Almanac - Wednesday October 26, 2022

Today is Wednesday, the 26th of October of 2022,

October 26 is the 299th day of the year

66 days remain until the end of the year.

56 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:29:24 am

and sunset will be at 6:16:58 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 47 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 12:53:11 pm.

Water Temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 62.6 degrees

The first high tide was at 12:09 am at 5.08 feet

The first low tide was at 5:23 am at 2.02 feet

The next high tide at 11:30 am at 6.40 feet

and the final low tide Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:16 pm at -0.58 feet

The Moon is currently 1.5% visible

A Waxing Crescent Moon

We had the new moon on Monday

We will have a quarter moon next Monday the 31st, Halloween

Today is…

Birth of the Báb

Horseless Carriage Day

Intersex Awareness Day

Lung Health Day

National Day of the Deployed

National Mincemeat Day

National Mule Day

National Pumpkin Day

Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day

Worldwide Howl at the Moon Night

Today is also…

Accession Day in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Angam Day in Nauru

Armed Forces Day in Benin

National Day, celebrates the anniversary of the Declaration of Neutrality in 1955. in Austria

On this day in history….

1825 – The Erie Canal opens, allowing direct passage from the Hudson River to Lake Erie.

1881 – Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday participate in the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona.

1892 – Ida B. Wells publishes Southern Horrors: Lynch Law in All Its Phases.

1936 – The first electric generator at Hoover Dam goes into full operation.

1958 – Pan American Airways makes the first commercial flight of the Boeing 707 from New York City to Paris.

1994 – Jordan and Israel sign a peace treaty.

1999 – The United Kingdom's House of Lords votes to end the right of most hereditary peers to vote in Britain's upper chamber of Parliament.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1685 – Domenico Scarlatti, Italian harpsichord player and composer (d. 1757)

1854 – C. W. Post, American businessman, founded Post Foods (d. 1914)

1871 – Guillermo Kahlo, German-Mexican photographer (d. 1941)

1883 – Napoleon Hill, American philosopher and author (d. 1970)

1902 – Beryl Markham, Kenyan horse trainer and author (d. 1986)

1911 – Mahalia Jackson, American singer (d. 1972)

1914 – Jackie Coogan, American actor and director (d. 1984)

1916 – François Mitterrand, French lawyer and politician, 21st President of France (d. 1996)

1919 – Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Shah of Iran (d. 1980)

1940 – Eddie Henderson, American trumpet player and educator

1941 – Steven Kellogg, American author and illustrator

1942 – Bob Hoskins, English actor, singer, and director (d. 2014)

1942 – Milton Nascimento, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – Pat Conroy, American author (d. 2016)

1945 – Jaclyn Smith, American actress and producer

1946 – Pat Sajak, American journalist, actor, and game show host

1947 – Hillary Clinton, American lawyer and politician, 67th United States Secretary of State and 44th First Lady of the United States

1951 – Bootsy Collins, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1959 – Evo Morales, Bolivian soldier and politician, 80th President of Bolivia

1961 – Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenyan President

1963 – Natalie Merchant, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1973 – Seth MacFarlane, American voice actor, singer, director, producer, and screenwriter

1977 – Jon Heder, American actor and producer