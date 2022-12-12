Almanac - Monday December 12, 2022
Today is Monday, the 12th of December of 2022,
December 12 is the 346th day of the year
19 days remain until the end of the year.
9 days until winter begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:16:06 am
and sunset will be at 4:51:31 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.3°F.
The solar transit will be at 12:03:48 pm.
The first high tide was at 2:29 am at 4.63 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:00 am at 3.53 feet
The next high tide will be at 12:15 pm at 5.40 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:36 pm at -0.15 feet
The Moon is currently 83.2% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous Moon
Today is….
Festival of Unmentionable Thoughts
National 12-hour Fresh Breath Day
Today is also…
Constitution Day in Russia
Neutrality Day in Turkmenistan
On this day in history…
1787 – Pennsylvania becomes the 2nd state to ratify the US Constitution.
1901 – Guglielmo Marconi receives the first transatlantic radio signal (the letter "S" [***] in Morse Code), at Signal Hill in St John's, Newfoundland.
2015 – The Paris Agreement relating to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is adopted.
and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1805 – Henry Wells, American businessman, co-founded Wells Fargo and American Express (d. 1878)
1821 – Gustave Flaubert, French novelist (d. 1880)
1863 – Edvard Munch, Norwegian painter
1893 – Edward G. Robinson, American actor (d. 1973)
1915 – Frank Sinatra, American singer, actor, and producer (d. 1998)
1918 – Joe Williams, American singer and pianist (d. 1999)
1923 – Bob Barker, American game show host and producer
1924 – Ed Koch, American politician, 105th Mayor of New York City (d. 2013)
1940 – Dionne Warwick, American singer
1943 – Grover Washington, Jr., American singer-songwriter, saxophonist, and producer (d. 1999)
1945 – Tony Williams, American drummer, composer, and producer (d. 1997)
1962 – Tracy Austin, American tennis player and sportscaster
1975 – Mayim Bialik, American actress, neuroscientist, and author
1994 – Otto Warmbier, American student imprisoned in North Korea (d. 2017)