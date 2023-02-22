Almanac - Wednesday February 22, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 22nd day of February of 2023,

February 22 is the 53rd day of the year

312 days remain until the end of the year

The sun rises at 6:50:32 am

and the sun will set at 5:57:07 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 5 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:23:49 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.2°F.

The first high tide was at 12:15 am at 5.74 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:02 am at 1.07 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:02 pm at 5.80 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:19 pm at -0.07 feet

The Moon is currently 7.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

First Quarter Moon in 5 days on a Monday at 27th of February of 2023 at 12:06 am

Today is…

Ash Wednesday

Be Humble Day

European Day for Victims of Crime

George Washington's Birthday

Inconvenience Yourself Day

National Cook a Sweet Potato Day

National Margarita Day

National Wildlife Day

Play More Cards Day

Recreational Sports & Fitness Day

Scouts Founder's Day

Supermarket Employee Day

Walking the Dog Day

World Thinking Day

Today is also…

Crime Victims Day (Europe)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Saint Lucia from the United Kingdom in 1979.

Founding Day (Saudi Arabia)

National Cat Day (Japan)

On this day in Black History…

1888 — Painter Horace Pippin was born. He was a self-taught artist who painted a range of themes, including scenes inspired by his service in World War I, landscapes, portraits, and biblical subjects.

1911 — Activist and social reformer Frances Ellis Watkins Harper died. She was the first African American woman to publish a short story, and also an influential abolitionist, suffragist and reformer who co-founded the National Association of Colored Women's Clubs.

1938 —Ishmael Reed was born. He was a poet, novelist, essayist, songwriter, playwright, editor and publisher known for his satirical works challenging American political culture.

1950 — Basketball player Julius “Dr J” Erving was born. He is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential basketball players of all time.

1979 — Frank E. Peterson Jr. named the first Black general in the U.S. Marine Corps.

1989 — DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince won the first rap Grammy for their single “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

Also on this day in history…

1872 – The Prohibition Party holds its first national convention in Columbus, Ohio, nominating James Black as its presidential nominee.

1879 – In Utica, New York, Frank Woolworth opens the first of many of five-and-dime Woolworth stores.

1973 – Cold War: Following President Richard Nixon's visit to the People's Republic of China, the two countries agree to establish liaison offices.

1974 – Samuel Byck attempts to hijack an aircraft at Baltimore/Washington International Airport with the intention of crashing it into the White House to assassinate Richard Nixon, but is killed by police.

1979 – Saint Lucia gains independence from the United Kingdom.

1983 – The notorious Broadway flop Moose Murders opens and closes on the same night at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.

1986 – Start of the People Power Revolution in the Philippines.

1994 – Aldrich Ames and his wife are charged by the United States Department of Justice with spying for the Soviet Union.

1997 – In Roslin, Midlothian, British scientists announce that an adult sheep named Dolly has been successfully cloned.

2011 – New Zealand's second deadliest earthquake strikes Christchurch, killing 185 people.

2014 – President Viktor Yanukovych of Ukraine is impeached by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by a vote of 328–0, fulfilling a major goal of the Euromaidan rebellion.

2015 – A ferry carrying 100 passengers capsizes in the Padma River, killing 70 people.

..and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cherry pie with…

1732 – George Washington, American general and politician, 1st President of the United States (d. 1799)

1892 – Edna St. Vincent Millay, American poet and playwright (d. 1950)

1900 – Luis Buñuel, Spanish-Mexican director and producer (d. 1983)

1907 – Sheldon Leonard, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1997)

1907 – Robert Young, American actor (d. 1998)

1918 – Don Pardo, American radio and television announcer (d. 2014)

1930 – Marni Nixon, American soprano and actress (d. 2016)

1932 – Ted Kennedy, American soldier, lawyer, and politician (d. 2009)

1933 – Ernie K-Doe, American R&B singer (d. 2001)

1938 – Ishmael Reed, American poet, novelist, essayist

1951 – Ellen Greene, American singer and actress

1962 – Steve Irwin, Australian zoologist and television host (d. 2006)

1975 – Drew Barrymore, American actress, director, producer, and screenwriter