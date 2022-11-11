Almanac - Friday November 11, 2022
Today is Friday, the 11th of November of 2022,
November 11 is the 315th day of the year
50 days remain until the end of the year.
40 days until winter begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:46:11 am
and sunset will be at 5:00:49 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 14 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 11:53:30 am.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 56.5 degrees
The first high tide was at 1:16 am at 4.68 feet
The first low tide was at 5:47 am at 3.29 feet
The next high tide at 11:23 pm
and the final low tide Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:40 pm at -0.32 feet
The Moon is currently 90% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 16th of November of 2022 at 5:27 am
Today is…
End of World War I-related observances:
Armistice Day in New Zealand, France, Belgium and Serbia
National Independence Day in Poland, commemorates the anniversary of Poland's assumption of independent statehood in 1918
Remembrance Day in United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations, including Australia and Canada
Veterans Day, called Armistice Day until 1954, when it was rededicated to honor American military (Army, Navy, Marine, and Air Force) veterans in the United States
Opening of carnival ("Karneval"/"Fasching"), on 11-11, at 11:11 in Germany, the Netherlands, and other countries
Today is also…
Birthday of King Jigme Singye Wangchuck in Bhutan
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Angola from Portugal in 1975.
Independence of Cartagena in Colombia
Lāčplēsis Day, celebrates the victory over the Bermontians at the Battle of Riga in 1919. in Latvia
National Education Day in India
Singles' Day in China
St. Martin's Day in Sint Maarten, Kingdom of the Netherlands
Women's Day in Belgium
11-11-11 is the name of a 2011 supernatural horror film
and Eleven-slash-Eleven-slash-Eleven is the slightly different name of another 2011 horror film and a parody of the movie eleven-dash-eleven-dash-eleven
On this day in history…
1750 – The F.H.C. Society, also known as the Flat Hat Club, is formed at Raleigh Tavern, Williamsburg, Virginia. It is the first college fraternity.
1889 – The State of Washington is admitted as the 42nd state of the United States.
1919 – The Industrial Workers of the World attack an Armistice Day parade in Centralia, Washington, ultimately resulting in the deaths of five people.
1921 – The Tomb of the Unknowns is dedicated by US President Warren G. Harding at Arlington National Cemetery.
1926 – The United States Numbered Highway System is established.
1930 – Patent number US1781541 is awarded to Albert Einstein and Leó Szilárd for their invention, the Einstein refrigerator.
1992 – The General Synod of the Church of England votes to allow women to become priests.
1993 – A sculpture honoring women who served in the Vietnam War is dedicated at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
….and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1821 – Fyodor Dostoevsky, Russian novelist, short story writer, essayist, and philosopher (d. 1881)
1868 – Édouard Vuillard, French painter and academic (d. 1940)
1899 – Pat O'Brien, American actor (d. 1983)
1904 – Alger Hiss, American lawyer and convicted spy (d. 1996)
1909 – Robert Ryan, American actor (d. 1973)
1914 – Howard Fast, American novelist and screenwriter (d. 2003)
1914 – Daisy Bates, American activist who played a leading role in the Little Rock Integration Crisis of 1957 (d. 1999)
1915 – William Proxmire, American soldier, journalist, and politician (d. 2005)
1922 – Kurt Vonnegut, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 2007)
1925 – Jonathan Winters, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2013)
1927 – Mose Allison, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2016)
1928 – Carlos Fuentes, Mexican novelist and essayist (d. 2012)
1929 – LaVern Baker, American singer (d. 1997)
1940 – Barbara Boxer, American journalist and politician
1945 – Daniel Ortega, Nicaraguan politician, President of Nicaragua
1953 – Marshall Crenshaw, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1954 – Mary Gaitskill, American novelist, essayist, and short story writer.
1955 – Dave Alvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1960 – Stanley Tucci, American actor and director
1962 – Demi Moore, American actress, director, and producer
1962 – James Morrison, Australian trumpet player and composer
1974 – Leonardo DiCaprio, American actor and producer
1986 – Jon Batiste, American singer and pianist