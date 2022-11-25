© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday November 25, 2022

Published November 25, 2022 at 6:10 AM PST
leftovers.jpg
Colorado State University Extension
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Thanksgiving leftovers ready for lids and refrigeration

Today is Friday, the 25th of November of 2022

November 25 is the 329th day of the year

36 days remain until the end of the year.

26 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:00:53 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:35 pm.

Tomorrow we will have 9 hours and 51 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 11:56:44 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today will be….55°F

The first high tide will be at 12:10 am at 4.92 feet

The first low tide will be at 4:40 am at 3.03 feet

The next high tide at 10:38 am at 6.84 feet

and the final low tide this evening at Ocean Beach will be at 5:51 pm at -1.49 feet

The Moon is currently 3.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent Moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 30th of November of 2022 at 6:36 am

Today is…

Black Friday

Blasé Day

Buy Nothing Day

Fur Free Friday

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

International Systems Engineer Day

Maize Day

National Day of Listening

National Flossing Day

National Leftovers Day

National Native American Heritage Day

National Parfait Day

Shopping Reminder Day

Sinkie Day

You're Welcome-giving Day

Today is also…

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Suriname from the Netherlands in 1975.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

National Day in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Teachers' Day in Indonesia

Vajiravudh Memorial Day in Thailand

On this day in history…

1487Elizabeth of York is crowned Queen of England.

1874 – The United States Greenback Party is established as a political party consisting primarily of farmers affected by the Panic of 1873.

1947Red Scare: The "Hollywood Ten" are blacklisted by Hollywood movie studios.

1952Agatha Christie's murder-mystery play The Mousetrap opens at the Ambassadors Theatre in London's West End after a premiere in Nottingham, UK. It will become the longest continuously running play in history.

1984 – Thirty-six top musicians gather in a Notting Hill studio and record Band Aid's "Do They Know It's Christmas?" in order to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia.

1986Iran–Contra affair: U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese announces that profits from covert weapons sales to Iran were illegally diverted to the anti-communist Contra rebels in Nicaragua.

1992 – The Federal Assembly of Czechoslovakia votes to split the country into the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with effect from January 1, 1993.

1999 – A five-year-old Cuban boy, Elian Gonzalez, is rescued by fishermen while floating in an inner tube off the Florida coast.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…

1562Lope de Vega, Spanish playwright and poet (d. 1635)

1835Andrew Carnegie, Scottish-American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1919)

1844Karl Benz, German engineer and businessman, founded Mercedes-Benz (d. 1929)

1846Carrie Nation, American activist (d. 1911)

1895Wilhelm Kempff, German pianist and composer (d. 1991)

1895 – Anastas Mikoyan, Soviet politician, Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union (d. 1978)

1900 – Helen Gahagan Douglas, American actress and politician (d. 1980)

1909P. D. Eastman, American author and illustrator (d. 1986)

1914Joe DiMaggio, American baseball player and coach (d. 1999)

1920Ricardo Montalbán, Mexican-American actor, singer, and director (d. 2009)

1924Paul Desmond, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1977)

1926Poul Anderson, American author (d. 2001)

1931Nat Adderley, American cornet and trumpet player (d. 2000)

1933Kathryn Crosby, American actress and singer

1940 – Percy Sledge, American singer (d. 2015)

1942Bob Lind, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – John Larroquette, American actor

1951 – Bill Morrissey, American singer-songwriter (d. 2011)

1960Amy Grant, American singer-songwriter

1960 – John F. Kennedy Jr., American lawyer, journalist, and publisher (d. 1999)

1971Christina Applegate, American actress

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
