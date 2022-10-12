Almanac - Wednesday October 12, 2022

Today is Wednesday, 12th of October of 2022,

October 12 is the 285th day of the year

80 days remain until the end of the year.

70 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:15:44 am

and the sun will set tonight at 6:35:21 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 19 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 12:55:32 pm.

Water temperature in the San Francisco Bay today will be 65.8 degrees

The first high tide was early this morning at 1:19 am at 5.02 feet

The first low tide was just now at 6:35 am at 2.17 feet

The next high tide at 12:36 pm at 6.06 feet

and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 7:25 pm at zero feet

The Moon is currently 92.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous Moon

We’ll have a quarter moon on Monday the 17th

Today is …

Cookbook Launch Day

Emergency Nurses Day

Freethought Day

International Moment of Frustration Scream Day

International Top Spinning Day

National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work and School Day

National Farmer's Day

National Fossil Day

National Gumbo Day

National Pet Obesity Awareness Day

National Savings Day

National Stop Bullying Day

National Take your Parents to Lunch Day

Pulled Pork Day

Stop America's Violence Everywhere Today

World Arthritis Day

Today is also…

Children's Day (Brazil)

Columbus Day (Honduras)

Día de la Hispanidad or Fiesta Nacional de España, also Armed Forces Day (Spain)

Día de la Raza (El Salvador, Uruguay)

Día de la Resistencia Indígena, "Day of Indigenous Resistance" (Venezuela)

Día de las Américas (Belize)

Día de las Culturas, "Day of the Cultures" (Costa Rica)

Día del Respeto a la Diversidad Cultural, "Day of respect for cultural diversity" (Argentina)

Discovery Day (The Bahamas, Colombia)

Feast for Life of Aleister Crowley, celebrated as "Crowleymas" (Thelema)

Freethought Day

Independence Day (Equatorial Guinea), celebrates the independence of Equatorial Guinea from Spain in 1968.

International Day Against Digital Rights Management

On this day in history….

1279 – The Nichiren Shōshū branch of Buddhism is founded in Japan

1492 – Christopher Columbus's first expedition makes landfall in the Caribbean, specifically on San Salvador Island. (Julian calendar)

1692 – The Salem witch trials are ended by a letter from Province of Massachusetts Bay Governor William Phips.

1810 – The citizens of Munich hold the first Oktoberfest in celebration of the marriage of Crown Prince Louis of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen.

1901 – President Theodore Roosevelt officially renames the "Executive Mansion" to the White House.

1928 – An iron lung respirator is used for the first time at Boston Children's Hospital.

1933 – The military Alcatraz Citadel becomes the civilian Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary.

1960 – Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev pounds his shoe on a desk at the United Nations to protest a Philippine assertion.

1974 – President Nixon nominates House Majority Leader Gerald R. Ford as the successor to Vice President Spiro T. Agnew.

1977 – Hua Guofeng succeeds Mao Zedong as paramount leader of China

1994 – The Magellan spacecraft burns up in the atmosphere of Venus.

1998 – Matthew Shepard, a gay student at University of Wyoming, dies five days after he was beaten outside of Laramie.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1687 – Sylvius Leopold Weiss, German lute player and composer (d. 1750)

1866 – Ramsay MacDonald, Scottish journalist and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1937)

1872 – Ralph Vaughan Williams, English composer and educator (d. 1958)

1875 – Aleister Crowley, English magician and author (d. 1947)

1916 – Alice Childress, American playwright, actress and writer, born in Charleston, South Carolina (d. 1994)

1921 – Art Clokey, American animator, producer, screenwriter, and voice actor, created Gumby (d. 2010)

1932 – Dick Gregory, American comedian, actor, and author (d. 2017)

1935 – Luciano Pavarotti, Italian tenor and actor (d. 2007)

1947 – Chris Wallace, American journalist

1949 – Carlos the Jackal, Venezuelan convicted of terrorism and murderer

1950 – Susan Anton, American actress and model

1962 – Deborah Foreman, American actress and photographer

1966 – Brenda Romero, American game designer

1967 – Becky Iverson, American golfer

1972 – Neriah Davis, American model and actress

1977 – Cristie Kerr, American golfer

1983 – Katie Piper, English philanthropist, broadcaster, and acid violence survivor

1985 – Michelle Carter, American shot putter

1985 – Anna Iljuštšenko, Estonian high jumper

1989 – Anna Ohmiya, Japanese curler

1994 – Olivia Smoliga, American swimmer

1995 – Jessica Hogg, Welsh artistic gymnast

2004 – Darci Lynne, American ventriloquist