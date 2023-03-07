Almanac - Tuesday March 7, 2023
Today is Tuesday, the 7th of March of 2023,
March 7 is the 66th day of the year
299 days remain until the end of the year.
12 days until spring begins
The sun rose this morning at 6:32:29 am
and the sun sets this evening at 6:10:09 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 36 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 12:21:19 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 49.8°F.
The first low tide was at 4:33 am at 1.76 feet
The first high tide of the day will be at 10:21 am at 5.43 feet
The next low tide later this afternoon at 4:52 pm at 0.12 feet
and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:24 pm at 5.09 feet
The Moon is currently 99.9% visible
It’s a full moon right now
We’ll had the 100% Full Moon early this morning at 4:40 am
The March Full Moon is called the Full Worm Moon
The March full moon can also be called…
Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe) Eagle Moon (Cree) Goose Moon (Algonquin, Cree) Snow Crust Moon (Anishinaabe) Sore Eyes Moon (Dakota, Lakota, Assiniboine) Sugar Moon (Ojibwe) Wind Strong Moon (Pueblo)
Today is…
National Crown Roast of Pork Day
On this day in Women’s History…
In 1981, Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and Representative Barbara Mikulski (D-Maryland) co-sponsored the first Joint Congressional Resolution, known as Pub. L. 97-28. The resolution, stated: March 7, 1982, is designated as 'Women's History Week.”
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these Women in History…
March 7, 1938 – Janet Guthrie, pioneering woman auto racer, first woman to compete in Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500, both in 1977
March 7, 1940 (d. 1993) – Hannah Wilke, graduated from Tyler School of Art at Temple University in 1962, focused on works that celebrated female sexual pleasures, documented the ravages of treatment of an aggressive illness while dying of cancer
Actress and comedian Wanda Sykes was born today in 1964. She has appeared on the Chris Rock show, HBO specials and in several films including Evan Almighty, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, and Clerks II.
1998 – Amanda Gorman, American poet and activist. She read her poem The Hill We Climb at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in 2021
Today is also the birthday of…
1437 – Anna of Saxony, Electress of Brandenburg (d. 1512)
1849 – Luther Burbank, American botanist and author (d. 1926)
1872 – Piet Mondrian, Dutch-American painter (d. 1944)
1873 – Madame Sul-Te-Wan, American actress (d. 1959)
1875 – Maurice Ravel, French pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1937)
1886 – Virginia Pearson, American actress (d. 1958)
1894 – Ana María O'Neill, Puerto Rican scholar and activist (d. 1981)
1895 – Dorothy de Rothschild, English philanthropist and activist (d. 1988)
1903 – Maud Lewis, Canadian folk artist (d. 1970)
1908 – Anna Magnani, Italian actress (d. 1973)
1917 – Janet Collins, American ballerina and choreographer (d. 2003)
1917 – Betty Holberton, American engineer and programmer (d. 2001)
1922 – Olga Ladyzhenskaya, Russian mathematician and academic (d. 2004)
1927 – James Broderick, American actor and director (d. 1982)
1933 – Jackie Blanchflower, Northern Irish footballer and accountant (d. 1998)
1934 – Willard Scott, American television personality and actor (d. 2021)
1938 – Janet Guthrie, American professional race car driver, first woman to qualify and compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500
1940 – Daniel J. Travanti, American actor
1942 – Michael Eisner, American businessman
1942 – Tammy Faye Messner, American evangelist, television personality, and talk show host (d. 2007)
1944 – Townes Van Zandt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1997)
1945 – Arthur Lee, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2006)
1945 – Elizabeth Moon, American lieutenant and author
1946 – John Heard, American actor and producer (d. 2017)
1947 – Helen Eadie, Scottish politician (d. 2013)
1952 – Viv Richards, Antiguan cricketer and footballer
1952 – Lynn Swann, American football player, sportscaster, and politician
1954 – Eva Brunne, Swedish bishop
1956 – Andrea Levy, English author (d. 2019)
1959 – Donna Murphy, American actress and singer
1962 – Taylor Dayne, American singer-songwriter and actress
1964 – Bret Easton Ellis, American author and screenwriter
1964 – Wanda Sykes, American comedian, actress, and screenwriter
1967 – Ruthie Henshall, English actress, singer, and dancer
1970 – Rachel Weisz, English-American actress and producer
1974 – Jenna Fischer, American actress
1978 – Jaqueline Jesus, Brazilian psychologist and activist
1979 – Amanda Somerville, American singer-songwriter
1980 – Laura Prepon, American actress
1984 – Lindsay McCaul, American singer-songwriter
1998 – Amanda Gorman, American poet and activist
Also on this day in history…
1876 – Alexander Graham Bell is granted a patent for an invention he calls the "telephone".
1900 – The German liner SS Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse becomes the first ship to send wireless signals to shore.
1965 – Bloody Sunday: A group of 600 civil rights marchers is brutally attacked by state and local police in Selma, Alabama.
1971 – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, political leader of then East Pakistan (present day-Bangladesh), delivers his historic 7th March speech in the Racecourse Field (Now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka.
1986 – Challenger Disaster: Divers from the USS Preserver locate the crew cabin of Challenger on the ocean floor.
1989 – Iran and the United Kingdom break diplomatic relations after a fight over Salman Rushdie and his controversial novel, The Satanic Verses.
2007 – Reform of the House of Lords: The British House of Commons votes to make the upper chamber, the House of Lords, 100% elected.