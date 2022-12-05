Almanac - Monday December 5, 2022

Today is Monday, the 5th of December of 2022,

December 5 is the 339th day of the year

26 days remain until the end of the year.

16 days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:10:25 am

and the sun will set at 4:50:44 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:00:34 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 53.2°F degrees

The first low tide will be at 2:00 am at 2.07 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:14 am at 6.39 feet

The next low tide at 3:17 pm at -0.33 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 9:56 pm at 4.63 feet

The Moon is 93.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 2 days 7th of December of 2022 at 8:08 pm

Full Cold Moon

This is the month when the winter cold fastens its grip and the nights become long and dark.

The Full moon in December is also called the…

• Drift Clearing Moon • Frost Exploding Trees Moon • Hoar Frost Moon • Little Spirit Moon • Long Night Moon • Mid-winter Moon • Moon of the Popping Trees • Moon When the Deer Shed Their Antlers • Snow Moon • Winter Maker Moon

Today is…

AFL-CIO Day

Bathtub Party Day

Day of the Ninja

National Blue Jeans Day

National Communicate With Your Kids Day

National Commute With Your Baby Day

National Sacher Torte Day

Repeal Day

Walt Disney Day

Today is also….

Children's Day in Suriname

Day of Military Honour - Battle of Moscow in Russia

Discovery Day in Haiti and Dominican Republic

International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development

Klozum in Schiermonnikoog, Netherlands

Saint Nicholas' Eve in Belgium, Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Hungary, Romania, Germany, Poland and the UK

Krampusnacht in Austria

The King Bhumibol Adulyadej Memorial Birthday in Thailand

World Soil Day

On this day in history…

1831 – Former U.S. President John Quincy Adams takes his seat in the House of Representatives.

1848 – California Gold Rush: In a message to the United States Congress, U.S. President James K. Polk confirms that large amounts of gold had been discovered in California.

1933 – The Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified.

The transportation or importation into any State, Territory, or possession of the United States for delivery or use therein of intoxicating liquors, in violation of the laws thereof, is hereby prohibited.

1935 – Mary McLeod Bethune founds the National Council of Negro Women in New York City.

1952 – Beginning of the Great Smog in London. A cold fog combines with air pollution and brings the city to a standstill for four days. Later, a Ministry of Health report estimates 4,000 fatalities as a result of it.

1955 – The American Federation of Labor and the Congress of Industrial Organizations merge and form the AFL–CIO.

1955 – E. D. Nixon and Rosa Parks lead the Montgomery bus boycott.

1983 – Dissolution of the Military Junta in Argentina.

1991 – Leonid Kravchuk is elected the first president of Ukraine.

2005 – The Civil Partnership Act comes into effect in the United Kingdom, and the first civil partnership is registered there..

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1782 – Martin Van Buren, American lawyer and politician, 8th President of the United States (d. 1862)

1839 – George Armstrong Custer, American general (d. 1876)

1879 – Clyde Vernon Cessna, American pilot and businessman, founded the Cessna Aircraft Corporation (d. 1954)

1890 – Fritz Lang, Austrian-American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1976)

1901 – Walt Disney, American animator, director, producer, and screenwriter, co-founded The Walt Disney Company (d. 1966)

1901 – Milton H. Erickson, American psychiatrist and author (d. 1980)

1902 – Strom Thurmond, American educator, general, and politician, 103rd Governor of South Carolina (d. 2003)

1905 – Otto Preminger, Austrian-American actor, director, and producer (d. 1986)

1907 – Lin Biao, Chinese general and politician, 2nd Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China (d. 1971)

1911 – Władysław Szpilman, Polish pianist and composer (d. 2000)

1912 – Sonny Boy Williamson II, American singer-songwriter and harmonica player (d. 1965)

1925 – Anastasio Somoza Debayle, Nicaraguan politician, 73rd President of Nicaragua (d. 1980)

1932 – Little Richard, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 2020)

1934 – Joan Didion, American novelist and screenwriter (d. 2021)

1935 – Calvin Trillin, American novelist, humorist, and journalist

1936 – James Lee Burke, American journalist, author, and academic

1938 – J. J. Cale, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2013)

1947 – Jim Messina, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1947 – Jim Plunkett, American football player and radio host

1961 – Laura Flanders, British journalist

1963 – Doctor Dré, American television and radio host

1968 – Margaret Cho, American comedian, actress, producer, and screenwriter

1968 – Lisa Marie, American model and actress