Almanac - Monday October 24, 2022

Today is Monday, the 24th of October of 2022,

October 24 is the 297th day of the year

58 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:27:23 am

and sunset will be at 6:19:23 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 52 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 12:53:23 pm.

The water temperature of San Francisco Bay is 62.6 degrees

The first low tide was at 4:15 am at 1.18 feet

We’ll have a high tide at 10:32 am at 5.98 feet

The next low tide at 4:56 pm at 0.26 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:16 pm at 5.14 feet

The Moon is currently 1.1 % visible

It’s still a waning crescent

We’ll have a New Moon early tomorrow morning Tuesday the 25th of October of 2022 at 3:49 am

There’s also a Partial Solar Eclipse tomorrow but it will be most visible in Europe and north and western Asia

Today is…

40-Hour Work Week Day

Black Thursday

Diwali

Food Day

National Bologna Day

National Crazy Day

National Good & Plenty Day

Take Back Your Time Day

World Tripe Day

Today is also…

Azad Kashmir Day (Pakistan)

Day of Special Forces of the Armed Forces (Russia)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Zambia from United Kingdom in 1964.

International Day of Diplomats

Suez Day (Egypt)

United Nations Day, the anniversary of the 1945 Charter of the United Nations (International)

World Development Information Day[47]

World Polio Day

On this day in history…

1861 – The first transcontinental telegraph line across the United States is completed.

1911 – Orville Wright remains in the air nine minutes and 45 seconds in a glider at Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

1926 – Harry Houdini's last performance takes place at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.

1929 – "Black Thursday" on the New York Stock Exchange.

1931 – The George Washington Bridge opens to public traffic over the Hudson River.

1945 – The United Nations Charter comes into effect.

1946 – A camera on board the V-2 No. 13 rocket takes the first photograph of earth from outer space.

1947 – Famed animator Walt Disney testifies before the House Un-American Activities Committee, naming Disney employees he believes to be communists.

1949 – The cornerstone of the United Nations Headquarters is laid.

1954 – President Eisenhower pledges United States support to South Vietnam.

1975 – In Iceland, 90% of women take part in a national strike, refusing to work in protest of gender inequality.

1980 – The government of Poland legalizes the Solidarity trade union.

1992 – The Toronto Blue Jays become the first Major League Baseball team based outside the United States to win the World Series.

2003 – Concorde makes its last commercial flight.

2008 – "Bloody Friday" saw many of the world's stock exchanges experience the worst declines in their history, with drops of around 10% in most indices.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…

1911 – Sonny Terry, American singer and harmonica player (d. 1986)

1915 – Bob Kane, American author and illustrator (d. 1998)

1923 – Denise Levertov, British-born American poet (d. 1997)

1929 – George Crumb, American composer and educator (d. 2022)

1930 – The Big Bopper, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1959)

1932 – Stephen Covey, American author and educator (d. 2012)

1932 – Adrian Mitchell, English journalist, author, poet, and playwright (d. 2008)

1947 – Kevin Kline, American actor and singer

1948 – Kweisi Mfume, American lawyer and politician

1954 – Malcolm Turnbull, Australian journalist and politician, 29th Prime Minister of Australia

1960 – BD Wong, American actor

1989 – PewDiePie, Swedish YouTuber

1998 – Daya, American singer