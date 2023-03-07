© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday March 7, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published March 7, 2023 at 6:06 AM PST
purim.jpg
Nate Steiner
/
Flickr Creative Commons
purim hamentashen

Today is Tuesday, the 7th of March of 2023,

March 7 is the 66th day of the year

299 days remain until the end of the year.

12 days until spring begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:32:29 am

and the sun sets this evening at 6:10:09 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:21:19 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 49.8°F.

The first low tide was at 4:33 am at 1.76 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 10:21 am at 5.43 feet

The next low tide later this afternoon at 4:52 pm at 0.12 feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:24 pm at 5.09 feet

The Moon is currently 99.9% visible

It’s a full moon right now

We’ll had the 100% Full Moon early this morning at 4:40 am

The March Full Moon is called the Full Worm Moon

The March full moon can also be called…

Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe) Eagle Moon (Cree) Goose Moon (Algonquin, Cree) Snow Crust Moon (Anishinaabe) Sore Eyes Moon (Dakota, Lakota, Assiniboine) Sugar Moon (Ojibwe) Wind Strong Moon (Pueblo)

Today is…

National Be Heard Day

National Cereal Day

National Crown Roast of Pork Day

National Sportsmanship Day

Peace Corps Day

Plant Power Day

Purim

Unique Names Day

On this day in Women’s History…

In 1981, Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and Representative Barbara Mikulski (D-Maryland) co-sponsored the first Joint Congressional Resolution, known as Pub. L. 97-28. The resolution, stated: March 7, 1982, is designated as 'Women's History Week.”

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these Women in History…

March 7, 1938 – Janet Guthrie, pioneering woman auto racer, first woman to compete in Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500, both in 1977

March 7, 1940 (d. 1993) – Hannah Wilke, graduated from Tyler School of Art at Temple University in 1962, focused on works that celebrated female sexual pleasures, documented the ravages of treatment of an aggressive illness while dying of cancer

Actress and comedian Wanda Sykes was born today in 1964. She has appeared on the Chris Rock show, HBO specials and in several films including Evan Almighty, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, and Clerks II.

1998Amanda Gorman, American poet and activist. She read her poem The Hill We Climb at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in 2021

Today is also the birthday of…

1437Anna of Saxony, Electress of Brandenburg (d. 1512)

1849Luther Burbank, American botanist and author (d. 1926)

1872Piet Mondrian, Dutch-American painter (d. 1944)

1873Madame Sul-Te-Wan, American actress (d. 1959)

1875Maurice Ravel, French pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1937)

1886Virginia Pearson, American actress (d. 1958)

1894Ana María O'Neill, Puerto Rican scholar and activist (d. 1981)

1895Dorothy de Rothschild, English philanthropist and activist (d. 1988)

1903Maud Lewis, Canadian folk artist (d. 1970)

1908Anna Magnani, Italian actress (d. 1973)

1917Janet Collins, American ballerina and choreographer (d. 2003)

1917 – Betty Holberton, American engineer and programmer (d. 2001)

1922Olga Ladyzhenskaya, Russian mathematician and academic (d. 2004)

1927James Broderick, American actor and director (d. 1982)

1933Jackie Blanchflower, Northern Irish footballer and accountant (d. 1998)

1934Willard Scott, American television personality and actor (d. 2021)

1938 – Janet Guthrie, American professional race car driver, first woman to qualify and compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500

1940Daniel J. Travanti, American actor

1942Michael Eisner, American businessman

1942 – Tammy Faye Messner, American evangelist, television personality, and talk show host (d. 2007)

1944 – Townes Van Zandt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1997)

1945 – Arthur Lee, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2006)

1945 – Elizabeth Moon, American lieutenant and author

1946John Heard, American actor and producer (d. 2017)

1947Helen Eadie, Scottish politician (d. 2013)

1952 – Viv Richards, Antiguan cricketer and footballer

1952 – Lynn Swann, American football player, sportscaster, and politician

1954Eva Brunne, Swedish bishop

1956 – Andrea Levy, English author (d. 2019)

1959 – Donna Murphy, American actress and singer

1962Taylor Dayne, American singer-songwriter and actress

1964Bret Easton Ellis, American author and screenwriter

1964 – Wanda Sykes, American comedian, actress, and screenwriter

1967 – Ruthie Henshall, English actress, singer, and dancer

1970Rachel Weisz, English-American actress and producer

1974Jenna Fischer, American actress

1978Jaqueline Jesus, Brazilian psychologist and activist

1979 – Amanda Somerville, American singer-songwriter

1980 – Laura Prepon, American actress

1984 – Lindsay McCaul, American singer-songwriter

1998Amanda Gorman, American poet and activist

Also on this day in history…

1876Alexander Graham Bell is granted a patent for an invention he calls the "telephone".

1900 – The German liner SS Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse becomes the first ship to send wireless signals to shore.

1965Bloody Sunday: A group of 600 civil rights marchers is brutally attacked by state and local police in Selma, Alabama.

1971Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, political leader of then East Pakistan (present day-Bangladesh), delivers his historic 7th March speech in the Racecourse Field (Now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka.

1986Challenger Disaster: Divers from the USS Preserver locate the crew cabin of Challenger on the ocean floor.

1989Iran and the United Kingdom break diplomatic relations after a fight over Salman Rushdie and his controversial novel, The Satanic Verses.

2007Reform of the House of Lords: The British House of Commons votes to make the upper chamber, the House of Lords, 100% elected.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance