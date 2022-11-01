Almanac - Tuesday November 1, 2022

Today is Tuesday, the 1st of November of 2022,

November 1 is the 305th day of the year

60 days remain until the end of the year.

50 days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:35:35 am

and sunset will be at 6:10:11 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:52:53 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay is 61°F today

The first high tide was just now at 6:39 am at 4.95 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:45 am at 3.24 feet

The next high tide at 5:02 pm at 5.38 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be after midnight at 12:15 am at -0.15 feet

The Moon is currently 53.1% visible

It’s still the First Quarter Moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 7 days on Tuesday the 8th of November of 2022 at 4:02 am

We’ll also have a Total Lunar Eclipse

Today is…

All Saints' Day

Extra Mile Day

Give Up Your Shoulds Day

International Scented Candle Day

National Author's Day

National Biologic Coordinators Day

National Brush Day

National Calzone Day

National Cinnamon Day

National Deep Fried Clams Day

National Family Literacy Day

National Go Cook For Your Pets Day

National Vinegar Day

Prime Meridian Day

World Vegan Day

Today is also…

Day of the Innocents, The first day of Day of the Dead or El Dia de los Muertos celebration. in Mexico, and Haiti

The first day of winter observances:

Calan Gaeaf, (Call-on GAY-av) celebrations start at sunset of October 31 in Wales

Samhain (SAW-win) in the Northern Hemisphere and Beltane in the Southern Hemisphere, celebrations start at sunset of October 31 in the Neopagan Wheel of the Year

Anniversary of the Revolution in Algeria

Chavang Kut for the Mizo people of Northeast India, Bangladesh, Burma

Chhat-tis-garh Raj-yot-sava in Chhattisgarh, India

Coronation of the fifth Druk Gyalpo in Bhutan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Antigua and Barbuda from the United Kingdom in 1981.

Karnataka Raj-yot-sava in Karnataka, India

Kerala Day in Kerala, India

Liberty Day on the US Virgin Islands

International Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Awareness Day

National Awakening Day in Bulgaria

Self-Defense Forces Commemoration Day in Japan

On this day in history…

1512 – The ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, painted by Michelangelo, is exhibited to the public for the first time.

1604 – William Shakespeare's tragedy Othello is performed for the first time, at Whitehall Palace in London.

1611 – Shakespeare's play The Tempest is performed for the first time, at Whitehall Palace in London.

1765 – The British Parliament enacts the Stamp Act on the Thirteen Colonies in order to help pay for British military operations in North America.

1790 – Edmund Burke publishes Reflections on the Revolution in France, in which he predicts that the French Revolution will end in a disaster.

1800 – John Adams becomes the first President of the United States to live in the Executive Mansion (later renamed the White House).

1848 – In Boston, Massachusetts, the first medical school for women, Boston Female Medical School (which later merged with the Boston University School of Medicine), opens.

1870 – In the United States, the Weather Bureau (later renamed the National Weather Service) makes its first official meteorological forecast.

1896 – A picture showing the bare breasts of a woman appears in National Geographic magazine for the first time.

1897 – The first Library of Congress building opens its doors to the public; the library had previously been housed in the Congressional Reading Room in the U.S. Capitol.

1938 – Seabiscuit defeats War Admiral in an upset victory during a match race deemed "the match of the century" in horse racing.

1941 – American photographer Ansel Adams takes a picture of a moonrise over the town of Hernandez, New Mexico that would become one of the most famous images in the history of photography.

1968 – The Motion Picture Association of America's film rating system is officially introduced, originating with the ratings G, M, R, and X.

1973 – Watergate scandal: Leon Jaworski is appointed as the new Watergate Special Prosecutor.

1982 – Honda becomes the first Asian automobile company to produce cars in the United States with the opening of its factory in Marysville, Ohio; a Honda Accord is the first car produced there.

1993 – The Maastricht Treaty takes effect, formally establishing the European Union.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

846 – Louis the Stammerer, Frankish king (d. 879)

1871 – Stephen Crane, American poet, novelist, and short story writer (d. 1900)

1880 – Sholem Asch, Polish-American author and playwright (d. 1957)

1898 – Sippie Wallace, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1986)

1920 – James J. Kilpatrick, American journalist and author (d. 2010)

1922 – George S. Irving, American actor (d. 2016)

1935 – Edward Said, Palestinian-American theorist, author, and academic (d. 2003)

1940 – Roger Kellaway, American pianist and composer

1940 – Barry Sadler, American sergeant, author, actor, and singer-songwriter (d. 1989)

1942 – Larry Flynt, American publisher, founded Larry Flynt Publications (d. 2021)

1942 – Marcia Wallace, American actress and comedian (d. 2013)

1944 – Kinky Friedman, American singer-songwriter and author

1960 – Tim Cook, American businessman and engineer, current CEO of Apple Inc.

1960 – Fernando Valenzuela, Mexican baseball player, coach, and sportscaster

1964 – Sophie B. Hawkins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1973 – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Indian model and actress