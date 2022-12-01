© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday December 1, 2022

Published December 1, 2022
Rosa Parks speaks at the Poor Peoples March at Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial in 1968

Today is Thursday, the 1st of December of 2022,

December 1 is the 335th day of the year

30 days remain until the end of the year.

20 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:06:46 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:51:03 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:58:54 am

Water temperature in San Francisco today is 54°F

The first high tide was at 5:44 am at 5.51 feet

The first low tide of the day will be at 11:53 am at 2.07 feet

The next high tide at 5:14 pm at 4.53 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:35 pm at 0.58 feet

The Moon is 60.7% visible

a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in one week on Wednesday the 7th of December of 2022 at 8:08 pm

Today is…

Bifocals at the Monitor Liberation Day

Civil Air Patrol Day

Day Without Art

Eat a Red Apple Day

National Christmas Lights Day

National Pie Day

Rosa Parks Day

Wear a Dress Day

World AIDS Day

Today is also…

Battle of the Sinop Day in Russia

Dam-rong Raja-nub-hab Day in Thailand

First President Day in Kazakhstan

Freedom and Democracy Day in Chad

Great Union Day, celebrates the Union of Transylvania with Romania in 1918

Military Abolition Day in Costa Rica

National Day in Myanmar

Republic Day in The Central African Republic

Restoration of Independence Day in Portugal

Self-governance Day or Full-veldis-dagurinn in Iceland

Teachers' Day in Panama

Day Without Art

On this day in history….

1824United States presidential election: Since no candidate received a majority of the total electoral college votes in the election, the United States House of Representatives is given the task of deciding the winner in accordance with the Twelfth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1834 – Slavery is abolished in the Cape Colony in accordance with the Slavery Abolition Act 1833.

1862 – In his State of the Union Address President Abraham Lincoln reaffirms the necessity of ending slavery as ordered ten weeks earlier in the Emancipation Proclamation.

1865Shaw University, the first historically black university in the southern United States, is founded in Raleigh, North Carolina.

1878 – President Rutherford B. Hayes gets the first telephone installed in the White House.

1952 – The New York Daily News reports the news of Christine Jorgensen, the first notable case of sex reassignment surgery.

1955American Civil Rights Movement: In Montgomery, Alabama, seamstress Rosa Parks refuses to give up her bus seat to a white man and is arrested for violating the city's racial segregation laws, an incident which leads to that city's bus boycott.

1959Cold War: Opening date for signature of the Antarctic Treaty, which sets aside Antarctica as a scientific preserve and bans military activity on the continent.

1991 – Cold War: Ukrainian voters overwhelmingly approve a referendum for independence from the Soviet Union.

2000Vicente Fox Quesada is inaugurated as the president of Mexico, marking the first peaceful transfer of executive federal power to an opposing political party following a free and democratic election in Mexico's history.

2019Arsenal Women 11–1 Bristol City Women breaks the record for most goals scored in a FA Women's Super League match, with Vivianne Miedema involved in ten of the eleven Arsenal goals.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1761Marie Tussaud, French-English sculptor, founded Madame Tussauds Wax Museum (d. 1850)

1792Nikolai Lobachevsky, Russian mathematician and geometer (d. 1856)

1886Rex Stout, American detective novelist (d. 1975)

1886 – Zhu De, Chinese general and politician, 1st Vice Chairman of the People's Republic of China (d. 1976)

1896Georgy Zhukov, Russian general and politician, 2nd Minister of Defence for the Soviet Union (d. 1974)

1913Mary Martin, American actress and singer (d. 1990)

1923Dick Shawn, American actor (d. 1987)

1923 – Stansfield Turner, American admiral and academic, 12th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 2018)

1933Lou Rawls, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2006)

1934Billy Paul, American soul singer (d. 2016)

1939Lee Trevino, American golfer and sportscaster

1940 – Richard Pryor, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2005)

1945Bette Midler, American singer-songwriter, actress and producer

1946Jonathan Katz, American comedian and actor

1946 – Gilbert O'Sullivan, Irish singer-songwriter and pianist

1949 – Pablo Escobar, Colombian drug lord and narcoterrorist (d. 1993)

1951 – Jaco Pastorius, American bass player, songwriter, and producer (d. 1987)

1958 – Candace Bushnell, American journalist and author

1970 – Sarah Silverman, American comedian, actress, and singer

1976 – Laura Ling, American journalist and author

1988Zoë Kravitz, American actress, singer, and model

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
