Almanac - Thursday March 9, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 9th of March of 2023

March 9 is the 68th day of the year

297 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until spring begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:29:33 am

and the sun sets at 6:12:06 pm

We will have 11 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:20:49 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:42 am at 1.16 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:41 am at 4.96 feet

The next low tide at 5:44 pm at 0.83 feet

and the final high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:10 am at 5.41 feet

The Moon is currently 95.9 % visible

It’s a waning gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 14th of March of 2023 at 6:08 pm

Today is…

Amerigo Vespucci Day

Bang-Clang Day

Barbie Day

False Teeth Day

Get Over It Day

Joe Franklin Day

Nametag Day

National Crabmeat Day

National Meatball Day

Panic Day

Popcorn Lovers Day

World Kidney Day

Today is also…

Teachers' Day or Eid Al Moalim in Lebanon

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these women in history…

1863 – Mary Harris Armor, American suffragist (d. 1950)[60]

1892 – Vita Sackville-West, English author, poet, and gardener (d. 1962)

March 8, 1894 - Dorothy Ainsworth, believed that sports are healthy and develop the values, skills, and character required in a democratic society, chaired the U.S. Joint Council on International Affairs in Health, Physical Education and Recreation (1950-57) (d.1976)

Sue Lee, a labor organizer in San Francisco, was born today in 1910. She led the 15-week strike against National Dollar Stores garment factory for better wages and working conditions.

1911 – Clara Rockmore, American classical violin prodigy and theremin player, (d. 1998)

Graciela Olivárez, Chicana activist, was born today in 1928. She was the first woman and first Latina graduate from Notre Dame Law School, and one of first two women on the board of Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund.

1947 – Keri Hulme, New Zealand author and poet

1948 – Emma Bonino, Italian politician, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs

1951 – Helen Zille, South African journalist, politician and Premier of the Western Cape

1958 – Linda Fiorentino, American actress

1964 – Juliette Binoche, French actress

1969 – Kimberly Guilfoyle, American lawyer and journalist]

1982 – Mirjana Lučić-Baroni, Croatian tennis player

1984 – Julia Mancuso, American skier

1986 – Brittany Snow, American actress and producer

1995 – Cierra Ramirez, American actress and singer

1997 – Jane Chika Oranika (Chika), American rapper

Today’s birthdays also include…

1451 – Amerigo Vespucci, Italian cartographer and explorer, namesake of the Americas (d. 1512)

1890 – Vyacheslav Molotov, Russian politician and diplomat, Soviet Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1986)

1902 – Will Geer, American actor (d. 1978)

1910 – Samuel Barber, American pianist and composer (d. 1981)

1918 – Mickey Spillane, American crime novelist (d. 2006)

1926 – Joe Franklin, American radio and television host (d. 2015)

1930 – Ornette Coleman, American saxophonist, violinist, trumpet player, and composer (d. 2015)

1934 – Yuri Gagarin, Russian colonel, pilot, and cosmonaut, first human in space (d. 1968)

1934 – Joyce Van Patten, American actress

1936 – Mickey Gilley, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2022)

1940 – Raul Julia, Puerto Rican-American actor (d. 1994)

1942 – John Cale, Welsh musician, composer, singer, songwriter and record producer

1943 – Bobby Fischer, American chess player and author (d. 2008)

1945 – Robin Trower, English rock guitarist and vocalist

1954 – Bobby Sands, PIRA volunteer; Irish republican politician (d. 1981)

1979 – Oscar Isaac, Guatemalan-American actor

On this day in history…

1776 – The Wealth of Nations by Scottish economist and philosopher Adam Smith is published.

1841 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in the United States v. The Amistad case that captive Africans who had seized control of the ship carrying them had been taken into slavery illegally.

1842 – Giuseppe Verdi's third opera, Nabucco, receives its première performance in Milan; its success establishes Verdi as one of Italy's foremost opera composers.

1842 – The first documented discovery of gold in California occurs at Rancho San Francisco, six years before the California Gold Rush.

1933 – Great Depression: President Franklin D. Roosevelt submits the Emergency Banking Act to Congress, the first of his New Deal policies.

1954 – McCarthyism: CBS television broadcasts the See It Now episode, "A Report on Senator Joseph McCarthy", hosted by Edward R Murrow and produced by Fred Friendly.

1956 – Soviet forces suppress mass demonstrations in the Georgian SSR, reacting to Nikita Khrushchev's de-Stalinization policy.

1959 – The Barbie doll makes its debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York.

1960 – Dr. Belding Hibbard Scribner implants for the first time a shunt he invented into a patient, which allows the patient to receive hemodialysis on a regular basis.

1961 – Sputnik 9 successfully launches, carrying a dog and a human dummy, and demonstrating that the Soviet Union was ready to begin human spaceflight.

1987 – Chrysler announces its acquisition of American Motors Corporation

1997 – Comet Hale–Bopp: Observers in China, Mongolia and eastern Siberia are treated to a rare double feature as an eclipse permits Hale-Bopp to be seen during the day. As the comet made its closest approach to Earth on March 26, all 39 active members of the Heaven's Gate cult committed ritual mass suicide over a period of three days, in the belief that their spirits would be teleported into an alien spacecraft flying inside the comet's tail.

1997 – The Notorious B.I.G. is murdered in Los Angeles after attending the Soul Train Music Awards. He is gunned down leaving an after party at the Petersen Automotive Museum. His murder remains unsolved.

2011 – Space Shuttle Discovery makes its final landing after 39 flights.

2012 – A truce between the Salvadoran government and gangs in the country goes into effect when 30 gang leaders are transferred to lower security prisons.