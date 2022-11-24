Almanac - Thursday November 24, 2022

Today is Thursday, the 24th of November of 2022,

November 24 is the 328th day of the year

37 days remain until the end of the year.

27 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 6:59:52 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:52:58 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 53 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 11:56:25 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 55°F

The first low tide will be at 3:54 am at 2.75 feet

The next high tide at 9:55 am at 6.82 feet

The next low tide at 5:03 pm at -1.37 feet

and the final High tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:10 am at 4.92 feet

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 30th of November of 2022 at 6:36 am

Today is of course…

Thanksgiving Day

Turkey-Free Thanksgiving

Unthanksgiving Day

National Day of Mourning

It’s Brownielocks Day

Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day

D.B. Cooper Day

Family Health History Day

National Sardines Day

National Use Even If Seal Is Broken Day

Today is also…

Evolution Day

Lachit Divas in the Indian state of Assam

Martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur in India

and in Turkey, it’s Teachers' Day

On this day in history…

1835 – The Texas Provincial Government authorizes the creation of a horse-mounted police force called the Texas Rangers (which is now the Texas Ranger Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety).

1859 – Charles Darwin publishes On the Origin of Species.

1877 – Anna Sewell's animal welfare novel Black Beauty is published.

1962 – The influential British satirical television programme That Was the Week That Was is first broadcast.

1971 – During a severe thunderstorm over Washington state, a hijacker calling himself Dan Cooper (aka D. B. Cooper) parachutes from a Northwest Orient Airlines plane with $200,000 in ransom money. He has never been found.

1974 – Donald Johanson and Tom Gray discover the 40% complete Australopithecus afarensis skeleton, nicknamed "Lucy" (after The Beatles song "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds"), in the Awash Valley of Ethiopia's Afar Depression.

1989 – After a week of mass protests against the Communist regime known as the Velvet Revolution, Miloš Jakeš and the entire Politburo of the Czechoslovak Communist Party resign from office. This brings an effective end to Communist rule in Czechoslovakia.

2016 – The government of Colombia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia—People's Army sign a revised peace deal, bringing an end to the country's more than 50-year-long civil war.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1713 – Junípero Serra, Spanish priest and missionary (d. 1784)

1784 – Zachary Taylor, American general and politician, 12th President of the United States (d. 1850)

1864 – Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, French painter and illustrator (d. 1901)

1868 – Scott Joplin, American pianist and composer (d. 1917)

1877 – Alben W. Barkley, American lawyer and politician, 35th Vice President of the United States (d. 1956)

1888 – Dale Carnegie, American author and educator (d. 1955)

1897 – Lucky Luciano, Italian-American mob boss (d. 1962)

1912 – Teddy Wilson, American pianist and educator (d. 1986)

1925 – William F. Buckley, Jr., American publisher and author, founded the National Review (d. 2008)

1929 – George Moscone, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 37th Mayor of San Francisco (d. 1978)

1935 – Ron Dellums, American soldier and politician, 48th Mayor of Oakland (d. 2018)

1941 – Pete Best, Indian-English drummer and songwriter

1941 – Donald "Duck" Dunn, American bass player, songwriter, and producer (d. 2012)

1942 – Billy Connolly, Scottish comedian and actor

1943 – Robin Williamson, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Edgar Meyer, American bassist and composer

1961 – Arundhati Roy, Indian writer and activist, recipient of Booker Prize