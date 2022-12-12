Almanac - Monday December 12, 2022

Today is Monday, the 12th of December of 2022,

December 12 is the 346th day of the year

19 days remain until the end of the year.

9 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:16:06 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:31 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.3°F.

The solar transit will be at 12:03:48 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:29 am at 4.63 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:00 am at 3.53 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:15 pm at 5.40 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:36 pm at -0.15 feet

The Moon is currently 83.2% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous Moon

Today is….

Festival of Unmentionable Thoughts

Gingerbread House Day

Green Monday

International Sound Check Day

National 12-hour Fresh Breath Day

National Ambrosia Day

National Ding-a-Ling Day

National Poinsettia Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Russia

Neutrality Day in Turkmenistan

On this day in history…

1787 – Pennsylvania becomes the 2nd state to ratify the US Constitution.

1901 – Guglielmo Marconi receives the first transatlantic radio signal (the letter "S" [***] in Morse Code), at Signal Hill in St John's, Newfoundland.

2015 – The Paris Agreement relating to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is adopted.

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1805 – Henry Wells, American businessman, co-founded Wells Fargo and American Express (d. 1878)

1821 – Gustave Flaubert, French novelist (d. 1880)

1863 – Edvard Munch, Norwegian painter

1893 – Edward G. Robinson, American actor (d. 1973)

1915 – Frank Sinatra, American singer, actor, and producer (d. 1998)

1918 – Joe Williams, American singer and pianist (d. 1999)

1923 – Bob Barker, American game show host and producer

1924 – Ed Koch, American politician, 105th Mayor of New York City (d. 2013)

1940 – Dionne Warwick, American singer

1943 – Grover Washington, Jr., American singer-songwriter, saxophonist, and producer (d. 1999)

1945 – Tony Williams, American drummer, composer, and producer (d. 1997)

1962 – Tracy Austin, American tennis player and sportscaster

1975 – Mayim Bialik, American actress, neuroscientist, and author

1994 – Otto Warmbier, American student imprisoned in North Korea (d. 2017)