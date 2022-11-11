Almanac - Friday November 11, 2022

Today is Friday, the 11th of November of 2022,

November 11 is the 315th day of the year

50 days remain until the end of the year.

40 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:46:11 am

and sunset will be at 5:00:49 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 14 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 11:53:30 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 56.5 degrees

The first high tide was at 1:16 am at 4.68 feet

The first low tide was at 5:47 am at 3.29 feet

The next high tide at 11:23 pm

and the final low tide Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:40 pm at -0.32 feet

The Moon is currently 90% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 16th of November of 2022 at 5:27 am

Today is…

Air Day

Death/Duty Day

National Metal Day

National Sundae Day

Origami Day

Pocky Day

Singles' Day

Veterans Day

End of World War I-related observances:

Armistice Day in New Zealand, France, Belgium and Serbia

National Independence Day in Poland, commemorates the anniversary of Poland's assumption of independent statehood in 1918

Remembrance Day in United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations, including Australia and Canada

Veterans Day, called Armistice Day until 1954, when it was rededicated to honor American military (Army, Navy, Marine, and Air Force) veterans in the United States

Opening of carnival ("Karneval"/"Fasching"), on 11-11, at 11:11 in Germany, the Netherlands, and other countries

Today is also…

Birthday of King Jigme Singye Wangchuck in Bhutan

Children's Day in Croatia

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Angola from Portugal in 1975.

Independence of Cartagena in Colombia

Lāčplēsis Day, celebrates the victory over the Bermontians at the Battle of Riga in 1919. in Latvia

National Education Day in India

Republic Day in The Maldives

Singles' Day in China

St. Martin's Day in Sint Maarten, Kingdom of the Netherlands

Women's Day in Belgium

Pepero Day in South Korea

11-11-11 is the name of a 2011 supernatural horror film

and Eleven-slash-Eleven-slash-Eleven is the slightly different name of another 2011 horror film and a parody of the movie eleven-dash-eleven-dash-eleven

On this day in history…

1750 – The F.H.C. Society, also known as the Flat Hat Club, is formed at Raleigh Tavern, Williamsburg, Virginia. It is the first college fraternity.

1889 – The State of Washington is admitted as the 42nd state of the United States.

1919 – The Industrial Workers of the World attack an Armistice Day parade in Centralia, Washington, ultimately resulting in the deaths of five people.

1921 – The Tomb of the Unknowns is dedicated by US President Warren G. Harding at Arlington National Cemetery.

1926 – The United States Numbered Highway System is established.

1930 – Patent number US1781541 is awarded to Albert Einstein and Leó Szilárd for their invention, the Einstein refrigerator.

1992 – The General Synod of the Church of England votes to allow women to become priests.

1993 – A sculpture honoring women who served in the Vietnam War is dedicated at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

….and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1821 – Fyodor Dostoevsky, Russian novelist, short story writer, essayist, and philosopher (d. 1881)

1868 – Édouard Vuillard, French painter and academic (d. 1940)

1899 – Pat O'Brien, American actor (d. 1983)

1904 – Alger Hiss, American lawyer and convicted spy (d. 1996)

1909 – Robert Ryan, American actor (d. 1973)

1914 – Howard Fast, American novelist and screenwriter (d. 2003)

1914 – Daisy Bates, American activist who played a leading role in the Little Rock Integration Crisis of 1957 (d. 1999)

1915 – William Proxmire, American soldier, journalist, and politician (d. 2005)

1922 – Kurt Vonnegut, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 2007)

1925 – Jonathan Winters, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1927 – Mose Allison, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2016)

1928 – Carlos Fuentes, Mexican novelist and essayist (d. 2012)

1929 – LaVern Baker, American singer (d. 1997)

1940 – Barbara Boxer, American journalist and politician

1945 – Daniel Ortega, Nicaraguan politician, President of Nicaragua

1953 – Marshall Crenshaw, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Mary Gaitskill, American novelist, essayist, and short story writer.

1955 – Dave Alvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Stanley Tucci, American actor and director

1962 – Demi Moore, American actress, director, and producer

1962 – James Morrison, Australian trumpet player and composer

1974 – Leonardo DiCaprio, American actor and producer

1986 – Jon Batiste, American singer and pianist