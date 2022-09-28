Almanac - Wednesday September 28, 2022

Today is Wednesday, the 28th of September of 2022,

September 28 is the 271st day of the year

94 days remain until the end of the year.

84 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:03:06 am

and sunset will be at 6:56:08 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 53 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:59:37 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:55 am at 5.16 feet

The first low tide was just now at 6:32 am at 1.63 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:48 pm at 6.04 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:18 pm at 0.27 feet

The Moon is currently 7.8% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 2nd of October of 2022 at 5:14 pm

Today is…

British Home Child Day

Fish Tank Floorshow Night

Gold Lining Day

International Right to Know Day

also known as International Day for Universal Access to Information

National Drink Beer Day

National Good Neighbor Day

National Strawberry Cream Pie Day

National Women's Health and Fitness Day

Read a Child a Book You Like Day

See You at the Pole

World School Milk Day

Today is also…

Czech Statehood Day (Czech Republic)

Freedom from Hunger Day

National Day of Awareness and Unity against Child Pornography (Philippines)

Teachers' Day (Taiwan and Chinese-Filipino schools in the Philippines), ceremonies dedicated to Confucius are also observed.

World Rabies Day (International)

on this day in history….

1066 – William the Conqueror lands in England, beginning the Norman conquest.

1821 – The Declaration of Independence of the Mexican Empire is drafted. It will be made public on 13 October.

1867 – Toronto becomes the capital of Ontario, having also been the capital of Ontario's predecessors since 1796.

1871 – The Brazilian Parliament passes a law that frees all children thereafter born to slaves, and all government-owned slaves.

1889 – The General Conference on Weights and Measures (CGPM) defines the length of a metre.

1892 – The first night game for American football takes place in a contest between Wyoming Seminary and Mansfield State Normal.

1928 – Alexander Fleming notices a bacteria-killing mold growing in his laboratory, discovering what later became known as penicillin.

1951 – CBS makes the first color televisions available for sale to the general public, but the product is discontinued less than a month later.

1986 – The Democratic Progressive Party becomes the first opposition party in Taiwan.

1995 – Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat sign the Interim Agreement on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

551 BC – Confucius, Chinese teacher, editor, politician, and philosopher of the Spring and Autumn period of Chinese history. (d. 479 BC)

1824 – Francis Turner Palgrave, English poet and critic (d. 1897)

1836 – Thomas Crapper, English plumber, invented the ballcock (d. 1910)

1841 – Georges Clemenceau, French journalist, physician, and politician, 85th Prime Minister of France (d. 1929)

1901 – William S. Paley, American broadcaster, founded CBS (d. 1990)

1901 – Ed Sullivan, American television host (d. 1974)

1905 – Max Schmeling, German boxer smashed down by Joe Lewis in 1936 (d. 2005)

1909 – Al Capp, American author and illustrator (d. 1979)

1914 – Maria Franziska von Trapp, Austrian-American refugee and singer (d. 2014)

1915 – Ethel Rosenberg, American executed for allegedly sharing nuclear secrets with the Soviet Union (d. 1953)

1916 – Peter Finch, English-Australian actor (d. 1977)

1923 – Tuli Kupferberg, American singer, poet, and writer (d. 2010)

1924 – Marcello Mastroianni, Italian-French actor and singer (d. 1996)[18]

1928 – Koko Taylor, American singer (d. 2009)

1929 – Lata Mangeshkar, Indian playback singer and composer (d. 2022)

1932 – Víctor Jara, Chilean singer-songwriter, poet, and director (d. 1973)

1934 – Brigitte Bardot, French actress

1938 – Ben E. King, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2015)

1944 – Marcia Muller, American journalist and author

1964 – Janeane Garofalo, American comedian, actress, and screenwriter

1967 – Moon Zappa, American actress and author

1987 – Hilary Duff, American singer-songwriter and actress