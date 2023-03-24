Almanac - Friday March 24, 2023

Today Friday, 24th of March of 2023,

March 24 is the 83rd day of the year

282 days remain until the end of the year.

89 days until summer begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:06:56 am

and sunset will be at 7:26:11 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 19 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:16:33 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.1°F.

The first high tide was at 12:59 am at 6.03 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:33 am at -0.15 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:00 pm at 4.75 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:24 pm at 1.65 feet

The Moon is currently 10.0% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 28th of March of 2023 at 7:32 pm

Today is…

International Day for Achievers

National Cheesesteak Day

National Chocolate Covered Raisins Day

National Cocktail Day

Today is also…

Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice (Argentina)

International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims

National Tree Planting Day (Uganda)

Student Day (Scientology)

World Tuberculosis Day

On this day in Women’s Herstory, we celebrate…

1921 – The 1921 Women's Olympiad began in Monte Carlo, becoming the first international women's sports event.

In 2002, Halle Berry won an Academy Award for her performance in the movie "Monster's Ball" making her the first black woman to win in the Best Actress category.

Matilda Joslyn Gage, a suffragist, and women’s rights and Native American rights activist, was born today in 1826. She was a founding member of the National Woman Suffrage Association.

Dorothy Height served over forty years as President of the National Council of Negro Women. She was born today in 1912.

Also born on this day, March 24, in 1935 – Carol Kaye, one of the most prolific and widely heard bass guitarists, playing on an estimated 10,000 recordings in a career spanning over 50 years

Also on this day in history…

1721 – Johann Sebastian Bach dedicated six concertos to Margrave Christian Ludwig of Brandenburg-Schwedt, now commonly called the Brandenburg Concertos, BWV 1046–1051.

1854 – President José Gregorio Monagas abolishes slavery in Venezuela.

1882 – Robert Koch announces the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium responsible for tuberculosis.

1944 – World War II: In an event later dramatized in the movie The Great Escape, 76 Allied prisoners of war begin breaking out of the German camp Stalag Luft III.

1980 – El Salvadorian Archbishop Óscar Romero is assassinated while celebrating Mass in San Salvador.

1989 – In Prince William Sound in Alaska, the Exxon Valdez spills 240,000 barrels (38,000 m3) of crude oil after running aground.

1998 – Dr. Rüdiger Marmulla performed the first computer-assisted Bone Segment Navigation at the University of Regensburg, Germany.

2003 – The Arab League votes 21–1 in favor of a resolution demanding an end to the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

2008 – Bhutan officially becomes a democracy, with its first ever general election.

2018 – Students across the United States stage the March for Our Lives demanding gun control in response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

2019 – Jakarta MRT, a rapid transit system in Jakarta, began operation.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1796 – Zulma Carraud, French author (d. 1889)

1808 – Maria Malibran, Spanish-French soprano (d. 1836)

1820 – Fanny Crosby, American poet and composer (d. 1915)

1826 – Matilda Joslyn Gage, American activist and author (d. 1898

1834 – William Morris, English textile designer, poet, and author (d. 1896

1855 – Andrew W. Mellon, American banker, financier, and diplomat, 49th United States Secretary of the Treasury (d. 1937)

1855 – Olive Schreiner, South African author and activist (d. 1920)

1874 – Harry Houdini, Hungarian-American magician and actor (d. 1926)

1883 – Dorothy Campbell, Scottish-American golfer (d. 1945)

1886 – Edward Weston, American photographer (d. 1958)

1887 – Roscoe Arbuckle, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1933)

1890 – Agnes Macphail, Canadian educator and politician (d. 1954)

1897 – Wilhelm Reich, Austrian-American psychotherapist and academic (d. 1957)

1901 – Ub Iwerks, American animator, director, and producer, co-created Mickey Mouse (d. 1971)

1902 – Thomas E. Dewey, American lawyer and politician, 47th Governor of New York (d. 1971)

1909 – Clyde Barrow, American criminal (d. 1934)

1909 – Richard Wurmbrand, Romanian pastor and evangelist (d. 2001)

1910 – Richard Conte, American actor, singer, and director (d. 1975)

1911 – Joseph Barbera, American animator, director, and producer, co-founded Hanna-Barbera (d. 2006)

1912 – Dorothy Height, American educator and activist (d. 2010)

1919 – Lawrence Ferlinghetti, American poet and publisher, co-founded City Lights Bookstore (d. 2021)

1920 – Mary Stolz, American author (d. 2006

1922 – Onna White, Canadian dancer and choreographer (d. 2005)

1926 – Dario Fo, Italian playwright, actor, director, and composer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)

1930 – Steve McQueen, American actor and producer (d. 1980)

1933 – Lee Mendelson, American television producer (d. 2019)

1938 – David Irving, English historian and author

1946 – Kitty O'Neil, American stuntwoman (d. 2018)

1947 – Christine Gregoire, American lawyer and politician, 22nd Governor of Washington

1948 – Lee Oskar, Danish musician

1949 – Tabitha King, American author and poet

1949 – Nick Lowe, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer

1951 – Tommy Hilfiger, American fashion designer, founded the Tommy Hilfiger Corporation

1951 – Anna Włodarczyk, Polish long jumper and coach

1953 – Anita L. Allen, American lawyer, philosopher, and academic

1960 – Kelly Le Brock, English-American actress and model

1960 – Nena, German singer-songwriter and actress

1962 – Angèle Dubeau, Canadian violinist

1962 – Irina Meszynski, German discus thrower

1970 – Sharon Corr, Irish singer-songwriter and violinist

1970 – Judith Draxler, Austrian swimmer

1970 – Erica Kennedy, American journalist and author (d. 2012)

1971 – Tig Notaro, American comedian and actor

1974 – Alyson Hannigan, American actress

1976 – Peyton Manning, American football player and entrepreneur

1977 – Jessica Chastain, American actress

1979 – Lake Bell, American actress, director, and screenwriter

1984 – Lucy Wangui Kabuu, Kenyan runner

1987 – Yuma Asami, Japanese actress and singer

1990 – Keisha Castle-Hughes, Australian-New Zealand actress

1990 – Alyssa Healy, Australian cricketer

1999 – Katie Swan, British tennis player

2001 – Clara Burel, French tennis player