Almanac - Wednesday November 23, 2022

Today is Wednesday, the 23rd of November of 2022

November 23 is the 327th day of the year

38 days remain until the end of the year.

28 days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 6:58:51 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:53:23 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 54 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 11:56:07 am

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay is 55.2°F

The first low tide will be at 3:12 am at 2.40 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 9:18 am at 6.66 feet

The next low tide at 4:18 pm at -1.06 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:14 pm at 4.88 feet

The Moon is currently 0.2% visible

It’s still considered a Waning Crescent

It’s a New Moon, Zero percent visible today at 2:57 pm

Today is…

Blackout Wednesday

Doctor Who Day

Eat a Cranberry Day

Fibonacci Day

National Cashew Day

National Espresso Day

National Family Caregivers Day

National Jukebox Day

Sigd

Tie One On Day

What Do You Love About America Day

Wolfenoot

Today is also…

Labor Thanksgiving Day in Japan

Repudiation Day in Frederick County, Maryland

Rudolf Maister Day in Slovenia

St George's Day or Giorgoba in the former Soviet republic of Georgia

On this day in history…

534 BC – Thespis of Icaria becomes the first recorded actor to portray a character on stage

1733 – The start of the 1733 slave insurrection on St. John in what was then the Danish West Indies.

1876 – Corrupt Tammany Hall leader William Magear Tweed (better known as Boss Tweed) is delivered to authorities in New York City after being captured in Spain

1924 – Edwin Hubble's discovery, that the Andromeda "nebula" is actually another island galaxy far outside our own Milky Way, is first published in The New York Times.

1963 – The BBC broadcasts An Unearthly Child (starring William Hartnell), the first episode of the first story from the first series of Doctor Who, which is now the world's longest running science fiction drama.

1978 – The Geneva Frequency Plan of 1975 goes into effect, realigning many of Europe's longwave and mediumwave broadcasting frequencies

1981 – Iran–Contra affair: Ronald Reagan signs the top secret National Security Decision Directive 17 (NSDD-17), giving the Central Intelligence Agency the authority to recruit and support Contra rebels in Nicaragua.

1991 – Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury announces in a statement that he is HIV-positive. He dies the following day.

1992 – The first smartphone, the IBM Simon, is introduced at COMDEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2005 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is elected president of Liberia and becomes the first woman to lead an African country.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share your special day with…

1804 – Franklin Pierce, American general, lawyer, and politician, 14th President of the United States (d. 1869)

1887 – Boris Karloff, English actor (d. 1969)

1888 – Harpo Marx, American comedian and musician (d. 1964)

1892 – Erté, Russian-French illustrator and designer (d. 1990)

1914 – Donald Nixon, American businessman (d. 1987)

1920 – Paul Celan, Romanian-French poet and translator (d. 1970)

1924 – Colin Turnbull, English-American anthropologist and author (d. 1994)

1925 – Johnny Mandel, American composer and conductor (d. 2020)

1926 – Sathya Sai Baba, Indian guru and philosopher (d. 2011)

1926 – R. L. Burnside, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2005)

1939 – Betty Everett, American singer and pianist (d. 2001)

1944 – Joe Eszterhas, Hungarian-American screenwriter and producer

1950 – Charles Schumer, American lawyer and politician

1954 – Bruce Hornsby, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1987 – Snooki, American reality television personality

1992 – Miley Cyrus, American singer-songwriter and actress