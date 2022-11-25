Almanac - Friday November 25, 2022

Today is Friday, the 25th of November of 2022

November 25 is the 329th day of the year

36 days remain until the end of the year.

26 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:00:53 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:35 pm.

Tomorrow we will have 9 hours and 51 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 11:56:44 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today will be….55°F

The first high tide will be at 12:10 am at 4.92 feet

The first low tide will be at 4:40 am at 3.03 feet

The next high tide at 10:38 am at 6.84 feet

and the final low tide this evening at Ocean Beach will be at 5:51 pm at -1.49 feet

The Moon is currently 3.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent Moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 30th of November of 2022 at 6:36 am

Today is…

Black Friday

Blasé Day

Buy Nothing Day

Fur Free Friday

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

International Systems Engineer Day

Maize Day

National Day of Listening

National Flossing Day

National Leftovers Day

National Native American Heritage Day

National Parfait Day

Shopping Reminder Day

Sinkie Day

You're Welcome-giving Day

Today is also…

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Suriname from the Netherlands in 1975.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

National Day in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Teachers' Day in Indonesia

Vajiravudh Memorial Day in Thailand

On this day in history…

1487 – Elizabeth of York is crowned Queen of England.

1874 – The United States Greenback Party is established as a political party consisting primarily of farmers affected by the Panic of 1873.

1947 – Red Scare: The "Hollywood Ten" are blacklisted by Hollywood movie studios.

1952 – Agatha Christie's murder-mystery play The Mousetrap opens at the Ambassadors Theatre in London's West End after a premiere in Nottingham, UK. It will become the longest continuously running play in history.

1984 – Thirty-six top musicians gather in a Notting Hill studio and record Band Aid's "Do They Know It's Christmas?" in order to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia.

1986 – Iran–Contra affair: U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese announces that profits from covert weapons sales to Iran were illegally diverted to the anti-communist Contra rebels in Nicaragua.

1992 – The Federal Assembly of Czechoslovakia votes to split the country into the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with effect from January 1, 1993.

1999 – A five-year-old Cuban boy, Elian Gonzalez, is rescued by fishermen while floating in an inner tube off the Florida coast.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…

1562 – Lope de Vega, Spanish playwright and poet (d. 1635)

1835 – Andrew Carnegie, Scottish-American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1919)

1844 – Karl Benz, German engineer and businessman, founded Mercedes-Benz (d. 1929)

1846 – Carrie Nation, American activist (d. 1911)

1895 – Wilhelm Kempff, German pianist and composer (d. 1991)

1895 – Anastas Mikoyan, Soviet politician, Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union (d. 1978)

1900 – Helen Gahagan Douglas, American actress and politician (d. 1980)

1909 – P. D. Eastman, American author and illustrator (d. 1986)

1914 – Joe DiMaggio, American baseball player and coach (d. 1999)

1920 – Ricardo Montalbán, Mexican-American actor, singer, and director (d. 2009)

1924 – Paul Desmond, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1977)

1926 – Poul Anderson, American author (d. 2001)

1931 – Nat Adderley, American cornet and trumpet player (d. 2000)

1933 – Kathryn Crosby, American actress and singer

1940 – Percy Sledge, American singer (d. 2015)

1942 – Bob Lind, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – John Larroquette, American actor

1951 – Bill Morrissey, American singer-songwriter (d. 2011)

1960 – Amy Grant, American singer-songwriter

1960 – John F. Kennedy Jr., American lawyer, journalist, and publisher (d. 1999)

1971 – Christina Applegate, American actress