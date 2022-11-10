Almanac - Thursday November 10, 2022

Today is Thursday, the 10th of November of 2022,

November 10 is the 314th day of the year

51 days remain until the end of the year.

41 days until winter begins

The sun rose just now at 6:45:07 am

and sunset will be at 5:01:38 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 16 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 11:53:22 am.

The first high tide was at 12:24 am at 4.78 feet

The first low tide was at 5:05 am at 2.96 feet

The next high tide at 10:51 am at 6.06 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:00 pm at -0.47 feet

The Moon is 95.6% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous Moon

Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 16th of November of 2022 at 5:27 am

Today is…

Area Code Day

1951 – With the rollout of the North American Numbering Plan, direct-dial coast-to-coast telephone service begins in the United States.

International Accounting Day

National Forget-Me-Not Day

National Vanilla Cupcake Day

Sesame Street Day

1969 – National Educational Television (the predecessor to the Public Broadcasting Service) in the United States debuts Sesame Street.

USMC Day or United States Marine Corps birthday

World Quality Day

World Science Day for Peace and Development

World Usability Day

Today is also….

Cry of Independence Day in Panama

Day of Remembrance of Atatürk in Turkey

Day of Russian Militsiya

Heroes Day in Indonesia or Hari Pahlawan

Martinisingen in Germany

World Keratoconus Day

On this day in history…

1793 – A Goddess of Reason is proclaimed by the French Convention at the suggestion of Pierre Gaspard Chaumette.

1871 – Henry Morton Stanley locates missing explorer and missionary, Dr David Livingstone in Ujiji, near Lake Tanganyika, famously greeting him with the words, "Dr. Livingstone, I presume?".

1898 – Beginning of the Wilmington insurrection of 1898, the only instance of a municipal government being overthrown in United States history.

1918 – The Western Union Cable Office in North Sydney, Nova Scotia, receives a top-secret coded message from Europe (that would be sent to Ottawa and Washington, D.C.) that said on November 11, 1918, all fighting would cease on land, sea and in the air.

1975 – The 729-foot-long freighter SS Edmund Fitzgerald sinks during a storm on Lake Superior, killing all 29 crew on board.

1983 – Bill Gates introduces Windows 1.0.

1989 – Germans begin to tear down the Berlin Wall.

1995 – In Nigeria, playwright and environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, along with eight others from the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (Mosop), are hanged by government forces.

1997 – WorldCom and MCI Communications announce a $37 billion merger (the largest merger in US history at the time).

2020 – Armenia and Azerbaijan sign a ceasefire agreement, ending the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, and prompting protests in Armenia.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1483 – Martin Luther, German monk and priest, leader of the Protestant Reformation (d. 1546)

1668 – François Couperin, French organist and composer (d. 1733)

1697 – William Hogarth, English painter, illustrator, and critic (d. 1764)

1759 – Friedrich Schiller, German poet and playwright (d. 1805)

1879 – Patrick Pearse, Irish lawyer, poet, teacher, and insurrectionist; executed for his role in the Easter Rising (d. 1916)

1889 – Claude Rains, English-American actor (d. 1967)

1891 – Carl Stalling, American pianist and composer (d. 1972)

1925 – Richard Burton, Welsh actor and singer (d. 1984)

1927 – Sabah, Lebanese singer and actress (d. 2014)

1928 – Ennio Morricone, Italian trumpet player, composer, and conductor (d. 2020)

1932 – Paul Bley, Canadian-American pianist and composer (d. 2016)

1945 – Donna Fargo, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1950 – Bram Tchaikovsky, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1956 – Sinbad, American comedian and actor

1958 – Brooks Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 – Mackenzie Phillips, American actress

1960 – Neil Gaiman, English author, illustrator, and screenwriter

1968 – Tracy Morgan, American comedian and actor