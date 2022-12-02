Almanac - Friday December 2, 2022
Today is Friday, the 2nd of December of 2022,
December 2 is the 336th day of the year
29 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:07:42 am
and sunset will be at 4:50:55 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 43 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 11:59:18 am.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today will be 53.8 degrees
The first high tide was earlier this hour at 6:27 am at 5.81 feet
The first low tide will be at 12:57 an at 1.33 feet
The next high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be this evening at 6:37 pm at 4.38 feet
and the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:27 am at 1.08 feet
The Moon is currently 71% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon
We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 7th of December of 2022 at 8:08 pm
Today is…
International Sweater Vestival
Today is also…
International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
and National Day in the United Arab Emirates
On this day in history…
1865 – Alabama ratifies the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, followed by North Carolina, then Georgia; U.S. slaves were legally free within two weeks.
1908 – Puyi becomes Emperor of China at the age of two.
1949 – Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others is adopted.
1954 – The United States Senate votes 65 to 22 to censure Joseph McCarthy for "conduct that tends to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute".
1956 – The Granma reaches the shores of Cuba's Oriente Province. Fidel Castro, Che Guevara and 80 other members of the 26th of July Movement disembark to initiate the Cuban Revolution.
1970 – The United States Environmental Protection Agency begins operations.
1982 – At the University of Utah, Barney Clark becomes the first person to receive a permanent artificial heart.
1988 – Benazir Bhutto is sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, becoming the first woman to head the government of a Muslim-majority state.
1991 – Canada and Poland become the first nations to recognize the independence of Ukraine from the Soviet Union.
1999 – The United Kingdom devolves political power in Northern Ireland to the Northern Ireland Executive following the Good Friday Agreement.
2001 – Enron files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
2016 – Thirty-six people die in a fire at a converted Oakland, California, warehouse serving as an artist collective.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1859 – Georges Seurat, French painter (d. 1891)
1863 – Charles Edward Ringling, American businessman, co-founded the Ringling Brothers Circus (d. 1926)
1923 – Maria Callas, American-Greek soprano and actress (d. 1977)
1924 – Alexander Haig, American general and politician, 59th United States Secretary of State (d. 2010)
1925 – Julie Harris, American actress (d. 2013)
1929 – Leon Litwack, American historian and author (d. 2021)
1931 – Wynton Kelly, American pianist and composer (d. 1971)
1931 – Edwin Meese, American lawyer, 75th United States Attorney General
1946 – David Macaulay, English-American author and illustrator
1946 – Gianni Versace, Italian fashion designer, founded Versace (d. 1997)
1948 – T. Coraghessan Boyle, American novelist and short story writer
1963 – Ann Patchett, American author
1968 – Lucy Liu, American actress and producer
1973 – Monica Seles, Serbian-American tennis player
1978 – Nelly Furtado, Canadian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
1981 – Britney Spears, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress