Almanac - Friday September 30, 2022

Today is Friday September 30, 2022

It is the 273rd day of the year

92 days remain until the end of the year.

82 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:04:51 am

and the sun will set tonight at 6:53:04 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 48 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 12:58:57 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:57 am at 4.59 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:49 am at 2.71 feet

The next high tide at 2:01 pm at 6.13 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:06 pm at 0.03 feet

The water temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 66 degrees

The Moon is 23.5% visible

We have a Waxing Crescent moon

and the First Quarter Moon will be in 2 days on Sunday the 2nd of October of 2022 at 5:14 pm

Today is….

Ask a Stupid Question Day

Chewing Gum Day

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Day

German Butterbrot Day

Hug a Vegetarian Day

International Blasphemy Rights Day

International Podcast Day

International Thunderbirds Day

International Translation Day

National Bakery Day

National Hot Mulled Cider Day

National Love People Day

National Mud Pack Day

National PrepareAthon! Day

Orange Shirt Day

Save the Koala Day

Sport Purple for Platelets Day

The Time for Yoga

Today is also…

Agricultural Reform Day, also known as Nationalization Day in São Tomé and Príncipe

Birth of Morelos in Mexico

Blasphemy Day, educates individuals and groups about blasphemy laws and defends freedom of expression

Boy's Day in Poland

Independence Day in Botswana or Botswana Day, celebrates the independence of Botswana from United Kingdom in 1966.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation or Orange Shirt Day in Canada

On this day in history…

1791 – The first performance of Mozart's opera The Magic Flute takes place two months before his death.

1882 – Thomas Edison's first commercial hydroelectric power plant (later known as Appleton Edison Light Company) begins operation.

1935 – The Hoover Dam, astride the border between the U.S. states of Arizona and Nevada, is dedicated.

1938 – The League of Nations unanimously outlaws "intentional bombings of civilian populations".

1939 – NBC broadcasts the first televised American football game.

1947 – The 1947 World Series begins. It is the first to be televised, to include an African-American player, to exceed $2 million in receipts, to see a pinch-hit home run, and to have six umpires on the field.

1962 – James Meredith enters the University of Mississippi, defying racial segregation rules.

1980 – Ethernet specifications are published by Xerox working with Intel and Digital Equipment Corporation.

2016 – Two paintings with a combined value of $100 million are recovered after having been stolen from the Van Gogh Museum in 2002.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1207 – Rumi, Persian mystic and poet (d. 1273)

1832 – Ann Jarvis, American activist, co-founded Mother's Day (d. 1905)

1861 – William Wrigley, Jr., American businessman, founded Wrigley Company (d. 1932)

1882 – Hans Geiger, German physicist and academic (d. 1945)

1915 – Lester Maddox, American businessman and politician, 75th Governor of Georgia (d. 2003)

1917 – Yuri Lyubimov, Russian actor and director (d. 2014)

1917 – Buddy Rich, American drummer, bandleader, and actor (d. 1987)

1921 – Deborah Kerr, Scottish-English actress (d. 2007)

1924 – Truman Capote, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter (d. 1984)

1927 – W. S. Merwin, American poet and translator (d. 2019)

1928 – Elie Wiesel, Romanian-American author, academic, and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)

1931 – Angie Dickinson, American actress

1935 – Johnny Mathis, American singer and actor

1942 – Frankie Lymon, American singer-songwriter (d. 1968)

1943 – Marilyn McCoo, American singer

1946 – Héctor Lavoe, Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter (d. 1993)

1947 – Marc Bolan, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1977)

1950 – Laura Esquivel, Mexican author and screenwriter

1954 – Basia, Polish singer-songwriter and record producer

1954 – Patrice Rushen, American singer-songwriter and producer

1955 – Frankie Kennedy, Northern Irish flute player (d. 1994)

1982 – Kieran Culkin, American actor.