Almanac - Wednesday October 12, 2022
Today is Wednesday, 12th of October of 2022,
October 12 is the 285th day of the year
80 days remain until the end of the year.
70 days until winter begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:15:44 am
and the sun will set tonight at 6:35:21 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 19 minutes of daylight today
Solar noon will be at 12:55:32 pm.
Water temperature in the San Francisco Bay today will be 65.8 degrees
The first high tide was early this morning at 1:19 am at 5.02 feet
The first low tide was just now at 6:35 am at 2.17 feet
The next high tide at 12:36 pm at 6.06 feet
and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 7:25 pm at zero feet
The Moon is currently 92.3% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous Moon
We’ll have a quarter moon on Monday the 17th
Today is …
International Moment of Frustration Scream Day
International Top Spinning Day
National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work and School Day
National Pet Obesity Awareness Day
National Take your Parents to Lunch Day
Stop America's Violence Everywhere Today
Today is also…
Día de la Hispanidad or Fiesta Nacional de España, also Armed Forces Day (Spain)
Día de la Raza (El Salvador, Uruguay)
Día de la Resistencia Indígena, "Day of Indigenous Resistance" (Venezuela)
Día de las Culturas, "Day of the Cultures" (Costa Rica)
Día del Respeto a la Diversidad Cultural, "Day of respect for cultural diversity" (Argentina)
Discovery Day (The Bahamas, Colombia)
Feast for Life of Aleister Crowley, celebrated as "Crowleymas" (Thelema)
Independence Day (Equatorial Guinea), celebrates the independence of Equatorial Guinea from Spain in 1968.
International Day Against Digital Rights Management
On this day in history….
1279 – The Nichiren Shōshū branch of Buddhism is founded in Japan
1492 – Christopher Columbus's first expedition makes landfall in the Caribbean, specifically on San Salvador Island. (Julian calendar)
1692 – The Salem witch trials are ended by a letter from Province of Massachusetts Bay Governor William Phips.
1810 – The citizens of Munich hold the first Oktoberfest in celebration of the marriage of Crown Prince Louis of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen.
1901 – President Theodore Roosevelt officially renames the "Executive Mansion" to the White House.
1928 – An iron lung respirator is used for the first time at Boston Children's Hospital.
1933 – The military Alcatraz Citadel becomes the civilian Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary.
1960 – Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev pounds his shoe on a desk at the United Nations to protest a Philippine assertion.
1974 – President Nixon nominates House Majority Leader Gerald R. Ford as the successor to Vice President Spiro T. Agnew.
1977 – Hua Guofeng succeeds Mao Zedong as paramount leader of China
1994 – The Magellan spacecraft burns up in the atmosphere of Venus.
1998 – Matthew Shepard, a gay student at University of Wyoming, dies five days after he was beaten outside of Laramie.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1687 – Sylvius Leopold Weiss, German lute player and composer (d. 1750)
1866 – Ramsay MacDonald, Scottish journalist and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1937)
1872 – Ralph Vaughan Williams, English composer and educator (d. 1958)
1875 – Aleister Crowley, English magician and author (d. 1947)
1916 – Alice Childress, American playwright, actress and writer, born in Charleston, South Carolina (d. 1994)
1921 – Art Clokey, American animator, producer, screenwriter, and voice actor, created Gumby (d. 2010)
1932 – Dick Gregory, American comedian, actor, and author (d. 2017)
1935 – Luciano Pavarotti, Italian tenor and actor (d. 2007)
1947 – Chris Wallace, American journalist
1949 – Carlos the Jackal, Venezuelan convicted of terrorism and murderer
1950 – Susan Anton, American actress and model
1962 – Deborah Foreman, American actress and photographer
1966 – Brenda Romero, American game designer
1967 – Becky Iverson, American golfer
1972 – Neriah Davis, American model and actress
1977 – Cristie Kerr, American golfer
1983 – Katie Piper, English philanthropist, broadcaster, and acid violence survivor
1985 – Michelle Carter, American shot putter
1985 – Anna Iljuštšenko, Estonian high jumper
1989 – Anna Ohmiya, Japanese curler
1994 – Olivia Smoliga, American swimmer
1995 – Jessica Hogg, Welsh artistic gymnast
2004 – Darci Lynne, American ventriloquist