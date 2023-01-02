Almanac - Monday January 2, 2023

Today is Monday, the 2nd of January of 2023

January 2 is the second day of the year

363 days remain until the end of the year

The sun rises this morning at 7:25:25 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 5:03:16 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 37 minutes of daylight

(it’s getting lighter longer!)

The solar transit will be at 12:14:20 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.4°F.

The first low tide was early this morning at 12:40 am at 2.57 feet

The first high tide will be in a few minutes at 6:56 am at 6.29

The next low tide at 2:21 pm at -0.13 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 9:09 pm at 4.37 feet

The Moon is currently 83.2% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We’ll have the Full Moon in 4 days on Friday the 6th of January of 2023 at 3:08 pm

Today is….

55 MPH Speed Limit Day

as it was on this day in 1974 –President Richard Nixon signs a bill lowering the maximum U.S. speed limit to 55 MPH in order to conserve gasoline during an OPEC embargo.

Happy Mew Year for Cats Day

National "Thank God It's Monday" Day

National Buffet Day

National Cream Puff Day

National Motivation and Inspiration Day

National Personal Trainer Awareness Day

National Run it Up the Flagpole and See if Anybody Salutes it Day

National Science Fiction Day

National Weigh-In Day

Swiss Cheese Day

World Introvert Day

Today is also…

Ancestry Day in Haiti

Berchtold's Day in Switzerland and Liechtenstein

Carnival Day in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Nyinlong in Bhutan

The first day of Blacks and Whites' Carnival, celebrated until January 7 in southern Colombia

The first day of the Carnival of Riosucio, celebrated until January 8 every 2 years in northern Colombia

The ninth of the Twelve Days of Christmas

That’ll be 9 ladies dancing 8 maids a-milking 7 swans a-swimming 6 Geese a Laying

5 Gold Rings

4 Colly Birds

3 French Hens

2 Turtle Doves

and a Partridge une perdrix.

The second day of New Year, a holiday in Kazakhstan, North Macedonia, Mauritius, Montenegro, New Zealand, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Ukraine

New Year Holiday in Scotland

Kaapse Klopse in Cape Town, South Africa

Victory of Armed Forces Day in Cuba

On this day in history…

1788 – Georgia becomes the fourth state to ratify the United States Constitution.

1921 – World premiere of the science fiction play by the Czech writer Karel Čapek R.U.R. in theater in Hradec Králové.

1942 – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) obtains the conviction of 33 members of a German spy ring headed by Fritz Joubert Duquesne in the largest espionage case in United States history; Also known as the Duquesne Spy Ring.

1949 – Luis Muñoz Marín is inaugurated as the first democratically elected Governor of Puerto Rico.

1967 – Ronald Reagan, past movie actor and future President of the United States, is sworn in as Governor of California.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1909 – Barry Goldwater, American politician, businessman, and author (d. 1998)

1920(probable) – Isaac Asimov, American writer and professor of biochemistry (d. 1992)

1928 – Dan Rostenkowski, American politician (d. 2010)

1936 – Roger Miller, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actor (d. 1992)

1938 – Lynn Conway, American computer scientist and electrical engineer

1940 – Jim Bakker, American televangelist

1942 – Dennis Hastert, American educator and politician, 59th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1944 – Norodom Ranariddh, Cambodian field marshal and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Cambodia (d. 2021)

1967 – Tia Carrere, American actress

1968 – Cuba Gooding, Jr., American actor and producer