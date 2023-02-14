Almanac - Tuesday February 14, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 14th of February of 2023,

February 14 is the 45th day of the year

320 days remain until the end of the year

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:00:25 am

and sunset will be at 5:48:39 pm.

We will have 10 hours, 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:32 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.2°F.

The first high tide was at 4:16 am at 5.81 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:54 am at 0.29 feet

The next high tide at 7:26 pm at 3.89 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:04 pm at 3.36 feet

The Moon is currently 40.1% visible

Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 19th of February of 2023 at 11:06 pm

On this day in Black History…

– On this day in 1760, African-American bishop Richard Allen was born in Philadelphia.

February 14, 1818: The Day the U.S. Observes Frederick Douglass' Birthday. Although historically America has celebrated the activist and author's birthday on the 14th of February, the actual month and date of Douglass' birth are still unknown

February 14, 1867 Morehouse College organized in Augusta, Georgia. The institution was later moved to Atlanta.

February 14, 1936 National Negro Congress organized at Chicago meeting attended by 817 delegates representing more than 500 organizations. Asa Phillip Randolph of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters was elected president of the new organization.

– On this day in 1946, legendary dance performer Gregory Hines was born.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference was established on Feb. 14, 1957 and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. served as president.

Today is…

Extraterrestrial Culture Day

Frederick Douglass Day

International Book Giving Day

International Quirkyalone Day

League of Women Voters Day

Library Lovers Day

National Call in Single Day

National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day

National Ferris Wheel Day

National Have a Heart Day

National Organ Donor Day

Pet Theft Awareness Day

Race Relations Day

Read to Your Child Day

Safer Internet Day

Valentine's Day

14 February is the name of a romantic horror television series developed for Television Maldives

Statehood Day (Arizona, United States)

Statehood Day (Oregon, United States)

Presentation of Jesus at the Temple (Armenian Apostolic Church)

Parents' Worship Day (parts of India)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake and those little chalky heart candies with…

1483 – Babur, Moghul emperor (d. 1530)

1602 – Francesco Cavalli, Italian composer (d. 1676)

1859 – George Washington Gale Ferris Jr., American engineer, inventor of the Ferris wheel (d. 1896)

1882 – John Barrymore, American actor (d. 1942)

1894 – Jack Benny, American actor and producer (d. 1974)

1913 – Jimmy Hoffa, American trade union leader (d. 1975)

1916 – Masaki Kobayashi, Japanese director and producer (d. 1996)

1916 – Edward Platt, American actor (d. 1974)

1921 – Hugh Downs, American journalist, game show host, and producer (d. 2020)

1929 – Vic Morrow, American actor and director (d. 1982)

1934 – Florence Henderson, American actress and singer (d. 2016)

1937 – Magic Sam, American singer and guitarist (d. 1969)

1939 – Blowfly, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1941 – Donna Shalala, American academic and politician, 18th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services

1941 – Paul Tsongas, American lawyer and politician (d. 1997)

1942 – Michael Bloomberg, American businessman and politician, 108th Mayor of New York City

1943 – Maceo Parker, American saxophonist

1944 – Carl Bernstein, American journalist and author

1946 – Gregory Hines, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 2003)

1947 – Tim Buckley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)

1948 – Kitten Natividad, Mexican-American actress and dancer

1948 – Pat O'Brien, American journalist and author

1951 – Terry Gross, American radio host and producer

1956 – Dave Dravecky, American baseball player

1959 – Renée Fleming, American soprano and actress

1960 – Meg Tilly, American actress and author

1970 – Simon Pegg, English actor, director, and producer

On this day in history…

1849 – In New York City, James Knox Polk becomes the first serving President of the United States to have his photograph taken.

1855 – Texas is linked by telegraph to the rest of the United States, with the completion of a connection between New Orleans and Marshall, Texas.

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell applies for a patent for the telephone, as does Elisha Gray.

1899 – Voting machines are approved by the U.S. Congress for use in federal elections.

1903 – The United States Department of Commerce and Labor is established (later split into the Department of Commerce and the Department of Labor).

1918 – Russia adopts the Gregorian calendar.

1920 – The League of Women Voters is founded in Chicago.

1924 – The Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company changes its name to International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

1929 – Saint Valentine's Day Massacre: Seven people, six of them gangster rivals of Al Capone's gang, are murdered in Chicago.

1945 – President Franklin D. Roosevelt meets King Ibn Saud of Saudi Arabia aboard the USS Quincy, officially beginning U.S.-Saudi diplomatic relations.

1961 – Discovery of the chemical elements: Element 103, Lawrencium, is first synthesized at the University of California.

1989 – Union Carbide agrees to pay $470 million to the Indian government for damages it caused in the 1984 Bhopal disaster.

1989 – Iranian leader Ruhollah Khomeini issues a fatwa encouraging Muslims to kill Salman Rushdie, author of The Satanic Verses.

1990 – The Voyager 1 spacecraft takes the photograph of planet Earth that later becomes famous as Pale Blue Dot.

2003 – Iraq disarmament crisis: UNMOVIC Executive Chairman Hans Blix reports to the United Nations Security Council that disarmament inspectors have found no weapons of mass destruction in Ba'athist Iraq.

2005 – YouTube is launched by a group of college students, eventually becoming the largest video sharing website in the world and a main source for viral videos.

2011 – As a part of Arab Spring, the Bahraini uprising begins with a 'Day of Rage'.

2018 – Jacob Zuma resigns as President of South Africa.

2018 – A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida is one of the deadliest school massacres with 17 fatalities and 17 injuries.