© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday November 10, 2022

Published November 10, 2022 at 6:10 AM PST
forgetmenots.jpg
Peter Stenzel
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Forget-Me-Not

Today is Thursday, the 10th of November of 2022,

November 10 is the 314th day of the year

51 days remain until the end of the year.

41 days until winter begins

The sun rose just now at 6:45:07 am

and sunset will be at 5:01:38 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 16 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 11:53:22 am.

The first high tide was at 12:24 am at 4.78 feet

The first low tide was at 5:05 am at 2.96 feet

The next high tide at 10:51 am at 6.06 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:00 pm at -0.47 feet

The Moon is 95.6% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous Moon

Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 16th of November of 2022 at 5:27 am

Today is…

Area Code Day

1951 – With the rollout of the North American Numbering Plan, direct-dial coast-to-coast telephone service begins in the United States.

International Accounting Day

National Forget-Me-Not Day

National Vanilla Cupcake Day

Sesame Street Day

1969National Educational Television (the predecessor to the Public Broadcasting Service) in the United States debuts Sesame Street.

USMC Day or United States Marine Corps birthday

World Quality Day

World Science Day for Peace and Development

World Usability Day

Today is also….

Cry of Independence Day in Panama

Day of Remembrance of Atatürk in Turkey

Day of Russian Militsiya

Heroes Day in Indonesia or Hari Pahlawan

Martinisingen in Germany

World Keratoconus Day

On this day in history…

1793 – A Goddess of Reason is proclaimed by the French Convention at the suggestion of Pierre Gaspard Chaumette.

1871Henry Morton Stanley locates missing explorer and missionary, Dr David Livingstone in Ujiji, near Lake Tanganyika, famously greeting him with the words, "Dr. Livingstone, I presume?".

1898 – Beginning of the Wilmington insurrection of 1898, the only instance of a municipal government being overthrown in United States history.

1918 – The Western Union Cable Office in North Sydney, Nova Scotia, receives a top-secret coded message from Europe (that would be sent to Ottawa and Washington, D.C.) that said on November 11, 1918, all fighting would cease on land, sea and in the air.

1975 – The 729-foot-long freighter SS Edmund Fitzgerald sinks during a storm on Lake Superior, killing all 29 crew on board.

1983Bill Gates introduces Windows 1.0.

1989 – Germans begin to tear down the Berlin Wall.

1995 – In Nigeria, playwright and environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, along with eight others from the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (Mosop), are hanged by government forces.

1997WorldCom and MCI Communications announce a $37 billion merger (the largest merger in US history at the time).

2020Armenia and Azerbaijan sign a ceasefire agreement, ending the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, and prompting protests in Armenia.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1483Martin Luther, German monk and priest, leader of the Protestant Reformation (d. 1546)

1668François Couperin, French organist and composer (d. 1733)

1697William Hogarth, English painter, illustrator, and critic (d. 1764)

1759Friedrich Schiller, German poet and playwright (d. 1805)

1879 – Patrick Pearse, Irish lawyer, poet, teacher, and insurrectionist; executed for his role in the Easter Rising (d. 1916)

1889Claude Rains, English-American actor (d. 1967)

1891Carl Stalling, American pianist and composer (d. 1972)

1925Richard Burton, Welsh actor and singer (d. 1984)

1927 – Sabah, Lebanese singer and actress (d. 2014)

1928Ennio Morricone, Italian trumpet player, composer, and conductor (d. 2020)

1932Paul Bley, Canadian-American pianist and composer (d. 2016)

1945 – Donna Fargo, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1950 – Bram Tchaikovsky, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1956 – Sinbad, American comedian and actor

1958 – Brooks Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959Mackenzie Phillips, American actress

1960Neil Gaiman, English author, illustrator, and screenwriter

1968Tracy Morgan, American comedian and actor

Tags
Almanac from KALW Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance