Almanac - Tuesday March 21, 2023
Today is Tuesday, the 21st of March of 2023, It is the 80th day of the year 285 days remain until the end of the year. 93 days until summer begins The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:11:30 am
and sunset will be at 7:23:24 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 11 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:17:27 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.1°F
The first low tide will be at 5:09 am at 0.78 feet
The first high tide will be at 11:13 am at 5.90 feet
The next low tide at 5:29 pm at -0.25 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:55 pm at 5.83 feet
The Moon is currently 0.1% visible
It is a New Moon as of 10:23 am
Ramadan begins tomorrow at sundown
Today is...
Memory Day
National Agriculture Day
National California Strawberry Day
National Common Courtesy Day
National Countdown Day
National Crunchy Taco Day
National Day of Action on Syringe Exchange
National Flower Day
National Fragrance Day
National French Bread Day
National Healthy Fats Day
National Single Parent's Day
National Teenager Day
Slytherin Pride Day
World Social Work Day
World Tattoo Day
Today is also...
Arbor Day in Portugal
Birth of Benito Juárez, a Fiestas Patrias in Mexico
Education Freedom Day
Harmony Day in Australia
Human Rights Day in South Africa
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Namibia from South African mandate in 1990
International Colour Day
International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
International Day of Forests
Mother's Day in most of the Arab world
National Tree Planting Day in Lesotho
Norooz, New Years celebrations continue today in Iran, Kurdistan, Mesopotamia and in the Baháʼí faith
Oltenia Day in Romania
Rosie the Riveter Day
Truant's Day in Poland, and on the Faroe Islands
World Down Syndrome Day
World Poetry Day
World Puppetry Day
Youth Day in Tunisia
On this day in Women's Herstory...
In 1932, Martha Foley, created magazine “Story” with her husband Whit Burnett, edited the annual “The Best American Short Stories” (1941-77) including entries by Eudora Welty, Joyce Carol Oates, and John Updike
1986 – Debi Thomas becomes first African American woman to win the World Figure Skating Championship
And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share your special day with these women in herstory…
1474 – Angela Merici, Italian educator and saint (d. 1540) 1501 – Anne Brooke, Baroness Cobham, English noble (d. 1558) 1557 – Anne Howard, Countess of Arundel, English countess and poet (d. 1630)
1752 – Mary Dixon Kies, American inventor (d. 1837) 1802 – Augusta Waddington, Welsh writer and patron of the arts (d. 1896)
1831 – Dorothea Beale, English suffragist, educational reformer and author (d. 1906)
1857 – Alice Henry, Australian journalist and activist (d. 1943) 1859 – Daria Pratt, American golfer (d. 1938) 1866 – Antonia Maury, American astronomer and astrophysicist (d. 1952)
1905 – Phyllis McGinley, American author and poet (d. 1978)
1923 – Nirmala Srivastava, Indian religious leader, founded Sahaja Yoga (d. 2011) 1931 – Catherine Gibson, Scottish swimmer (d. 2013)
1939 – Kathleen Widdoes, American actress
1942 – Françoise Dorléac, French actress (d. 1967)
1942 – Amina Claudine Myers, African-American singer-songwriter and pianist
1943 – Vivian Stanshall, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and painter (d. 1995)
1944 – Marie-Christine Barrault, French actress
1944 – Janet Daley, American-English journalist and author
1944 – Gaye Adegbalola, African-American singer and guitarist
1945 – Rose Stone, African-American R&B singer and keyboard player
1956 – Ingrid Kristiansen, Norwegian runner
1959 – Sarah Jane Morris, English singer-songwriter 1961 – Kassie DePaiva, American actress
1962 – Kathy Greenwood, Canadian actress and screenwriter 1962 – Rosie O'Donnell, American actress, producer, and talk show host
1973 – Ananda Lewis, American television host
1976 – Rachael MacFarlane, American voice actress and singer
1978 – Sally Barsosio, Kenyan runner
1978 – Joyce Jimenez, Filipino movie and TV actress
1982 – Maria Elena Camerin, Italian tennis player
1986 – Nikoleta Kyriakopoulou, Greek pole vaulter
1988 – Kateřina Čechová, Czech sprinter
1990 – Mandy Capristo, German singer-songwriter and dancer
1992 – Karolína Plíšková, Czech tennis player
1992 – Kristýna Plíšková, Czech tennis player
1994 – Margaret Lu, American fencer
1996 – Aurora Mikalsen, Norwegian footballer
1997 – Martina Stoessel, Argentine actress
2003 – Natalie Garcia, Canadian rhythmic gymnast
Today’s birthdays also include…
1685 – Johann Sebastian Bach, German Baroque composer and musician (d. 1750))
1806 – Benito Juárez, Mexican lawyer and politician, 25th President of Mexico (d. 1872)
1839 – Modest Mussorgsky, Russian pianist and composer (d. 1881)
1867 – Florenz Ziegfeld, Jr., American director and producer (d. 1932)
1880 – Broncho Billy Anderson, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1971)
1902 – Son House, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1988)
1906 – John D. Rockefeller III, American philanthropist (d. 1978)
1910 – Julio Gallo, American businessman, co-founded E & J Gallo Winery (d. 1993)
1911 – Walter Lincoln Hawkins, African-American scientist and inventor (d. 1992)
1916 – Bismillah Khan, Indian shehnai player (d. 2006)
1930 – James Coco, American actor (d. 1987)
1930 – Otis Spann, American blues pianist, singer and composer (d. 1970)
1936 – Ed Broadbent, Canadian pilot and politician
1938 – Michael Foreman, English author and illustrator
1940 – Solomon Burke, American singer-songwriter (d. 2010)
1944 – David Lindley, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 2023)
1949 – Eddie Money, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2019)
1949 – Slavoj Žižek, Slovenian sociologist, philosopher, and academic
1958 – Gary Oldman, English actor, filmmaker, musician and author
1962 – Matthew Broderick, American actor
1969 – Jonah Goldberg, American journalist and author
1970 – Cenk Uygur, Turkish-American political activist
1978 – Kevin Federline, American dancer and television personality
Also on this day in history...
1925 – The Butler Act prohibits the teaching of human evolution in Tennessee.
1935 – Shah of Iran Reza Shah Pahlavi formally asks the international community to call Persia by its native name, Iran.
1946 – The Los Angeles Rams sign Kenny Washington, making him the first African American player in professional American football since 1933.
1952 – Alan Freed presents the Moondog Coronation Ball, the first rock and roll concert, in Cleveland, Ohio.
1960 – Apartheid: Sharpeville massacre, South Africa: Police open fire on a group of black South African demonstrators, killing 69 and wounding 180.
1963 – Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary (in California) closes.
1965 – Martin Luther King Jr. leads 3,200 people on the start of the third and finally successful civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.
1970 – The first Earth Day proclamation is issued by Joseph Alioto, Mayor of San Francisco.
1970 – San Diego Comic-Con, the largest pop and culture festival in the world, hosts its inaugural event.
1980 – Cold War: U.S. President Jimmy Carter announces a United States boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow to protest the Soviet–Afghan War.
1994 – The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change enters into force.
1999 – Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones become the first to circumnavigate the Earth in a hot air balloon.
2000 – Pope John Paul II makes his first ever pontifical visit to Israel.
2006 – The social media site Twitter is founded.