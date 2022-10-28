Almanac - Friday October 28, 2022

Today is Friday, the 28th of October of 2022,

October 28 is the 301st day of the year

64 days remain until the end of the year.

54 Days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:31:27 am

and sunset will be at 6:14:37 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:02 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today will be 61.3°F

The first high tide will be at 2:04 am at 4.85 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:43 am at 2.90 feet

The next high tide at 12:44 pm at 6.47 feet

and the final low tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:53 pm at -0.82 feet

The Moon is currently 11.9% visible

a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Halloween, Monday the 31st of October of 2022 at 11:37 pm

Today is…

Frankenstein Friday

Honoring the Nation's First Responders Day

International Animation Day

National Bandanna Day

National Breadstick Day

National Chocolate Day

Plush Animal Lover's Day

Separation of Church and State Day

St. Jude's Feast Day

Statue of Liberty Dedication Day

Vote Early Day

Wild Foods Day

World Lemur Day

Today is also…

Day of the Establishment of an Independent Czecho-Slovak State, celebrates the independence of Czechoslovakia from Austria-Hungary in 1918 in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

Ohi Day in Greece, Cyprus and the Greek communities, a national day in Greece.

Prefectural Earthquake Disaster Prevention Day in Gifu Prefecture, Japan

Youth Pledge Day or Hari Sumpah Pemuda in Indonesia

Anniversary of the liberation of Ukraine from the Nazis, celebrating the liberation from Nazi German troops of the territory of current Ukraine

On this day in history…

1420 – Beijing is officially designated the capital of the Ming dynasty when the Forbidden City is completed.

1492 – Christopher Columbus lands in Cuba on his first voyage to the New World, surmising that it is Japan.

1520 – Ferdinand Magellan reaches the Pacific Ocean.

1726 – The novel Gulliver's Travels is published.

1835 – The United Tribes of New Zealand are established with the signature of the Declaration of Independence.

1886 – US president Grover Cleveland dedicates the Statue of Liberty.

1893 – Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Pathétique receives its première performance only nine days before the composer's death.

1942 – The Alaska Highway first connects Alaska to the North American railway network at Dawson Creek in Canada.

1962 – The Cuban Missile Crisis ends and Premier Nikita Khrushchev orders the removal of Soviet missiles from Cuba.

2007 – Cristina Fernández de Kirchner becomes the first directly elected female President of Argentina.

2009 – US President Barack Obama signs the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1466 – Erasmus, Dutch philosopher (d. 1536)

1897 – Edith Head, American costume designer (d. 1981)

1902 – Elsa Lanchester, English-American actress and singer (d. 1986)

1903 – Evelyn Waugh, English journalist, author, and critic (d. 1966)

1914 – Jonas Salk, American biologist and physician (d. 1995)

1917 – Jack Soo, American actor and singer (d. 1979)

1936 – Charlie Daniels, American singer-songwriter, fiddle-player and guitarist (d. 2020)

1936 – Ted Hawkins, American soul-blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1995)

1939 – Jane Alexander, American actress and producer

1945 – Sandy Berger, American lawyer and politician, 19th United States National Security Advisor (d. 2015)

1949 – Caitlyn Jenner, American decathlete and actress

1955 – Bill Gates, American businessman and philanthropist, co-founded Microsoft

1959 – James Keelaghan, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer

1966 – Matt Drudge, American blogger and activist, founded the Drudge Report

1967 – Julia Roberts, American actress and producer

1969 – Ben Harper, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1974 – Joaquin Phoenix, American actor and producer