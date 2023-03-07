Almanac - Tuesday March 7, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 7th of March of 2023,

March 7 is the 66th day of the year

299 days remain until the end of the year.

12 days until spring begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:32:29 am

and the sun sets this evening at 6:10:09 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:21:19 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 49.8°F.

The first low tide was at 4:33 am at 1.76 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 10:21 am at 5.43 feet

The next low tide later this afternoon at 4:52 pm at 0.12 feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:24 pm at 5.09 feet

The Moon is currently 99.9% visible

It’s a full moon right now

We’ll had the 100% Full Moon early this morning at 4:40 am

The March Full Moon is called the Full Worm Moon

The March full moon can also be called…

Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe) Eagle Moon (Cree) Goose Moon (Algonquin, Cree) Snow Crust Moon (Anishinaabe) Sore Eyes Moon (Dakota, Lakota, Assiniboine) Sugar Moon (Ojibwe) Wind Strong Moon (Pueblo)

Today is…

National Be Heard Day

National Cereal Day

National Crown Roast of Pork Day

National Sportsmanship Day

Peace Corps Day

Plant Power Day

Purim

Unique Names Day

On this day in Women’s History…

In 1981, Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and Representative Barbara Mikulski (D-Maryland) co-sponsored the first Joint Congressional Resolution, known as Pub. L. 97-28. The resolution, stated: March 7, 1982, is designated as 'Women's History Week.”

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these Women in History…

March 7, 1938 – Janet Guthrie, pioneering woman auto racer, first woman to compete in Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500, both in 1977

March 7, 1940 (d. 1993) – Hannah Wilke, graduated from Tyler School of Art at Temple University in 1962, focused on works that celebrated female sexual pleasures, documented the ravages of treatment of an aggressive illness while dying of cancer

Actress and comedian Wanda Sykes was born today in 1964. She has appeared on the Chris Rock show, HBO specials and in several films including Evan Almighty, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, and Clerks II.

1998 – Amanda Gorman, American poet and activist. She read her poem The Hill We Climb at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in 2021

Today is also the birthday of…

1437 – Anna of Saxony, Electress of Brandenburg (d. 1512)

1849 – Luther Burbank, American botanist and author (d. 1926)

1872 – Piet Mondrian, Dutch-American painter (d. 1944)

1873 – Madame Sul-Te-Wan, American actress (d. 1959)

1875 – Maurice Ravel, French pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1937)

1886 – Virginia Pearson, American actress (d. 1958)

1894 – Ana María O'Neill, Puerto Rican scholar and activist (d. 1981)

1895 – Dorothy de Rothschild, English philanthropist and activist (d. 1988)

1903 – Maud Lewis, Canadian folk artist (d. 1970)

1908 – Anna Magnani, Italian actress (d. 1973)

1917 – Janet Collins, American ballerina and choreographer (d. 2003)

1917 – Betty Holberton, American engineer and programmer (d. 2001)

1922 – Olga Ladyzhenskaya, Russian mathematician and academic (d. 2004)

1927 – James Broderick, American actor and director (d. 1982)

1933 – Jackie Blanchflower, Northern Irish footballer and accountant (d. 1998)

1934 – Willard Scott, American television personality and actor (d. 2021)

1938 – Janet Guthrie, American professional race car driver, first woman to qualify and compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500

1940 – Daniel J. Travanti, American actor

1942 – Michael Eisner, American businessman

1942 – Tammy Faye Messner, American evangelist, television personality, and talk show host (d. 2007)

1944 – Townes Van Zandt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1997)

1945 – Arthur Lee, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2006)

1945 – Elizabeth Moon, American lieutenant and author

1946 – John Heard, American actor and producer (d. 2017)

1947 – Helen Eadie, Scottish politician (d. 2013)

1952 – Viv Richards, Antiguan cricketer and footballer

1952 – Lynn Swann, American football player, sportscaster, and politician

1954 – Eva Brunne, Swedish bishop

1956 – Andrea Levy, English author (d. 2019)

1959 – Donna Murphy, American actress and singer

1962 – Taylor Dayne, American singer-songwriter and actress

1964 – Bret Easton Ellis, American author and screenwriter

1964 – Wanda Sykes, American comedian, actress, and screenwriter

1967 – Ruthie Henshall, English actress, singer, and dancer

1970 – Rachel Weisz, English-American actress and producer

1974 – Jenna Fischer, American actress

1978 – Jaqueline Jesus, Brazilian psychologist and activist

1979 – Amanda Somerville, American singer-songwriter

1980 – Laura Prepon, American actress

1984 – Lindsay McCaul, American singer-songwriter

1998 – Amanda Gorman, American poet and activist

Also on this day in history…

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell is granted a patent for an invention he calls the "telephone".

1900 – The German liner SS Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse becomes the first ship to send wireless signals to shore.

1965 – Bloody Sunday: A group of 600 civil rights marchers is brutally attacked by state and local police in Selma, Alabama.

1971 – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, political leader of then East Pakistan (present day-Bangladesh), delivers his historic 7th March speech in the Racecourse Field (Now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka.

1986 – Challenger Disaster: Divers from the USS Preserver locate the crew cabin of Challenger on the ocean floor.

1989 – Iran and the United Kingdom break diplomatic relations after a fight over Salman Rushdie and his controversial novel, The Satanic Verses.

2007 – Reform of the House of Lords: The British House of Commons votes to make the upper chamber, the House of Lords, 100% elected.