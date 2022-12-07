Almanac - Wednesday December 7, 2022

Today is Wednesday, the 7th of December of 2022

December 7 is the 341st day of the year

24 days remain until the end of the year.

14 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:12:08 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:50:47 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of sun.

Solar noon will be at 12:01:27 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 53.1°F

The first low tide was at 3:25 am at 2.88 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:18 am at 6.35 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:31 pm at -0.69 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:37 pm at 4.79 feet

The Moon is 99.6% visible

It’s still considered a Waxing Gibbous

It becomes a 100% full moon today at 8:08 pm tonight The December Moon is called the Full Cold Moon

This is the month when the winter cold fastens its grip and the nights become long and dark.

This full moon is also called…

• Drift Clearing Moon • Frost Exploding Trees Moon • Hoar Frost Moon • Little Spirit Moon • Long Night Moon • Mid-winter Moon • Moon of the Popping Trees • Moon When the Deer Shed Their Antlers • Snow Moon • Winter Maker Moon

Today is…

International Civil Aviation Day

Letter Writing Day

National Cotton Candy Day

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Special Kids Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Flag Day in India

Eve of the Immaculate Conception

Day of the Little Candles, begins after sunset in Colombia

Flag Base Day in Scientology

International Civil Aviation Day

National Heroes Day in East Timor

Spitak Remembrance Day in Armenia

On this day in history…

1787 – Delaware becomes the first state to ratify the United States Constitution.

1930 – W1XAV in Boston, Massachusetts telecasts video from the CBS radio orchestra program, The Fox Trappers. The telecast also includes the first television advertisement in the United States, for I.J. Fox Furriers, which also sponsored the radio show.

1932 – German-born Swiss physicist Albert Einstein is granted an American visa.

1941 – World War II: Attack on Pearl Harbor: The Imperial Japanese Navy carries out a surprise attack on the United States Pacific Fleet and its defending Army and Marine air forces at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (For Japan's near-simultaneous attacks on Eastern Hemisphere targets, see December 8.)

1963 – Instant replay makes its debut during the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

1972 – Apollo 17, the last Apollo moon mission, is launched. The crew takes the photograph known as The Blue Marble as they leave the Earth.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

521 – Columba, Irish missionary, monk, and saint (d. 597)

1863 – Pietro Mascagni, Italian composer and conductor (d. 1945)

1873 – Willa Cather, American novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1947)

1879 – Rudolf Friml, Czech-American pianist, composer, and academic (d. 1972)

1910 – Louis Prima, American singer-songwriter, trumpet player, and actor (d. 1978)

1915 – Eli Wallach, American actor (d. 2014)

1923 – Ted Knight, American actor and comedian (d. 1986)

1924 – Mário Soares, Portuguese historian, lawyer, and politician, 17th President of Portugal (d. 2017)

1928 – Noam Chomsky, American linguist and philosopher

1932 – Ellen Burstyn, American actress

1942 – Harry Chapin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)

1952 – Susan Collins, American politician, senior senator of Maine

1949 – Tom Waits, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1956 – Larry Bird, American basketball player and coach

1979 – Sara Bareilles, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress