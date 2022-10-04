Almanac - Tuesday October 4, 2022

Today is Tuesday, the 4th of October of 2022,

October 4 is the 277th day of the year

88 days remain until the end of the year.

78 days until winter begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:08:24 am

and sunset will be at 6:47:01 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 38 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 12:57:42 pm.

The first low tide will be at 12:43 am at -0.13 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:07 am at 4.87 feet

The next low tide at 1:00 pm at 3.19 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be 6:32 pm at 5.82 feet

The Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today should be 65.8 degrees

The Moon is currently 67.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We’ll have the Full Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 9th of October of 2022 at 1:55 pm

The October full moon is called the Full Hunter’s Moon (or Harvest Moon)

This is the month when the game is fattened up for winter. Now is the time for hunting and laying in a store of provisions for the long months ahead.

The October Full Moon can also be called the:

Drying Rice Moon

Falling Leaves Moon

Freezing Moon

Ice Moon

Migrating Moon

Today is…

Blessing of the Animals at the Cathedral Day

Cinnamon Roll Day

eDay

Improve Your Office Day

International Toot Your Flute Day

National Fruit at Work Day

National Golf Day

National Ships-in-Bottles Day

National Taco Day

National Vodka Day

Ten-Four Day

World Animal Day

Today is also…

Day of Peace and Reconciliation in Mozambique

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Lesotho from the United Kingdom in 1966.

The beginning of World Space Week

On this day in history…

1582 – The Gregorian Calendar is introduced by Pope Gregory XIII.

1824 – Mexico adopts a new constitution and becomes a federal republic.

1941 – Norman Rockwell's Willie Gillis character debuts on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post.

1957 – Sputnik 1 becomes the first artificial satellite to orbit the Earth.

1958 – The current constitution of France is adopted.

1985 – The Free Software Foundation is founded.

1991 – The Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty is opened for signature.

2004 – SpaceShipOne wins the Ansari X Prize for private spaceflight.

2006 – WikiLeaks is launched.

2021 – Bubba Wallace becomes the first African-American Driver in the modern era of NASCAR to win a major race

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1822 – Rutherford B. Hayes, American general, lawyer, and politician, 19th President of the United States (d. 1893)

1861 – Frederic Remington, American painter, sculptor, and illustrator (d. 1909)

1880 – Damon Runyon, American newspaperman and short story writer. (d. 1946)

1895 – Buster Keaton, American film actor, director, and producer (d. 1966)

1916 – Jan Murray, American comedian, actor, and game show host (d. 2006)

1917 – Violeta Parra, Chilean singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1967)

1923 – Charlton Heston, American actor, director and gun rights activist (d. 2008)

1928 – Alvin Toffler, German-American journalist and author (d. 2016)

1937 – Jackie Collins, English-American author and actress (d. 2015)

1941 – Roy Blount Jr., American humorist and journalist

1941 – Anne Rice, American author (d. 2021)

1942 – Bernice Johnson Reagon, American singer-songwriter

1943 – H. Rap Brown, American activist

1946 – Michael Mullen, American admiral

1946 – Susan Sarandon, American actress and activist

1948 – Duke Robillard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist