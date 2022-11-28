Almanac - Monday November 28, 2022

Today is Monday, the 28th of November of 2022,

November 28 is the 332nd day of the year

33 days remain until the end of the year

23 days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 7:03:53 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:51:40 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 11:57:46 am.

The water temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 54.1 degrees

The first high tide was at 4:01 am at 5.02 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:07 am at 3.18 feet

The next high tide at 2:29 pm at 5.42 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:38 pm at -0.35 feet

The Moon is currently 27.7% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent Moon

First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 30th of November of 2022 at 6:36 am

Today is…

Ascension of ‘Abdu'l-Bahá

Cyber Monday

It's Letter Writing Day

Make Your Own Head Day

National French Toast Day

Red Planet Day

Turkey Leftover Day

Today is also…

Albanian Flag Day, celebrate the independence of Albania from Turkey in 1912, the first Albanian flag raise by Skanderbeg in 1443, and for the new parliamentary constitution in 1998.

Bedfordshire day is celebrated in the county of Bedfordshire to celebrate the birth of John Bunyan

Bukovina Day in Romania

Heroes' Day in Sri Lanka

Hōonkō in Japan

Independence Day in Mauritania, celebrate the independence of Mauritania from France in 1960.

Independence Day in Panama, celebrate the independence of Panama from Spain in 1821.

Navy Day in Iran

Proclamation of Independence Day in East Timor, celebrating the independence of East Timor from Portugal in 1975.

Republic Day in Burundi

Republic Day in Chad

28 de Noviembre is the name of a town in Argentina, named after the date the town was founded

On this day in history….

1582 – In Stratford-upon-Avon, William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway pay a £40 (equivalent to £12,261 in 2021) bond for their marriage license.

1811 – Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73, aka The Emperor Concerto, premieres at the Gewandhaus in Leipzig.

1814 – The Times of London becomes the first newspaper to be produced on a steam-powered printing press, built by the German team of Koenig & Bauer.

1843 – Ka Lā Hui (Hawaiian Independence Day): The Kingdom of Hawaii is officially recognized by the United Kingdom and France as an independent nation.

1893 – Women's suffrage in New Zealand concludes with the 1893 New Zealand general election.

1919 – Lady Astor is elected as a Member of the Parliament of the United Kingdom. She is the first woman to sit in the House of Commons. (Countess Markievicz, the first to be elected, refused to sit.)

1925 – The Grand Ole Opry begins broadcasting in Nashville, Tennessee, as the WSM Barn Dance.

1989 – Velvet Revolution: In the face of protests, the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia announces it will give up its monopoly on political power.

1990 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher resigns as leader of the Conservative Party and, therefore, as Prime Minister. She is succeeded in both positions by John Major.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1632 – Jean-Baptiste Lully, Italian-French composer and manager (d. 1687)

1757 – William Blake, English poet and painter (d. 1827)

1820 – Friedrich Engels, German-English philosopher, economist, and journalist (d. 1895)

1829 – Anton Rubinstein, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1894)

1908 – Claude Lévi-Strauss, Belgian-French anthropologist and ethnologist (d. 2009)

1929 – Berry Gordy, Jr., American songwriter and producer, founded Motown Records

1932 – Gato Barbieri, Argentinian saxophonist and composer (d. 2016)

1936 – Gary Hart, American lawyer and politician, 6th United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland

1943 – Randy Newman, American singer-songwriter, composer, and pianist

1944 – Rita Mae Brown, American novelist, poet, and screenwriter

1948 – Dick Morris, American political consultant, journalist, and author

1962 – Jon Stewart, American comedian, actor, and television host

1967 – Anna Nicole Smith, American model, actress, and television personality (d. 2007)