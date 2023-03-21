Almanac - Tuesday March 21, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 21st of March of 2023, It is the 80th day of the year 285 days remain until the end of the year. 93 days until summer begins The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:11:30 am

and sunset will be at 7:23:24 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 11 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:17:27 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.1°F

The first low tide will be at 5:09 am at 0.78 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:13 am at 5.90 feet

The next low tide at 5:29 pm at -0.25 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:55 pm at 5.83 feet

The Moon is currently 0.1% visible

It is a New Moon as of 10:23 am

Ramadan begins tomorrow at sundown

Today is...

Memory Day

National Agriculture Day

National California Strawberry Day

National Common Courtesy Day

National Countdown Day

National Crunchy Taco Day

National Day of Action on Syringe Exchange

National Flower Day

National Fragrance Day

National French Bread Day

National Healthy Fats Day

National Single Parent's Day

National Teenager Day

Slytherin Pride Day

World Social Work Day

World Tattoo Day

Today is also...

Arbor Day in Portugal

Birth of Benito Juárez, a Fiestas Patrias in Mexico

Education Freedom Day

Harmony Day in Australia

Human Rights Day in South Africa

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Namibia from South African mandate in 1990

International Colour Day

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

International Day of Forests

Mother's Day in most of the Arab world

National Tree Planting Day in Lesotho

Norooz, New Years celebrations continue today in Iran, Kurdistan, Mesopotamia and in the Baháʼí faith

Oltenia Day in Romania

Rosie the Riveter Day

Truant's Day in Poland, and on the Faroe Islands

World Down Syndrome Day

World Poetry Day

World Puppetry Day

Youth Day in Tunisia

On this day in Women's Herstory...

In 1932, Martha Foley, created magazine “Story” with her husband Whit Burnett, edited the annual “The Best American Short Stories” (1941-77) including entries by Eudora Welty, Joyce Carol Oates, and John Updike

1986 – Debi Thomas becomes first African American woman to win the World Figure Skating Championship

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share your special day with these women in herstory…

1474 – Angela Merici, Italian educator and saint (d. 1540) 1501 – Anne Brooke, Baroness Cobham, English noble (d. 1558) 1557 – Anne Howard, Countess of Arundel, English countess and poet (d. 1630)

1752 – Mary Dixon Kies, American inventor (d. 1837) 1802 – Augusta Waddington, Welsh writer and patron of the arts (d. 1896)

1831 – Dorothea Beale, English suffragist, educational reformer and author (d. 1906)

1857 – Alice Henry, Australian journalist and activist (d. 1943) 1859 – Daria Pratt, American golfer (d. 1938) 1866 – Antonia Maury, American astronomer and astrophysicist (d. 1952)

1905 – Phyllis McGinley, American author and poet (d. 1978)

1923 – Nirmala Srivastava, Indian religious leader, founded Sahaja Yoga (d. 2011) 1931 – Catherine Gibson, Scottish swimmer (d. 2013)

1939 – Kathleen Widdoes, American actress

1942 – Françoise Dorléac, French actress (d. 1967)

1942 – Amina Claudine Myers, African-American singer-songwriter and pianist

1943 – Vivian Stanshall, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and painter (d. 1995)

1944 – Marie-Christine Barrault, French actress

1944 – Janet Daley, American-English journalist and author

1944 – Gaye Adegbalola, African-American singer and guitarist

1945 – Rose Stone, African-American R&B singer and keyboard player

1956 – Ingrid Kristiansen, Norwegian runner

1959 – Sarah Jane Morris, English singer-songwriter 1961 – Kassie DePaiva, American actress

1962 – Kathy Greenwood, Canadian actress and screenwriter 1962 – Rosie O'Donnell, American actress, producer, and talk show host

1973 – Ananda Lewis, American television host

1976 – Rachael MacFarlane, American voice actress and singer

1978 – Sally Barsosio, Kenyan runner

1978 – Joyce Jimenez, Filipino movie and TV actress

1982 – Maria Elena Camerin, Italian tennis player

1986 – Nikoleta Kyriakopoulou, Greek pole vaulter

1988 – Kateřina Čechová, Czech sprinter

1990 – Mandy Capristo, German singer-songwriter and dancer

1992 – Karolína Plíšková, Czech tennis player

1992 – Kristýna Plíšková, Czech tennis player

1994 – Margaret Lu, American fencer

1996 – Aurora Mikalsen, Norwegian footballer

1997 – Martina Stoessel, Argentine actress

2003 – Natalie Garcia, Canadian rhythmic gymnast

Today’s birthdays also include…

1685 – Johann Sebastian Bach, German Baroque composer and musician (d. 1750))

1806 – Benito Juárez, Mexican lawyer and politician, 25th President of Mexico (d. 1872)

1839 – Modest Mussorgsky, Russian pianist and composer (d. 1881)

1867 – Florenz Ziegfeld, Jr., American director and producer (d. 1932)

1880 – Broncho Billy Anderson, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1971)

1902 – Son House, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1988)

1906 – John D. Rockefeller III, American philanthropist (d. 1978)

1910 – Julio Gallo, American businessman, co-founded E & J Gallo Winery (d. 1993)

1911 – Walter Lincoln Hawkins, African-American scientist and inventor (d. 1992)

1916 – Bismillah Khan, Indian shehnai player (d. 2006)

1930 – James Coco, American actor (d. 1987)

1930 – Otis Spann, American blues pianist, singer and composer (d. 1970)

1936 – Ed Broadbent, Canadian pilot and politician

1938 – Michael Foreman, English author and illustrator

1940 – Solomon Burke, American singer-songwriter (d. 2010)

1944 – David Lindley, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 2023)

1949 – Eddie Money, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2019)

1949 – Slavoj Žižek, Slovenian sociologist, philosopher, and academic

1958 – Gary Oldman, English actor, filmmaker, musician and author

1962 – Matthew Broderick, American actor

1969 – Jonah Goldberg, American journalist and author

1970 – Cenk Uygur, Turkish-American political activist

1978 – Kevin Federline, American dancer and television personality

Also on this day in history...

1925 – The Butler Act prohibits the teaching of human evolution in Tennessee.

1935 – Shah of Iran Reza Shah Pahlavi formally asks the international community to call Persia by its native name, Iran.

1946 – The Los Angeles Rams sign Kenny Washington, making him the first African American player in professional American football since 1933.

1952 – Alan Freed presents the Moondog Coronation Ball, the first rock and roll concert, in Cleveland, Ohio.

1960 – Apartheid: Sharpeville massacre, South Africa: Police open fire on a group of black South African demonstrators, killing 69 and wounding 180.

1963 – Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary (in California) closes.

1965 – Martin Luther King Jr. leads 3,200 people on the start of the third and finally successful civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

1970 – The first Earth Day proclamation is issued by Joseph Alioto, Mayor of San Francisco.

1970 – San Diego Comic-Con, the largest pop and culture festival in the world, hosts its inaugural event.

1980 – Cold War: U.S. President Jimmy Carter announces a United States boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow to protest the Soviet–Afghan War.

1994 – The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change enters into force.

1999 – Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones become the first to circumnavigate the Earth in a hot air balloon.

2000 – Pope John Paul II makes his first ever pontifical visit to Israel.

2006 – The social media site Twitter is founded.