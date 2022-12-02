Almanac - Friday December 2, 2022

Today is Friday, the 2nd of December of 2022,

December 2 is the 336th day of the year

29 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:07:42 am

and sunset will be at 4:50:55 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:59:18 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today will be 53.8 degrees

The first high tide was earlier this hour at 6:27 am at 5.81 feet

The first low tide will be at 12:57 an at 1.33 feet

The next high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be this evening at 6:37 pm at 4.38 feet

and the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:27 am at 1.08 feet

The Moon is currently 71% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 7th of December of 2022 at 8:08 pm

Today is…

Bartender Appreciation Day

Business of Popping Corn Day

Faux Fur Friday

International Sweater Vestival

National Fritters Day

National Mutt Day

Play Basketball Day

Safety Razor Day

Special Education Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Cuba

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

Lao National Day

and National Day in the United Arab Emirates

On this day in history…

1865 – Alabama ratifies the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, followed by North Carolina, then Georgia; U.S. slaves were legally free within two weeks.

1908 – Puyi becomes Emperor of China at the age of two.

1949 – Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others is adopted.

1954 – The United States Senate votes 65 to 22 to censure Joseph McCarthy for "conduct that tends to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute".

1956 – The Granma reaches the shores of Cuba's Oriente Province. Fidel Castro, Che Guevara and 80 other members of the 26th of July Movement disembark to initiate the Cuban Revolution.

1970 – The United States Environmental Protection Agency begins operations.

1982 – At the University of Utah, Barney Clark becomes the first person to receive a permanent artificial heart.

1988 – Benazir Bhutto is sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, becoming the first woman to head the government of a Muslim-majority state.

1991 – Canada and Poland become the first nations to recognize the independence of Ukraine from the Soviet Union.

1999 – The United Kingdom devolves political power in Northern Ireland to the Northern Ireland Executive following the Good Friday Agreement.

2001 – Enron files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

2016 – Thirty-six people die in a fire at a converted Oakland, California, warehouse serving as an artist collective.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1859 – Georges Seurat, French painter (d. 1891)

1863 – Charles Edward Ringling, American businessman, co-founded the Ringling Brothers Circus (d. 1926)

1923 – Maria Callas, American-Greek soprano and actress (d. 1977)

1924 – Alexander Haig, American general and politician, 59th United States Secretary of State (d. 2010)

1925 – Julie Harris, American actress (d. 2013)

1929 – Leon Litwack, American historian and author (d. 2021)

1931 – Wynton Kelly, American pianist and composer (d. 1971)

1931 – Edwin Meese, American lawyer, 75th United States Attorney General

1946 – David Macaulay, English-American author and illustrator

1946 – Gianni Versace, Italian fashion designer, founded Versace (d. 1997)

1948 – T. Coraghessan Boyle, American novelist and short story writer

1963 – Ann Patchett, American author

1968 – Lucy Liu, American actress and producer

1973 – Monica Seles, Serbian-American tennis player

1978 – Nelly Furtado, Canadian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1981 – Britney Spears, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress