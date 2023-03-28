Almanac - Tuesday March 28, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 28th of March of 2023,

March 28 is the 87th day of the year

278 days remain until the end of the year

85 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco this morning at 7:02 am

and the sun will set this evening at 7:27 pm

We will have 12 hours, 25 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:15:20 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.1°F.

The first high tide was at 3:42 am at 5.14 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:29 am at 0.34 feet

The next high tide at 7:21 pm at 4.16 feet

The final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:44 pm late tonight at 3.40 feet

The Moon is currently 44.8% visible

Today we have the First Quarter Moon at 7:32 pm tonight

It’s a Waxing Crescent

Today is…

American Diabetes Association Alert Day

Children's Picture Book Day

Eat an Edy's Pie Day

National Black Forest Cake Day

National Hot Tub Day

National Something On a Stick Day

Respect Your Cat Day

Weed Appreciation Day (stop giggling)

Today is also…

Serfs Emancipation Day in Tibet

Teachers' Day in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

In women’s herstory today, we celebrate…

the birth on this day, March 28, 1886 – Clara Lemlich, Jewish immigrant from the Ukraine, labor activist, suffragist, and consumer advocate, a leader of the Uprising of 20,000, a labor strike of shirtwaist workers in New York’s garment industry in 1909. She lived until the year 1982

Birthdays today include…

1515 – Teresa of Ávila, Spanish nun and saint (d. 1582)

1613 – Empress Dowager Xiaozhuang of China (d. 1688)

1868 – Maxim Gorky, Russian novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1936)

1890 – Paul Whiteman, American violinist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1967)

1902 – Flora Robson, English actress (d. 1984)

1903 – Rudolf Serkin, Czech-American pianist and educator (d. 1991)

1904 – Margaret Tucker, Australian author and activist (d. 1996)

1906 – Dorothy Knowles, South African-English author, fencer and academic (d. 2010)

1909 – Nelson Algren, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1981)

1910 – Jimmie Dodd, American actor and singer-songwriter (d. 1964)

1910 – Ingrid of Sweden, Queen of Denmark (d. 2000)

1912 – Marina Raskova, Russian pilot and navigator (d. 1943)

1914 – Edmund Muskie, American politician, 58th United States Secretary of State (d. 1996)

1919 – Eileen Crofton, British physician and author (d. 2010)

1922 – Grace Hartigan, American painter and educator (d. 2008)

1923 – Thad Jones, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1986)

1925 – Dorothy DeBorba, American child actress (d. 2010)

1928 – Zbigniew Brzezinski, Polish-American political activist and analyst; United States National Security Advisor (d. 2017)

1934 – Laurie Taitt, Guyanese-English hurdler (d. 2006)

1936 – Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian writer and politician, Nobel Prize laureate

1942 – Neil Kinnock, Welsh politician, Vice-President of the European Commission

1943 – Conchata Ferrell, American actress (d. 2020)

1948 – Janice Lynde, American actress

1948 – Dianne Wiest, American actress

1955 – Reba McEntire, American singer-songwriter and actress

1959 – Laura Chinchilla, Costa Rican politician, President of Costa Rica

1964 – Karen Lumley, English politician

1968 – Iris Chang, Chinese-American journalist and author (d. 2004)

1970 – Jennifer Weiner, American journalist and author

1975 – Kate Gosselin, American television personality

1981 – Julia Stiles, American actress

1986 – Lady Gaga, American singer-songwriter and actress

1986 – J-Kwon, American rapper

1986 – Barbora Strýcová, Czech tennis player

1989 – Mira Leung, Canadian figure skater

1990 – Laura Harrier, American actress and model

1991 – Lisa-Maria Moser, Austrian tennis player

1991 – Marie-Philip Poulin, Canadian ice hockey player

2001 – Xiyu Wang, Chinese tennis player

2004 – Anna Shcherbakova, Russian figure skater

Also on this day in history…

1776 – Juan Bautista de Anza finds the site for the Presidio of San Francisco.

1979 – A coolant leak at the Three Mile Island's Unit 2 nuclear reactor outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania leads to the core overheating and a partial meltdown.

1990 – United States President George H. W. Bush posthumously awards Jesse Owens the Congressional Gold Medal.