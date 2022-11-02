Almanac - Wednesday November 2, 2022

Today, Wednesday, 2nd of November of 2022

November 2 is the 306th day of the year

59 days remain until the end of the year

49 days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:36:38 am

and sunset will be at 6:09:08 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 32 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:52:53 pm.

Daylight-saving time (DST) ends this Sunday, with clocks moving back one hour to standard time at 2:00 am local time on November 6th, 2022

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay is 60.6°F today

The first low tide was at 12:15 am at -0.15 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:30 am at 5.16 feet

The next low tide at 1:04 pm at 2.66 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:24 pm at 5.14 feet

The Moon is currently 64.2% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 8th of November of 2022 at 4:02 am

Today is…

All Souls' Day

Broadcast Traffic Professionals Day

Cookie Monster Day

Dynamic Harmlessness Day

Eat Smart Day

International Stress Awareness Day

Look for Circles Day

National Deviled Egg Day

Plan Your Epitaph Day

Practice Being Psychic

Today is also…

Coronation of Haile Selassie in Rastafari

Day of the Dead, the second day of Day of the Dead or El Dia de los Muertos celebration in Mexico

Dziady in Belarus

Indian Arrival Day in Mauritius

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists

Statehood Day in North Dakota and South Dakota

On this day in history…

1920 – In the United States, KDKA of Pittsburgh starts broadcasting as the first commercial radio station. The first broadcast is the result of the 1920 United States presidential election.

1936 – The British Broadcasting Corporation initiates the BBC Television Service, the world's first regular, "high-definition" (then defined as at least 200 lines) service. Renamed BBC1 in 1964, the channel still runs to this day.

1947 – In California, designer Howard Hughes performs the maiden (and only) flight of the Hughes H-4 Hercules (also known as the "Spruce Goose"), the largest fixed-wing aircraft ever built.

1959 – Quiz show scandals: Twenty-One game show contestant Charles Van Doren admits to a Congressional committee that he had been given questions and answers in advance.

1960 – Penguin Books is found not guilty of obscenity in the trial R v Penguin Books Ltd, the Lady Chatterley's Lover case.

1988 – The Morris worm, the first Internet-distributed computer worm to gain significant mainstream media attention, is launched from MIT.

1990 – British Satellite Broadcasting and Sky Television plc merge to form BSkyB as a result of massive losses.

1999 – Honolulu shootings: In the worst mass murder in the history of Hawaii, a gunman shoots at eight people in his workplace, killing seven.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1734 – Daniel Boone, American hunter and explorer (d. 1820)

1755 – Marie Antoinette, Austrian-French queen consort of Louis XVI of France (d. 1793)

1795 – James K. Polk, American lawyer and politician, 11th President of the United States (d. 1849)

1865 – Warren G. Harding, American journalist and politician, 29th President of the United States (d. 1923)

1906 – Luchino Visconti, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 1976)

1913 – Burt Lancaster, American actor (d. 1994)

1924 – Rudy Van Gelder, American record producer and engineer (d. 2016)

1927 – Steve Ditko, American author and illustrator (d. 2018)

1936 – Rose Bird, American lawyer and judge, 25th Chief Justice of California (d. 1999)

1938 – Pat Buchanan, American journalist and politician

1942 – Shere Hite, German sexologist, author, and educator (d. 2020)

1947 – Dave Pegg, English bass player and producer

1961 – k.d. lang, Canadian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1965 – Shah Rukh Khan, Indian film actor, producer and television host