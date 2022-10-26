Almanac - Wednesday October 26, 2022
Today is Wednesday, the 26th of October of 2022,
October 26 is the 299th day of the year
66 days remain until the end of the year.
56 days until winter begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:29:24 am
and sunset will be at 6:16:58 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 47 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 12:53:11 pm.
Water Temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 62.6 degrees
The first high tide was at 12:09 am at 5.08 feet
The first low tide was at 5:23 am at 2.02 feet
The next high tide at 11:30 am at 6.40 feet
and the final low tide Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:16 pm at -0.58 feet
The Moon is currently 1.5% visible
A Waxing Crescent Moon
We had the new moon on Monday
We will have a quarter moon next Monday the 31st, Halloween
Today is…
Worldwide Howl at the Moon Night
Today is also…
Accession Day in Jammu and Kashmir, India
National Day, celebrates the anniversary of the Declaration of Neutrality in 1955. in Austria
On this day in history….
1825 – The Erie Canal opens, allowing direct passage from the Hudson River to Lake Erie.
1881 – Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday participate in the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona.
1892 – Ida B. Wells publishes Southern Horrors: Lynch Law in All Its Phases.
1936 – The first electric generator at Hoover Dam goes into full operation.
1958 – Pan American Airways makes the first commercial flight of the Boeing 707 from New York City to Paris.
1994 – Jordan and Israel sign a peace treaty.
1999 – The United Kingdom's House of Lords votes to end the right of most hereditary peers to vote in Britain's upper chamber of Parliament.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1685 – Domenico Scarlatti, Italian harpsichord player and composer (d. 1757)
1854 – C. W. Post, American businessman, founded Post Foods (d. 1914)
1871 – Guillermo Kahlo, German-Mexican photographer (d. 1941)
1883 – Napoleon Hill, American philosopher and author (d. 1970)
1902 – Beryl Markham, Kenyan horse trainer and author (d. 1986)
1911 – Mahalia Jackson, American singer (d. 1972)
1914 – Jackie Coogan, American actor and director (d. 1984)
1916 – François Mitterrand, French lawyer and politician, 21st President of France (d. 1996)
1919 – Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Shah of Iran (d. 1980)
1940 – Eddie Henderson, American trumpet player and educator
1941 – Steven Kellogg, American author and illustrator
1942 – Bob Hoskins, English actor, singer, and director (d. 2014)
1942 – Milton Nascimento, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist
1945 – Pat Conroy, American author (d. 2016)
1945 – Jaclyn Smith, American actress and producer
1946 – Pat Sajak, American journalist, actor, and game show host
1947 – Hillary Clinton, American lawyer and politician, 67th United States Secretary of State and 44th First Lady of the United States
1951 – Bootsy Collins, American singer-songwriter and bass player
1959 – Evo Morales, Bolivian soldier and politician, 80th President of Bolivia
1961 – Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenyan President
1963 – Natalie Merchant, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1973 – Seth MacFarlane, American voice actor, singer, director, producer, and screenwriter