Almanac - Tuesday March 28, 2023
Today is Tuesday, the 28th of March of 2023,
March 28 is the 87th day of the year
278 days remain until the end of the year
85 days until summer begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco this morning at 7:02 am
and the sun will set this evening at 7:27 pm
We will have 12 hours, 25 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 1:15:20 pm
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.1°F.
The first high tide was at 3:42 am at 5.14 feet
The first low tide will be at 11:29 am at 0.34 feet
The next high tide at 7:21 pm at 4.16 feet
The final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:44 pm late tonight at 3.40 feet
The Moon is currently 44.8% visible
Today we have the First Quarter Moon at 7:32 pm tonight
It’s a Waxing Crescent
Today is…
American Diabetes Association Alert Day
National Black Forest Cake Day
National Something On a Stick Day
Weed Appreciation Day (stop giggling)
Today is also…
Serfs Emancipation Day in Tibet
Teachers' Day in the Czech Republic and Slovakia
In women’s herstory today, we celebrate…
the birth on this day, March 28, 1886 – Clara Lemlich, Jewish immigrant from the Ukraine, labor activist, suffragist, and consumer advocate, a leader of the Uprising of 20,000, a labor strike of shirtwaist workers in New York’s garment industry in 1909. She lived until the year 1982
Birthdays today include…
1515 – Teresa of Ávila, Spanish nun and saint (d. 1582)
1613 – Empress Dowager Xiaozhuang of China (d. 1688)
1868 – Maxim Gorky, Russian novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1936)
1890 – Paul Whiteman, American violinist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1967)
1902 – Flora Robson, English actress (d. 1984)
1903 – Rudolf Serkin, Czech-American pianist and educator (d. 1991)
1904 – Margaret Tucker, Australian author and activist (d. 1996)
1906 – Dorothy Knowles, South African-English author, fencer and academic (d. 2010)
1909 – Nelson Algren, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1981)
1910 – Jimmie Dodd, American actor and singer-songwriter (d. 1964)
1910 – Ingrid of Sweden, Queen of Denmark (d. 2000)
1912 – Marina Raskova, Russian pilot and navigator (d. 1943)
1914 – Edmund Muskie, American politician, 58th United States Secretary of State (d. 1996)
1919 – Eileen Crofton, British physician and author (d. 2010)
1922 – Grace Hartigan, American painter and educator (d. 2008)
1923 – Thad Jones, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1986)
1925 – Dorothy DeBorba, American child actress (d. 2010)
1928 – Zbigniew Brzezinski, Polish-American political activist and analyst; United States National Security Advisor (d. 2017)
1934 – Laurie Taitt, Guyanese-English hurdler (d. 2006)
1936 – Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian writer and politician, Nobel Prize laureate
1942 – Neil Kinnock, Welsh politician, Vice-President of the European Commission
1943 – Conchata Ferrell, American actress (d. 2020)
1948 – Janice Lynde, American actress
1948 – Dianne Wiest, American actress
1955 – Reba McEntire, American singer-songwriter and actress
1959 – Laura Chinchilla, Costa Rican politician, President of Costa Rica
1964 – Karen Lumley, English politician
1968 – Iris Chang, Chinese-American journalist and author (d. 2004)
1970 – Jennifer Weiner, American journalist and author
1975 – Kate Gosselin, American television personality
1981 – Julia Stiles, American actress
1986 – Lady Gaga, American singer-songwriter and actress
1986 – J-Kwon, American rapper
1986 – Barbora Strýcová, Czech tennis player
1989 – Mira Leung, Canadian figure skater
1990 – Laura Harrier, American actress and model
1991 – Lisa-Maria Moser, Austrian tennis player
1991 – Marie-Philip Poulin, Canadian ice hockey player
2001 – Xiyu Wang, Chinese tennis player
2004 – Anna Shcherbakova, Russian figure skater
Also on this day in history…
1776 – Juan Bautista de Anza finds the site for the Presidio of San Francisco.
1979 – A coolant leak at the Three Mile Island's Unit 2 nuclear reactor outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania leads to the core overheating and a partial meltdown.
1990 – United States President George H. W. Bush posthumously awards Jesse Owens the Congressional Gold Medal.