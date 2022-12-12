© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday December 12, 2022

By Kevin Vance
Published December 12, 2022 at 6:14 AM PST
Gingerbread Houses

Today is Monday, the 12th of December of 2022,

December 12 is the 346th day of the year

19 days remain until the end of the year.

9 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:16:06 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:31 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.3°F.

The solar transit will be at 12:03:48 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:29 am at 4.63 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:00 am at 3.53 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:15 pm at 5.40 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:36 pm at -0.15 feet

The Moon is currently 83.2% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous Moon

Today is….

Festival of Unmentionable Thoughts

Gingerbread House Day

Green Monday

International Sound Check Day

National 12-hour Fresh Breath Day

National Ambrosia Day

National Ding-a-Ling Day

National Poinsettia Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Russia

Neutrality Day in Turkmenistan

On this day in history…

1787Pennsylvania becomes the 2nd state to ratify the US Constitution.

1901Guglielmo Marconi receives the first transatlantic radio signal (the letter "S" [***] in Morse Code), at Signal Hill in St John's, Newfoundland.

2015 – The Paris Agreement relating to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is adopted.

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1805Henry Wells, American businessman, co-founded Wells Fargo and American Express (d. 1878)

1821Gustave Flaubert, French novelist (d. 1880)

1863Edvard Munch, Norwegian painter

1893Edward G. Robinson, American actor (d. 1973)

1915Frank Sinatra, American singer, actor, and producer (d. 1998)

1918Joe Williams, American singer and pianist (d. 1999)

1923Bob Barker, American game show host and producer

1924Ed Koch, American politician, 105th Mayor of New York City (d. 2013)

1940 – Dionne Warwick, American singer

1943Grover Washington, Jr., American singer-songwriter, saxophonist, and producer (d. 1999)

1945Tony Williams, American drummer, composer, and producer (d. 1997)

1962Tracy Austin, American tennis player and sportscaster

1975Mayim Bialik, American actress, neuroscientist, and author

1994Otto Warmbier, American student imprisoned in North Korea (d. 2017)

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
