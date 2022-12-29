Almanac - Thursday December 29, 2022

Today is Thursday, the 29th of December, 2022, the 363rd day of the year.

As of this morning, a bit less than three days remain until the end of the year, at midnight this Saturday.

The sun rose this morning at 7:24 am and will set this afternoon at 5 pm here in the Bay Area.

We will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:12 pm.

We had a high tide at 4:53 this morning; the next high tide will be at 4:24 this afternoon. Our first low tide today will be at 10:48 a.m; the next low tide at 10:31 tonight.

The Moon is a Waxing Crescent, currently 38% visible. It will be a First Quarter Moon at 5:21 pm this evening; tonight it will be visible for 11 hours and 55 minutes.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.5°F.

Today is…International Jewish Book Day, https://www.checkiday.com/3348915b58b780716dffa038b25f33f2/international-jewish-book-day

National Pepper Pot Day https://www.checkiday.com/ccd919ba9258efd94d040f04d018c684/national-pepper-pot-day

and Still Need to Do Day

Today is also…

The fifth day of the Twelve Days of Christmas

(you can expect five golden rings, four calling birds, three French hens, two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree from your true love. But don’t hold your breath!)

and the 4th Day of Kwanzaa.

On this day in history….



1996 Guatemalan civil war comes to an end

The 36-year long civil war fought between several leftist groups representing the indigenous people and poor and the government came to an end after Comandante Rolando Morán of the Guatemalan National Revolutionary Unity and president Álvaro Arzú signed a peace treaty under the supervision of the UN. Morán and Arzú received the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in bringing peace to the country.



A new constitution, established by a national referendum, changed the name of the Irish Free state to Ireland. The Irish Free State was a part of the British Commonwealth and was established in 1922 under the Anglo-Irish Treaty singed in 1921.



The first novel of Irish writer, James Joyce, the book follows the life of Stephen Dedalus, who many believe was the author's alter ego. It first came out as a series in the literary magazine, The Egoist and was then published by American publisher B. W. Huebsch. James Joyce is best known for his book Ulysses, which is about a single day in the life of advertising agent, Leopold Bloom. In honor of the book, fans of the author celebrate an unofficial holiday, Bloomsday on June 16.



The landlocked North East Asian country declared its independence from the Qing Dynasty, after the Mongolian Revolution of 1911. The country had been under the Qing rule for about 200 years.



On this day, the U.S. Army's 7th Cavalry tried to disarm the members of the Lakota tribe who were camped at the Wounded Knee Creek. During their attempt, a shot was fired and the cavalry massacred over 150 members of the tribe including women and children. Many historians believe that the number of people massacred was much higher. Wounded Knee is near present day Lakota Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in the state of South Dakota.



If today’s your birthday …. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU! I don’t know with whom you share it, didn’t have time for that research this morning! How does Kevin Vance do it all? He’ll be back tomorrow.