Almanac - Tuesday November 8, 2022

Today is Tuesday, the 8th of November of 2022,

November 8 is the 312th day of the year

53 days remain until the end of the year.

43 days until Winter Solstice

The water temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 58.8 degrees today

The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:42:59 am

and the sun will set tonight at 5:03:21 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 20 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 11:53:10 am.

The first low tide will be at 3:48 am at 2.07 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:53 am at 6.29 feet

The next low tide at 4:45 pm at -0.46 feet

and the final High Tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:32 pm at 4.85 feet

The Moon is supposed 100% visible, if not for the rain clouds

It’s been a Full Moon since early this morning at 3:02 am

There was also lunar eclipse visible here in the bay area earlier this morning at 12:02 am

and ended an hour ago at 5:56 am

Today is…

Abet and Aid Punsters Day

Cook Something Bold Day

Election Day

Intersex Day of Solidarity

National Ample Time Day

National Cappuccino Day

National Dunce Day

National Harvey Wallbanger Day

National Parents as Teachers Day

National STEAM Day

National Young Reader's Day

Skeptics Day International

World Pianist Day

World Town Planning Day

X-ray Day

Today is also…

Intersex Day of Remembrance in New South Wales, Australia

International Day of Radiology in European Society of Radiology

National Aboriginal Veterans Day in Canada

Synaxis of the Archangel Michael and the other Bodiless Powers of Heaven in the Eastern Orthodox Church

World Urbanism Day

Victory Day in Azerbaijan

"8th of November" is the name of a song by country music duet Big & Rich

On this day in history…

1519 – Hernán Cortés enters Tenochtitlán and Aztec ruler Moctezuma welcomes him with a great celebration.

1889 – Montana is admitted as the 41st U.S. state.

1892 – The New Orleans general strike begins, uniting black and white American trade unionists in a successful four-day general strike action for the first time.

1895 – While experimenting with electricity, Wilhelm Röntgen discovers the X-ray.

1933 – Great Depression: New Deal: US President Franklin D. Roosevelt unveils the Civil Works Administration, an organization designed to create jobs for more than four million unemployed.

1965 – The Murder (Abolition of Death Penalty) Act 1965 is given Royal Assent, formally abolishing the death penalty in the United Kingdom for almost all crimes.

1966 – Former Massachusetts Attorney General Edward Brooke becomes the first African American elected to the United States Senate since Reconstruction.

1966 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs into law an antitrust exemption allowing the National Football League to merge with the upstart American Football League.

1968 – The Vienna Convention on Road Traffic is signed to facilitate international road traffic and to increase road safety by standardising the uniform traffic rules among the signatories.

1972 – American pay television network Home Box Office (HBO) launches.

2016 – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly announces the withdrawal of ₹500 and ₹1000 denomination banknotes.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1836 – Milton Bradley, American businessman, founded the Milton Bradley Company (d. 1911)

1847 – Bram Stoker, Irish novelist and critic, created Count Dracula (d. 1912)

1897 – Dorothy Day, American journalist and activist (d. 1980)

1900 – Margaret Mitchell, American journalist and author (d. 1949)

1922 – Christiaan Barnard, South African surgeon and academic (d. 2001)

1924 – Joe Flynn, American actor (d. 1974)

1927 – Patti Page, American singer and actress (d. 2013)

1931 – Morley Safer, Canadian-American journalist and author (d. 2016)

1932 – Ben Bova, American journalist and author (d. 2020)

1944 – Bonnie Bramlett, American singer and actress

1947 – Minnie Riperton, American singer-songwriter (d. 1979)

1949 – Wayne LaPierre, American businessman, author, and activist

1949 – Bonnie Raitt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Kazuo Ishiguro, Japanese-British novelist, screenwriter, and short story writer.

1954 – Rickie Lee Jones, American singer-songwriter and producer

1961 – Leif Garrett, American singer, actor, and television personality

1966 – Gordon Ramsay, British chef, restaurateur, and television host/personality

1975 – Tara Reid, American actress