Almanac - Thursday November 3, 2022

Today is Thursday, the 3rd of November of 2022,

November 3 is the 307th day of the year

58 days remain until the end of the year.

48 days until the Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:37:41 am

and the sun will set at 6:08:07 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 30 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:52:54 pm

Daylight-saving time (DST) ends this Sunday, with clocks moving back one hour to standard time at 2:00 am local time on November 6th, 2022

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay is 59.5°F today

The first low tide will be at 1:15 am at 0.04 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:12 am at 5.46 feet

The next low tide at 2:06 pm at 1.95 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:40 pm at 5.07 feet

The Moon is currently 75% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We will have a Full Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 8th of November of 2022 at 4:02 am

at the same time We will also have a Total Lunar Eclipse visible on the west coast

Today is…

Cliché Day

Give Someone a Dollar Today Day

International Project Management Day

International Stout Day

National Housewife Day

National Men Make Dinner Day

National Sandwich Day

World Jellyfish Day

Today is also…

Culture Day in Japan

Flag Day in the United Arab Emirates

Independence Day / Separation Day, celebrates the separation and independence of Panama from Colombia in 1903.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Dominica from the United Kingdom in 1978.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of the Federated States of Micronesia from the United States in 1986.

Independence Day of Cuenca in Ecuador

Mother's Day in East Timor

Victory Day on the Maldives

On this day in history….

1868 – John Willis Menard (R-LA) was the first African American elected to the United States Congress. Because of an electoral challenge, he was never seated.

1908 – William Howard Taft is elected the 27th President of the United States.

1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the automobile market in competition with the Ford Model T.

1936 – Franklin D. Roosevelt is elected President of the United States.

1960 – The land that would become the Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge is established by an Act of Congress after a year-long legal battle that pitted local residents against Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials wishing to turn the Great Swamp into a major regional airport for jet aircraft.

1964 – Lyndon B. Johnson is elected to a full term as U.S. president, winning 61% of the vote and 44 states, while Washington D.C. residents are able to vote in a presidential election for the first time, casting the majority of their votes for Lyndon Johnson.

1979 – Greensboro massacre: Five members of the Communist Workers Party are shot dead and seven are wounded by a group of Klansmen and neo-Nazis during a "Death to the Klan" rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, United States.

1986 – Iran–Contra affair: The Lebanese magazine Ash-Shiraa reports that the United States has been secretly selling weapons to Iran in order to secure the release of seven American hostages held by pro-Iranian groups in Lebanon.

2014 – One World Trade Center officially opens in New York City, replacing the Twin Towers after they were destroyed during the September 11 attacks.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1801 – Karl Baedeker, German author and publisher, founded the Baedeker Publishing Company (d. 1859)

1901 – André Malraux, French historian, theorist, and author (d. 1976)

1909 – James Reston, Scottish-American journalist and author (d. 1995)

1912 – Alfredo Stroessner, Paraguayan general and politician, 46th President of Paraguay (d. 2006)

1918 – Russell B. Long, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician (d. 2003)

1921 – Charles Bronson, American soldier and actor (d. 2003)

1928 – Osamu Tezuka, Japanese animator and producer (d. 1989)

1933 – Ken Berry, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 2018)

1933 – Michael Dukakis, American lawyer, academic, and politician, 65th Governor of Massachusetts

1940 – Sonny Rhodes, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1942 – Martin Cruz Smith, American author and screenwriter

1943 – Bert Jansch, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2011)

1952 – Roseanne Barr, American comedian, actress, and producer

1953 – Dennis Miller, American comedian, producer, and talk show host

1954 – Adam Ant, English singer-songwriter and actor

1976 – Jake Shimabukuro, American ukulele player and composer

1987 – Colin Kaepernick, American football player