Almanac - Friday January 27, 2023

Today is Friday, the 27th of January of 2023

January 27 is the 27th day of the year

338 days remain until the end of the year

51 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning at 7:17:35 am

and the sun sets at 5:28:44 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 10 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 12:23:09 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.8°F.

The first low tide will be at 9:38 am at 1.35 feet

and the next high tide at 3:25 pm at 4.17 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:07 pm at 1.46 feet

The Moon is currently 40% visible

It’s now considered the First Quarter Moon and it becomes a 50% visible moon tomorrow morning at 7:19 am

Today is…

Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day

National Activity Professionals Day

National Big Wig Day

National Chocolate Cake Day

National Fun at Work Day

National Geographic Day

National Preschool Health and Fitness Day

Punch the Clock Day

Thomas Crapper Day

Vietnam Peace Day

World Breast Pumping Day

Today is also…

Day of the lifting of the siege of Leningrad in Russia

International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust

and Memorial Day in Italy

on this day in 1945, the Liberation of the remaining inmates of Auschwitz by Soviet troops

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1756 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1791)

1832 – Lewis Carroll, English novelist, poet, and mathematician (d. 1898)

1850 – Samuel Gompers, English-American labor leader (d. 1924)

1850 – Edward Smith, English captain (d. 1912)

1885 – Jerome Kern, American composer and songwriter (d. 1945)

1900 – Hyman G. Rickover, American admiral (d. 1986)

1908 – William Randolph Hearst, Jr., American journalist and publisher (d. 1993)

1918 – Elmore James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1963)

1919 – Ross Bagdasarian, Sr., American singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor, created Alvin and the Chipmunks (d. 1972)

1921 – Donna Reed, American actress (d. 1986)

1929 – Mohamed Al-Fayed, Egyptian-Swiss businessman

1930 – Bobby "Blue" Bland, American blues singer-songwriter (d. 2013)

1931 – Mordecai Richler, Canadian author and screenwriter (d. 2001)

1942 – Kate Wolf, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1986)

1948 – Mikhail Baryshnikov, Russian-American dancer, choreographer, and actor

1952 – G. E. Smith, American guitarist and songwriter

1957 – Frank Miller, American illustrator, director, producer, and screenwriter

1959 – Keith Olbermann, American journalist and author

1964 – Bridget Fonda, American actress

1969 – Patton Oswalt, American comedian and actor

…and on this day in history…

1302 – Dante Alighieri is condemned in absentia and exiled from Florence.

1785 – The University of Georgia is founded, the first public university in the United States.

1880 – Thomas Edison receives a patent for his incandescent lamp.

2010 – Apple announces the iPad.