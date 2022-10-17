Almanac - Monday October 17, 2022

Today is Monday, the 17th of October of 2022,

October 17 is the 290th day of the year

75 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:20:29 am

and the sun will set tonight at 6:28:26 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 7 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:54:27 pm.

The first high tide will be at 7:04 am at 4.56 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 11:51 am at 3.60 feet

The next high tide will be at 4:28 pm at 4.89 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be at 12:11 am at 0.67 feet

Water temperature at Aquatic Park in San Francisco Bay should be 62.8 degrees

The Moon is currently 51.9% visible

It’s the third quarter moon right now

We’ll have a New Moon as well as a Partial Solar Eclipse in 8 days on a Tuesday the 25th of October of 2022 at 3:49 am

Today is…

Black Poetry Day

Edge Day

Forgive an Ex Day

Four Prunes Day

International Adjust your Chair Day

Mulligan Day

Multicultural Diversity Day

National Boss Day

National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day

National Pasta Day

National Playing Card Collection Day

Pay Back a Friend Day

Shemini Atzeret

Spreadsheet Day

Wear Something Gaudy Day

World Trauma Day

Today is also… International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

Loyalty Day in Argentina

National Police Day in Thailand

On this day in history…

1771 – Premiere in Milan of the opera Ascanio in Alba, composed by Mozart at age 15.

1907 – Marconi begins the first commercial transatlantic wireless service.

1931 – Al Capone is convicted of income tax evasion.

1933 – Albert Einstein flees Nazi Germany and moves to the United States.

1973 – OPEC imposes an oil embargo against countries they deem to have helped Israel in the Yom Kippur War.

1979 – Mother Teresa is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1979 – The Department of Education Organization Act creates the U.S. Department of Education.

1989 – The 6.9 Mw Loma Prieta earthquake shakes the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Coast, killing 63.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1900 – Jean Arthur, American actress (d. 1991)

1902 – Irene Ryan, American actress (d. 1973)

1903 – Nathanael West, American author and screenwriter (d. 1940)

1912 – Pope John Paul I, Catholic pope from August 1978- September 1978 (d. 1978)

1914 – Jerry Siegel, American author and illustrator (d. 1996)

1915 – Arthur Miller, American playwright and screenwriter (d. 2005)

1918 – Rita Hayworth, American actress, singer and dancer (d. 1987)

1920 – Montgomery Clift, American actor (d. 1966)

1923 – Barney Kessel, American guitarist and composer (d. 2004)

1926 – Julie Adams, American actress (d. 2019)

1933 – The Singing Nun, Belgian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and nun (d. 1985)

1938 – Evel Knievel, American motorcycle rider and stuntman (d. 2007)

1948 – Margot Kidder, Canadian-American actress (d. 2018)

1951 – Shari Ulrich, American-Canadian singer-songwriter and violinist

1968 – Ziggy Marley, Jamaican singer-songwriter, guitarist, and voice actor

1969 – Wyclef Jean, Haitian-American rapper, producer, and actor

1972 – Eminem, American rapper, producer, and actor