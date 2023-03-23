Almanac - Thursday March 23, 2023

Today is Thursday, 23th of March of 2023,

March 23 is the 82nd day of the year

283 days remain until the end of the year.

90 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 7:08:27 am

and sunset this evening will be at 7:25:15 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 16 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:16:51 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.2°F.

We had a high tide early this morning at 12:27 AM at 5.99 feet

We had a low tide at 6:45 AM at -0.00 feet

We’ll have another high tide this afternoon at 1:02 PM at 5.18 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:45 PM at 0.96 feet

The Moon is currently 5%

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 28th of March of 2023 at 7:32 pm

Today is…

Cuddly Kitten Day

National Chia Day

National Chip and Dip Day

National Melba Toast Day

National Puppy Day

National Tamale Day

Near Miss Day

OK Day

Ravenclaw Pride Day

The Start of Ramadan

World Meteorological Day

Day of Hungarian-Polish Friendship (Hungary and Poland)

Day of the Sea (Bolivia)

Family Day (South Africa)

Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Day (Azerbaijan)

Pakistan Day (Pakistan)

Promised Messiah Day (Ahmadiyya)

World Meteorological Day

On this day in Women’s Herstory, we celebrate…

Fannie Farmer, author of famous cookbook, The Boston Cooking-School Cookbook, was born today in 1857. The book for the first time included specific ingredient measurements that would become standardized cooking practice.

Florence Ellinwood Allen, the first woman to serve on a state supreme court and one of the first two women to serve as a United States federal judge, was born today in 1884.

Bette Nesmith Graham was born today in 1924. She invented Liquid Paper correction fluid which became an office staple, and later created two foundations to support women’s businesses and art.

Also on this day in history…

1775 – American Revolutionary War: Patrick Henry delivers his speech – "Give me liberty, or give me death!" – at St. John's Episcopal Church, Richmond, Virginia.

1868 – The University of California is founded in Oakland, California when the Organic Act is signed into law.

2010 – The Affordable Care Act becomes law in the United States.

2021 – A container ship runs aground and obstructs the Suez Canal for six days.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1430 – Margaret of Anjou (d. 1482)

1614 – Jahanara Begum, Mughal princess (d. 1681)

1643 – Mary of Jesus de León y Delgado, Spanish Dominican lay sister and mystic (d. 1731)

1732 – Princess Marie Adélaïde of France (d. 1800)

1838 – Marie Adam-Doerrer, Swiss women's rights activist and unionist (d. 1908)

1842 – Susan Jane Cunningham, American mathematician (d. 1921)

1882 – Emmy Noether, Jewish German-American mathematician, physicist and academic (d. 1935)

1895 – Dane Rudhyar, French-American astrologer, author and composer (d. 1985)

1898 – Madeleine de Bourbon-Busset, Duchess of Parma (d. 1984)

1899 – Dora Gerson, German actress and singer (d. 1943)

1900 – Erich Fromm, German psychologist and sociologist (d. 1980)

1904 – Joan Crawford, American film actress (d. 1977)

1910 – Akira Kurosawa, Japanese director, producer and screenwriter (d. 1998)

1912 – Eleanor Cameron, Canadian-American author and critic (d. 1996)

1912 – Wernher von Braun, German-American physicist and engineer (d. 1977)

1915 – Mary Innes-Ker, Duchess of Roxburghe (d. 2014)

1918 – Helene Hale, American politician (d. 2013)

1922 – Marty Allen, American comedian and actor (d. 2018)

1924 – Bette Nesmith Graham, American inventor, invented Liquid Paper (d. 1980)

1929 – Mark Rydell, American actor, director and producer

1933 – Philip Zimbardo, American psychologist and academic

1937 – Robert Gallo, American physician and academic

1942 – Walter Rodney, Guyanese historian, scholar and activist (d. 1980)

1945 – David Grisman, American mandolin player and composer

1947 – Elizabeth Ann Scarborough, American author

1948 – Marie Malavoy, German-Canadian educator and politician

1950 – Corinne Cléry, French actress

1952 – Kim Stanley Robinson, American author

1953 – Chaka Khan, American singer-songwriter

1954 – Mary Fee, Scottish Labour Party politician

1957 – Amanda Plummer, American actress

1959 – Catherine Keener, American actress

1963 – Ana Fidelia Quirot, Cuban runner

1964 – Hope Davis, American actress

1971 – Gail Porter, Scottish model and television host

1972 – Judith Godrèche, French actress and author

1976 – Smriti Irani, Indian actress, producer and politician, Indian Minister of Human Resource Development

1976 – Michelle Monaghan, American actress[

1976 – Keri Russell, American actress

1978 – Perez Hilton, American blogger