstein, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 2018)

1939Zviad Gamsakhurdia, Georgian anthropologist and politician, 1st President of Georgia (d. 1993)

1940 – Barney Frank, American lawyer and politician

1940 – Patrick Leahy, American lawyer and politician

1941 – Faith Leech, Australian swimmer (d. 2013)

1942Ulla Hoffmann, Swedish politician

1943 – Deirdre Clancy, English costume designer

1943 – Christopher Walken, American actor

1945 – Gabe Kaplan, American actor and comedian

1945 – Myfanwy Talog, Welsh actress (d. 1995)

1947 – Wendy Overton, American tennis player

1948 – Al Gore, American soldier and politician, 45th Vice President of the United States and Nobel Prize laureate

1950 – Sandra Morgen, American anthropologist and academic (d. 2016)

1953Dennis Kamakahi, American guitarist and composer (d. 2014)

1955 – Angus Young, Scottish-Australian guitarist and songwriter

1970Alenka Bratušek, Slovenian politician, 7th Prime Minister of Slovenia

1974 – Natali, Russian singer, composer and songwriter

1980 – Karolina Lassbo, Swedish lawyer and blogger

1980 – Kate Micucci, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1982 – Audrey Kawasaki, American painter

1983 – Ashleigh Ball, Canadian voice actress and musician

1983 – Sophie Hunger, Swiss-German musician

1984 – Kaie Kand, Estonian heptathlete

1985 – Kory Sheets, American football player

1987 – Nelli Zhiganshina, Russian figure skater

1990 – Sandra Roma, Swedish tennis player

1994Samira Asghari, Afghan member of the International Olympic Committee

1995Fiona Brown, footballer

1996Liza Koshy, American actress, comedian, and television host

1999 – Brooke Scullion, Irish Singer

1999 – Elžbieta Kropa, Lithuanian figure skater

1999 – Shiann Salmon, Jamaican track and field athlete

1999 – Tereza Jančová, former alpine skier from Slovakia

1999 – Shehana Vithana, Sri Lankan born Australian professional squash player

2014Eva Diana Kidisyuk, Ukrainian-American YouTuber

Also on this day in history…

1889 – The Eiffel Tower is officially opened.

1906 – The Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States (later the National Collegiate Athletic Association) is established to set rules for college sports in the United States.

1913 – The Vienna Concert Society rioted during a performance of modernist music by Arnold Schoenberg, Alban Berg, Alexander von Zemlinsky, and Anton von Webern, causing a premature end to the concert due to violence; this concert became known as the Skandalkonzert.

1930 – The Motion Picture Production Code is instituted, imposing strict guidelines on the treatment of sex, crime, religion and violence in film, in the U.S., for the next thirty-eight years.

1933 – The Civilian Conservation Corps is established with the mission of relieving rampant unemployment in the United States.

1949 – The Dominion of Newfoundland joins the Canadian Confederation and becomes the 10th Province of Canada.

1951Remington Rand delivers the first UNIVAC I computer to the United States Census Bureau.

1958 – In the Canadian federal election, the Progressive Conservatives, led by John Diefenbaker, win the largest percentage of seats in Canadian history, with 208 seats of 265.

1959 – The 14th Dalai Lama, crosses the border into India and is granted political asylum.

1968 – American President Lyndon B. Johnson speaks to the nation of "Steps to Limit the War in Vietnam" in a television address. At the conclusion of his speech, he announces: "I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your President."

1991Georgian independence referendum: Nearly 99 percent of the voters support the country's independence from the Soviet Union.

1991 – The Warsaw Pact formally disbands.

1998Netscape releases Mozilla source code under an open source license.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance