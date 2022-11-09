Almanac - Wednesday November 9, 2022

Today is Wednesday, the 9th of November of 2022,

November 9 is the 313rd day of the year

52 days remain until the end of the year.

42 days until winter begins

The sun just rose at 6:44:03 am

and sunset will be at 5:02:29 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 18 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 11:53:16 am.

The water temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 58.1 degrees today

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:21 am

The first low tide was at 4:26 am at 2.54 feet

The first high tide at 10:21 am at 6.21 feet

The final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 5:22 pm at -0.53 feet

The Moon is currently 98.7% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the 16th of November of 2022 at 5:27 am

Today is…

the World Series of Poker Main Event final table

Carl Sagan Day

Go to an Art Museum Today Day

National Chaos Never Dies Day

National Microtia Awareness Day

National Scrapple Day

Today is also…

Birthday of Muhammad Iqbal in Pakistan

Day of the Skulls or Dia de los ñatitas in Bolivia

Flag Day in Azerbaijan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Cambodia from France in 1953.

Inventors' Day in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Uttarakhand Day in Uttarakhand, India

World Freedom Day

On this day in history…

1620 – Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower sight land at Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

1906 – Theodore Roosevelt is the first sitting President of the United States to make an official trip outside the country. He did so to inspect progress on the Panama Canal.

1935 – The Committee for Industrial Organization, the precursor to the Congress of Industrial Organizations, is founded in Atlantic City, New Jersey, by eight trade unions belonging to the American Federation of Labor.

1965 – Several U.S. states and parts of Canada are hit by a series of blackouts lasting up to 13 hours in the Northeast blackout of 1965.

1979 – Cold War: Nuclear false alarm: The NORAD computers and the Alternate National Military Command Center in Fort Ritchie, Maryland detected purported massive Soviet nuclear strike. After reviewing the raw data from satellites and checking the early-warning radars, the alert is cancelled.

1985 – Garry Kasparov, 22, of the Soviet Union becomes the youngest World Chess Champion by beating fellow Soviet Anatoly Karpov.

1989 – Cold War: Fall of the Berlin Wall: East Germany opens checkpoints in the Berlin Wall, allowing its citizens to travel to West Berlin.

1998 – Capital punishment in the United Kingdom, already abolished for murder, is completely abolished for all remaining capital offences.

2004 – Firefox 1.0 is released.

2020 – Second Nagorno-Karabakh War: an armistice agreement is signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1818 – Ivan Turgenev, Russian author and playwright (d. 1883)

1914 – Hedy Lamarr, Austrian-American actress and inventor (d. 2000)

1915 – Sargent Shriver, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician, 21st United States Ambassador to France (d. 2011)

1918 – Spiro Agnew, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 39th Vice President of the United States (d. 1996)

1922 – Dorothy Dandridge, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1965)

1928 – Anne Sexton, American poet and academic (d. 1974)

1929 – Imre Kertész, Hungarian author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)

1934 – Carl Sagan, American astronomer, astrophysicist, and cosmologist (d. 1996)

1936 – Mary Travers, American singer-songwriter (d. 2009)

1938 – Ti-Grace Atkinson, American author and critic

1941 – Tom Fogerty, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1990)

1951 – Lou Ferrigno, American bodybuilder and actor

1968 – Colin Hay, English political scientist, author, and academic

1970 – Susan Tedeschi, American singer-songwriter and guitarist