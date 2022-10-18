Almanac - Tuesday October 18, 2022

Today is Tuesday, 18th of October of 2022,

October 18 is the 291st day of the year

74 days remain until the end of the year.

64 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:21:27 am

and sunset will be at 6:27:05 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 5 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:54:16 pm.

The first low tide will be at 12:11 am at 0.67 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:51 am at 4.71 feet

The next low tide at 12:59 pm at 3.29 feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 5:43 pm at 4.81 feet

Water temperature in the San Francisco Bay is 62.8 degrees

The Moon is currently 42.3% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon a week from today on Tuesday the 25th of October of 2022 at 3:49 am

and we will have a Partial Solar Eclipse

Today is…

Information Overload Awareness Day

National Chocolate Cupcake Day

National No Beard Day

National Pharmacy Technician Day

Pro-Life Day of Silent Solidarity

Simchat Torah

Today is also…

Alaska Day

Independence Day in Azerbaijan, celebrating the independence of Azerbaijan from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Necktie Day in Croatia

Persons Day in Canada

World Menopause Day

On this day in history…

1648 – Boston shoemakers form first American labor organization.

1775 – African-American poet Phillis Wheatley is freed from slavery.

1851 – Herman Melville's Moby-Dick is first published as The Whale by Richard Bentley of London.

1867 – United States takes possession of Alaska after purchasing it from Russia for $7.2 million. Celebrated annually in the state as Alaska Day.

1898 – The United States takes possession of Puerto Rico from Spain.

1922 – The British Broadcasting Company (later Corporation) is founded by a consortium, to establish a nationwide network of radio transmitters to provide a national broadcasting service.

1945 – Argentine military officer and politician Juan Perón marries actress Eva Duarte.

1954 – Texas Instruments announces the first transistor radio.

1963 – Félicette, a black and white female Parisian stray cat, becomes the first cat launched into space.

1979 – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) begins allowing people to have home satellite earth stations without a federal government license.

2019 – NASA Astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch take part in the first all-female spacewalk when they venture out of the International Space Station to replace a power controller.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1898 – Lotte Lenya, Austrian singer and actress (d. 1981)

1918 – Bobby Troup, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 1999)

1919 – Anita O'Day, American singer (d. 2006)

1919 – Pierre Trudeau, Canadian lawyer, academic, and politician, 15th Prime Minister of Canada (d. 2000)

1920 – Melina Mercouri, Greek actress, singer, and politician, 9th Greek Minister of Culture (d. 1994)

1921 – Jesse Helms, American journalist and politician (d. 2008)

1923 – Jessie Mae Hemphill, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)

1924 – Buddy MacMaster, Canadian singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2014)

1926 – Chuck Berry, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1926 – Klaus Kinski, German-American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1991)

1927 – George C. Scott, American actor and director (d. 1999)

1928 – Keith Jackson, American sportscaster and actor (d. 2018)

1929 – Violeta Chamorro, Nicaraguan publisher and politician, President of Nicaragua

1935 – Peter Boyle, American actor (d. 2006)

1938 – Dawn Wells, American model and actress, Miss Nevada 1959 (d. 2020)

1939 – Mike Ditka, American football player, coach, and sportscaster

1939 – Lee Harvey Oswald, American assassin of John F. Kennedy (d. 1963)

1939 – Paddy Reilly, Irish folk singer and guitarist

1947 – Laura Nyro, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1997)

1948 – Ntozake Shange, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 2018)

1951 – Terry McMillan, American author and screenwriter

1956 – Martina Navratilova, Czech-American tennis player and coach

1961 – Wynton Marsalis, American trumpet player, composer, and educator

1961 – Rick Moody, American author and composer

1979 – Ne-Yo, American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and actor

1984 – Esperanza Spalding, American singer-songwriter and bassist

1984 – Milo Yiannopoulos, British journalist and public speaker

1987 – Zac Efron, American actor and singer