Almanac - Thursday March 2, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 2nd of March of 2023,

March 2 is the 61st day of the year

304 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until spring begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:39:39 am

and sunset will be at 6:05:14 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 24 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:22:26 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 49.5°F.

The first low tide will be at 1:20 am at 3.19 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:44 am at 5.39 feet

The next low tide at 2:17 pm at 0.02 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:20 pm at 4.67 feet

The Moon is currently 79.3% visible

Waxing Gibbous

Full Moon in 5 days 7th of March of 2023 at 4:40 am

The March Full Moon is called the Full Worm Moon

Traditionally thought to be named after the earthworms of warming spring soil.

Alternatively, in the late 1700s,

Jonathan Carver wrote that this Moon actually refers to a different sort of “worm”—larvae—

which emerge from the bark of trees and other winter hideouts around this time.

The March full moon can also be called…

Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe)

Eagle Moon (Cree)

Goose Moon (Algonquin, Cree)

Snow Crust Moon (Anishinaabe)

Sore Eyes Moon (Dakota, Lakota, Assiniboine)

Sugar Moon (Ojibwe)

Wind Strong Moon (Pueblo)

Today is….

International Rescue Cat Day

National Banana Cream Pie Day

National Hospitalist Day

Old Stuff Day

Read Across America Day

World Book Day (UK & Ireland)

World Teen Mental Wellness Day

Today is also…

Air Force Day (Sri Lanka)

Baloch Culture Day (Balochistan)

Feast of 'Alá (Loftiness), First day of the 19th month of the Baháʼí calendar (Baháʼí Faith) and first day of the Baháʼí Nineteen Day Fast

Jamahiriya Day (Libya)

National Read Across America Day (United States)

Peasants' Day (Myanmar)

Texas Independence Day

Adwa Victory Day (Ethiopia)

On this day in Women’s History

1882 – Queen Victoria narrowly escapes an assassination attempt by Roderick Maclean in Windsor.

March 2, 1950 – Karen Carpenter is born. The three-time Grammy-award winning singer and drummer brought attention to eating disorders, which affect 20 million women in the U.S.

March 2, 1903 – the Martha Washington Hotel opens in New York City, becoming the first hotel exclusively for women

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these women in history…

1432 – Countess Palatine Margaret of Mosbach, countess consort of Hanau (d. 1457)

1846 – Marie Roze, French soprano (d. 1926)

1860 – Susanna M. Salter, American activist and politician (d. 1961)

1901 – Grete Hermann, German mathematician and philosopher (d. 1984)

1919 – Jennifer Jones, American actress (d. 2009)

1922 – Frances Spence, American computer programmer (d. 2012)

1930 – Emma Penella, Spanish actress (d. 2007)

1932 – Gun Hägglund, Swedish journalist and translator (d. 2011)

1934 – Dottie Rambo, American singer-songwriter (d. 2008)

1948 – Carmen Lawrence, Australian politician, 25th Premier of Western Australia

1950 – Karen Carpenter, American singer (d. 1983)

1952 – Laraine Newman, American actress and comedian

1961 – Simone Young, Australian conductor, director, and composer

1962 – Gabriele Tarquini, Italian race car driver

1966 – Ann Leckie, American author

1974 – Hayley Lewis, Australian swimmer and television host

1977 – Dominique Canty, American basketball player and coach

1980 – Rebel Wilson, Australian actress and screenwriter

1981 – Bryce Dallas Howard, American actress

1988 – Laura Kaeppeler, Miss America 2012

1997 – Becky G, American singer and actress

2010 – Hailey Dawson, American with a 3D-printed robotic hand

Also on this day in history…

1877 – Just two days before inauguration, the U.S. Congress declares Rutherford B. Hayes the winner of the 1876 U.S. presidential election even though Samuel J. Tilden had won the popular vote.

1937 – The Steel Workers Organizing Committee signs a collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Steel, leading to unionization of the United States steel industry.

1962 – Wilt Chamberlain sets the single-game scoring record in the National Basketball Association by scoring 100 points.

1983 – Compact discs and players are released for the first time in the United States and other markets. They had previously been available only in Japan

1989 – Twelve European Community nations agree to ban the production of all chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) by the end of the century.

1990 – Nelson Mandela is elected deputy president of the African National Congress.

2017 – The elements Moscovium, Tennessine, and Oganesson are officially added to the periodic table at a conference in Moscow, Russia.

Today’s birthday’s include…

1793 – Sam Houston, American soldier and politician, 1st President of the Republic of Texas (d. 1863)

1824 – Bedřich Smetana, Czech pianist and composer (d. 1884)

1859 – Sholem Aleichem, Ukrainian-American author and playwright (d. 1916)

1900 – Kurt Weill, German-American pianist and composer (d. 1950)

1902 – Moe Berg, American baseball player and spy (d. 1972)

1904 – Dr. Seuss, American children's book writer, poet, and illustrator (d. 1991)

1905 – Marc Blitzstein, American composer and songwriter (d. 1964)

1917 – Desi Arnaz, Cuban-American actor, singer, and producer (d. 1986)

1922 – Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis, American saxophonist (d. 1986)

1924 – Cal Abrams, American baseball player (d. 1997)

1930 – Emma Penella, Spanish actress (d. 2007)

1930 – Tom Wolfe, American journalist and author (d. 2018)

1931 – Mikhail Gorbachev, Russian lawyer and politician, the 8th and final leader of the Soviet Union, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2022)

1936 – John Tusa, Czech-English journalist and academic

1942 – John Irving, American novelist and screenwriter

1942 – Lou Reed, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor (d. 2013)

1943 – Peter Straub, American author and poet (d. 2022)

1943 – Robert Williams, American painter and cartoonist

1948 – Larry Carlton, American guitarist and songwriter

1948 – Rory Gallagher, Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1995)

1948 – Jeff Kennett, Australian journalist and politician, 43rd Premier of Victoria

1953 – Russ Feingold, American lawyer and politician

1962 – Jon Bon Jovi, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1963 – Alvin Youngblood Hart, American singer and guitarist

1968 – Daniel Craig, English actor and producer