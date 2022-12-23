Almanac - Friday December 23, 2022

Today is Friday, the 23rd of December of 2022,

December 23 is the 357th day of the year

eight days remain until the end of the year.

86 days until spring begins

(Winter Solstice was a couple of days ago)

The sun rises this morning at 7:22:39 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 4:56:05 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.4°F

Solar noon will be at 12:09:22 pm.

The first low tide will be at 3:37 am at 3.10 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:35 am at 7.14 feet

The next low tide at 4:51 pm at -1.74 feet

The final high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:03 am at 5.02 feet

The Moon is 0.1% visible

It’s still the New Moon

Today is…

Festivus, for the rest of us

a parody holiday made popular by the sitcom Seinfeld

HumanLight

National Pfeffernüsse Day

National Roots Day

Today is also….

Birthday of the Queen Silvia, an official flag flying day in Sweden

Children's Day in South Sudan and Sudan

Day of all level operational control structures servicemen in Ukraine

Kisan Diwas in Uttar Pradesh, India

Night of the Radishes in Oaxaca City, Mexico

Tibb's Eve in Newfoundland and Labrador

Tom Bawcock's Eve in Mousehole, Cornwall

Victory Day in Egypt

On this day in history…

583 – Maya queen Yohl Ik'nal is crowned ruler of Palenque.

1783 – George Washington resigns as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Maryland.

1815 – The novel Emma by Jane Austen is first published.

1893 – The opera Hansel and Gretel by Engelbert Humperdinck is first performed.

1913 – The Federal Reserve Act is signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson, creating the Federal Reserve System.

1947 – The transistor is first demonstrated at Bell Laboratories.

1968 – The 82 sailors from the USS Pueblo are released after eleven months of internment in North Korea.

1970 – The North Tower of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York, New York is topped out at 417 metres (1,368 ft), making it the tallest building in the world.

1986 – Voyager, piloted by Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, lands at Edwards Air Force Base in California becoming the first aircraft to fly non-stop around the world without aerial or ground refueling.

2007 – An agreement is made for the Kingdom of Nepal to be abolished and the country to become a federal republic with the Prime Minister becoming head of state.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1805 – Joseph Smith, American religious leader, founder of the Latter Day Saint movement (d. 1844)

1900 – Otto Soglow, American cartoonist (d. 1975)

1918 – Helmut Schmidt, German soldier, economist, and politician, 5th Chancellor of Germany (d. 2015)

1923 – James Stockdale, American admiral and pilot, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 2005)

1926 – Robert Bly, American poet and essayist (d. 2021)

1929 – Chet Baker, American jazz trumpet player, flugelhorn player, and singer (d. 1988)

1933 – Akihito, Japanese emperor

1935 – Esther Phillips, American R&B singer (d. 1984)

1940 – Jorma Kaukonen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1941 – Tim Hardin, American folk singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1980)

1943 – Harry Shearer, American actor, voice artist, and comedian

1949 – Adrian Belew, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – William Kristol, American journalist, publisher, and political activist/pundit

1958 – Victoria Williams, American singer-songwriter

1964 – Eddie Vedder, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1966 – Badi Assad, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1967 – Carla Bruni, Italian-French singer-songwriter and model