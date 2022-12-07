Almanac - Wednesday December 7, 2022
Today is Wednesday, the 7th of December of 2022
December 7 is the 341st day of the year
24 days remain until the end of the year.
14 days until winter begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:12:08 am
and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:50:47 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of sun.
Solar noon will be at 12:01:27 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 53.1°F
The first low tide was at 3:25 am at 2.88 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:18 am at 6.35 feet
The next low tide will be at 4:31 pm at -0.69 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:37 pm at 4.79 feet
The Moon is 99.6% visible
It’s still considered a Waxing Gibbous
It becomes a 100% full moon today at 8:08 pm tonight The December Moon is called the Full Cold Moon
This is the month when the winter cold fastens its grip and the nights become long and dark.
This full moon is also called…
• Drift Clearing Moon • Frost Exploding Trees Moon • Hoar Frost Moon • Little Spirit Moon • Long Night Moon • Mid-winter Moon • Moon of the Popping Trees • Moon When the Deer Shed Their Antlers • Snow Moon • Winter Maker Moon
Today is…
International Civil Aviation Day
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Today is also…
Armed Forces Flag Day in India
Eve of the Immaculate Conception
Day of the Little Candles, begins after sunset in Colombia
International Civil Aviation Day
National Heroes Day in East Timor
Spitak Remembrance Day in Armenia
On this day in history…
1787 – Delaware becomes the first state to ratify the United States Constitution.
1930 – W1XAV in Boston, Massachusetts telecasts video from the CBS radio orchestra program, The Fox Trappers. The telecast also includes the first television advertisement in the United States, for I.J. Fox Furriers, which also sponsored the radio show.
1932 – German-born Swiss physicist Albert Einstein is granted an American visa.
1941 – World War II: Attack on Pearl Harbor: The Imperial Japanese Navy carries out a surprise attack on the United States Pacific Fleet and its defending Army and Marine air forces at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (For Japan's near-simultaneous attacks on Eastern Hemisphere targets, see December 8.)
1963 – Instant replay makes its debut during the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.
1972 – Apollo 17, the last Apollo moon mission, is launched. The crew takes the photograph known as The Blue Marble as they leave the Earth.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
521 – Columba, Irish missionary, monk, and saint (d. 597)
1863 – Pietro Mascagni, Italian composer and conductor (d. 1945)
1873 – Willa Cather, American novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1947)
1879 – Rudolf Friml, Czech-American pianist, composer, and academic (d. 1972)
1910 – Louis Prima, American singer-songwriter, trumpet player, and actor (d. 1978)
1915 – Eli Wallach, American actor (d. 2014)
1923 – Ted Knight, American actor and comedian (d. 1986)
1924 – Mário Soares, Portuguese historian, lawyer, and politician, 17th President of Portugal (d. 2017)
1928 – Noam Chomsky, American linguist and philosopher
1932 – Ellen Burstyn, American actress
1942 – Harry Chapin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)
1952 – Susan Collins, American politician, senior senator of Maine
1949 – Tom Waits, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor
1956 – Larry Bird, American basketball player and coach
1979 – Sara Bareilles, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress