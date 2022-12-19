Almanac - Monday December 19, 2022

Today is Monday, the 19th of December of 2022,

December 19 is the 353rd day of the year

12 days remain until the end of the year.

2 days until winter begins

Winter solstice 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 1:47 PM on Wednesday, December 21

The sun rises this morning in San Francisco at 7:20:39 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 4:53:58 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:07:18 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.1°F.

The first low tide was at 12:20 am at 2.02 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:49 am at 6.08 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:52 pm at 0.28 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:23 pm at 4.17 feet

The Moon is 19.1% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Friday the 23rd of December of 2022 at 2:17 am

Today is…

Holly Day

Look for an Evergreen Day

National Emo Day

National Hard Candy Day

National Oatmeal Muffin Day

The Start of Hanukkah

Today is also… Saint Nicholas Day

Goa Liberation Day in Goa, India

National Heroes and Heroines Day in Anguilla

On this day in history….

1776 – Thomas Paine publishes one of a series of pamphlets in The Pennsylvania Journal entitled "The American Crisis".

1777 – American Revolutionary War: George Washington's Continental Army goes into winter quarters at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

1929 – The Indian National Congress promulgates the Purna Swaraj (the Declaration of the Independence of India).

1932 – BBC World Service begins broadcasting as the BBC Empire Service.

1972 – Apollo program: The last crewed lunar flight, Apollo 17, carrying Eugene Cernan, Ronald Evans, and Harrison Schmitt, returns to Earth.

1974 – Nelson Rockefeller is sworn in as Vice President of the United States under President Gerald Ford under the provisions of the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1983 – The original FIFA World Cup trophy, the Jules Rimet Trophy, is stolen from the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

1984 – The Sino-British Joint Declaration, stating that China would resume the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong and the United Kingdom would restore Hong Kong to China with effect from July 1, 1997, is signed in Beijing by Deng Xiaoping and Margaret Thatcher.

1986 – Mikhail Gorbachev, leader of the Soviet Union, releases Andrei Sakharov and his wife from exile in Gorky.

1998 – President Bill Clinton is impeached by the United States House of Representatives, becoming the second President of the United States to be impeached.

2012 – Park Geun-hye is elected the first female president of South Korea.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1888 – Fritz Reiner, Hungarian-American conductor (d. 1963)

1899 – Martin Luther King Sr., American pastor, missionary, and activist (d. 1984)

1906 – Leonid Brezhnev, Ukrainian-Russian marshal, engineer, and politician, 4th Head of State of the Soviet Union (d. 1982)

1910 – Jean Genet, French novelist, playwright, and poet (d. 1986)

1915 – Édith Piaf, French singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1963)

1918 – Professor Longhair, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1980)

1920 – David Susskind, American talk show host and producer (d. 1987)

1924 – Gary Morton, American comedian and producer (d. 1999)

1924 – Cicely Tyson, American actress (d. 2021)

1940 – Phil Ochs, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1941 – Maurice White, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1942 – Cornell Dupree, American guitarist (d. 2011)

1944 – Richard Leakey, Kenyan paleontologist and politician (d. 2022)

1944 – Tim Reid, American actor and director

1963 – Jennifer Beals, American model and actress

1980 – Jake Gyllenhaal, American actor and producer