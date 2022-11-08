Almanac - Tuesday November 8, 2022
Today is Tuesday, the 8th of November of 2022,
November 8 is the 312th day of the year
53 days remain until the end of the year.
43 days until Winter Solstice
The water temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 58.8 degrees today
The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:42:59 am
and the sun will set tonight at 5:03:21 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 20 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 11:53:10 am.
The first low tide will be at 3:48 am at 2.07 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:53 am at 6.29 feet
The next low tide at 4:45 pm at -0.46 feet
and the final High Tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:32 pm at 4.85 feet
The Moon is supposed 100% visible, if not for the rain clouds
It’s been a Full Moon since early this morning at 3:02 am
There was also lunar eclipse visible here in the bay area earlier this morning at 12:02 am
and ended an hour ago at 5:56 am
Today is…
National Harvey Wallbanger Day
National Parents as Teachers Day
Today is also…
Intersex Day of Remembrance in New South Wales, Australia
International Day of Radiology in European Society of Radiology
National Aboriginal Veterans Day in Canada
Synaxis of the Archangel Michael and the other Bodiless Powers of Heaven in the Eastern Orthodox Church
"8th of November" is the name of a song by country music duet Big & Rich
On this day in history…
1519 – Hernán Cortés enters Tenochtitlán and Aztec ruler Moctezuma welcomes him with a great celebration.
1889 – Montana is admitted as the 41st U.S. state.
1892 – The New Orleans general strike begins, uniting black and white American trade unionists in a successful four-day general strike action for the first time.
1895 – While experimenting with electricity, Wilhelm Röntgen discovers the X-ray.
1933 – Great Depression: New Deal: US President Franklin D. Roosevelt unveils the Civil Works Administration, an organization designed to create jobs for more than four million unemployed.
1965 – The Murder (Abolition of Death Penalty) Act 1965 is given Royal Assent, formally abolishing the death penalty in the United Kingdom for almost all crimes.
1966 – Former Massachusetts Attorney General Edward Brooke becomes the first African American elected to the United States Senate since Reconstruction.
1966 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs into law an antitrust exemption allowing the National Football League to merge with the upstart American Football League.
1968 – The Vienna Convention on Road Traffic is signed to facilitate international road traffic and to increase road safety by standardising the uniform traffic rules among the signatories.
1972 – American pay television network Home Box Office (HBO) launches.
2016 – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly announces the withdrawal of ₹500 and ₹1000 denomination banknotes.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1836 – Milton Bradley, American businessman, founded the Milton Bradley Company (d. 1911)
1847 – Bram Stoker, Irish novelist and critic, created Count Dracula (d. 1912)
1897 – Dorothy Day, American journalist and activist (d. 1980)
1900 – Margaret Mitchell, American journalist and author (d. 1949)
1922 – Christiaan Barnard, South African surgeon and academic (d. 2001)
1924 – Joe Flynn, American actor (d. 1974)
1927 – Patti Page, American singer and actress (d. 2013)
1931 – Morley Safer, Canadian-American journalist and author (d. 2016)
1932 – Ben Bova, American journalist and author (d. 2020)
1944 – Bonnie Bramlett, American singer and actress
1947 – Minnie Riperton, American singer-songwriter (d. 1979)
1949 – Wayne LaPierre, American businessman, author, and activist
1949 – Bonnie Raitt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1954 – Kazuo Ishiguro, Japanese-British novelist, screenwriter, and short story writer.
1954 – Rickie Lee Jones, American singer-songwriter and producer
1961 – Leif Garrett, American singer, actor, and television personality
1966 – Gordon Ramsay, British chef, restaurateur, and television host/personality
1975 – Tara Reid, American actress