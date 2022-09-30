Almanac - Friday September 30, 2022
Today is Friday September 30, 2022
It is the 273rd day of the year
92 days remain until the end of the year.
82 days until winter begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:04:51 am
and the sun will set tonight at 6:53:04 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 48 minutes of daylight today
Solar noon will be at 12:58:57 pm.
The first high tide was at 2:57 am at 4.59 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:49 am at 2.71 feet
The next high tide at 2:01 pm at 6.13 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:06 pm at 0.03 feet
The water temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 66 degrees
The Moon is 23.5% visible
We have a Waxing Crescent moon
and the First Quarter Moon will be in 2 days on Sunday the 2nd of October of 2022 at 5:14 pm
Today is….
International Blasphemy Rights Day
International Thunderbirds Day
Sport Purple for Platelets Day
Today is also…
Agricultural Reform Day, also known as Nationalization Day in São Tomé and Príncipe
Blasphemy Day, educates individuals and groups about blasphemy laws and defends freedom of expression
Independence Day in Botswana or Botswana Day, celebrates the independence of Botswana from United Kingdom in 1966.
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation or Orange Shirt Day in Canada
On this day in history…
1791 – The first performance of Mozart's opera The Magic Flute takes place two months before his death.
1882 – Thomas Edison's first commercial hydroelectric power plant (later known as Appleton Edison Light Company) begins operation.
1935 – The Hoover Dam, astride the border between the U.S. states of Arizona and Nevada, is dedicated.
1938 – The League of Nations unanimously outlaws "intentional bombings of civilian populations".
1939 – NBC broadcasts the first televised American football game.
1947 – The 1947 World Series begins. It is the first to be televised, to include an African-American player, to exceed $2 million in receipts, to see a pinch-hit home run, and to have six umpires on the field.
1962 – James Meredith enters the University of Mississippi, defying racial segregation rules.
1980 – Ethernet specifications are published by Xerox working with Intel and Digital Equipment Corporation.
2016 – Two paintings with a combined value of $100 million are recovered after having been stolen from the Van Gogh Museum in 2002.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1207 – Rumi, Persian mystic and poet (d. 1273)
1832 – Ann Jarvis, American activist, co-founded Mother's Day (d. 1905)
1861 – William Wrigley, Jr., American businessman, founded Wrigley Company (d. 1932)
1882 – Hans Geiger, German physicist and academic (d. 1945)
1915 – Lester Maddox, American businessman and politician, 75th Governor of Georgia (d. 2003)
1917 – Yuri Lyubimov, Russian actor and director (d. 2014)
1917 – Buddy Rich, American drummer, bandleader, and actor (d. 1987)
1921 – Deborah Kerr, Scottish-English actress (d. 2007)
1924 – Truman Capote, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter (d. 1984)
1927 – W. S. Merwin, American poet and translator (d. 2019)
1928 – Elie Wiesel, Romanian-American author, academic, and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)
1931 – Angie Dickinson, American actress
1935 – Johnny Mathis, American singer and actor
1942 – Frankie Lymon, American singer-songwriter (d. 1968)
1943 – Marilyn McCoo, American singer
1946 – Héctor Lavoe, Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter (d. 1993)
1947 – Marc Bolan, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1977)
1950 – Laura Esquivel, Mexican author and screenwriter
1954 – Basia, Polish singer-songwriter and record producer
1954 – Patrice Rushen, American singer-songwriter and producer
1955 – Frankie Kennedy, Northern Irish flute player (d. 1994)
1982 – Kieran Culkin, American actor.