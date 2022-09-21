Almanac - Wednesday 9/21/22

Today is Wednesday, the 21st of September of 2022,

September 21 is the 264th day of the year

101 days remain until the end of the year.

1 day until autumn begins

Autumn Equinox 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 6:03 PM tomorrow evening Thursday, September 22

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 6:57:04 am

and the sun will set tonight at 7:06:59 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:02:01 pm.

The first low tide was early this morning at 2:50 am at 0.40 feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 9:48 am at 4.92 feet

The next low tide this afternoon will be at 2:58 pm at 2.80 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:22 pm at 5.55 feet

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.7°F

The Moon is currently 18.4% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent Moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Monday the 25th of September of 2022 at 2:54 pm

Today is…

Escapology Day

International Day of Peace

Miniature Golf Day

National Chai Day

National Farm Safety Day for Kids

National Pecan Cookie Day

National School Backpack Awareness Day

Pause the World Day

World Alzheimer's Day

World Gratitude Day

Today is also…

Spring Day (Argentina)

Arbor Day (Brazil)

Commemoration of the Declaration of Martial Law (Philippines)

Customs Service Day (Poland)

Founder's Day and National Volunteer Day (Ghana)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Armenia from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Belize from the United Kingdom in 1981.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Malta from the United Kingdom in 1964.

Student's Day (Bolivia)

Victory over the Golden Horde in the Battle of Kulikovo (Russia)

On this day in history….

1933 – Salvador Lutteroth establishes Mexican professional wrestling.

1972 – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos begins authoritarian rule by declaring martial law.

1976 – Orlando Letelier is assassinated in Washington, D.C because had been a member of the former Chilean Marxist government.

1981 – Sandra Day O'Connor is unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate as the first female Supreme Court justice.

1996 – The Defense of Marriage Act is passed by the United States Congress.

2003 – The Galileo spacecraft is terminated by sending it into Jupiter's atmosphere.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1866 – H. G. Wells, English novelist, historian, and critic (d. 1946)

1874 – Gustav Holst, English composer and educator (d. 1934)

1909 – Kwame Nkrumah, Ghanaian educator and politician, 1st President of Ghana (d. 1972)

1912 – Chuck Jones, American animator, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2002)

1918 – John Gofman, American physicist, chemist, and biologist (d. 2007)

1931 – Larry Hagman, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2012)

1934 – Leonard Cohen, Canadian singer-songwriter and poet (d. 2016)

1935 – Henry Gibson, American actor (d. 2009)

1936 – Diane Rehm, American journalist and radio host

1944 – Fannie Flagg, American actress, comedian, and author

1944 – Hamilton Jordan, American politician, 8th White House Chief of Staff (d. 2008)

1947 – Stephen King, American author and screenwriter

1949 – Henry Butler, American pianist and photographer (d. 2018)

1950 – Bill Murray, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1954 – Shinzo Abe, Japanese lawyer and politician, 90th Prime Minister of Japan (d. 2022)[10]

1957 – Ethan Coen, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1957 – Mark Levin, American lawyer, radio host, and author

1957 – Kevin Rudd, Australian politician and diplomat, 26th Prime Minister of Australia

1964 – Jorge Drexler, Uruguayan singer-songwriter

1967 – Faith Hill, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1968 – Ricki Lake, American actress, producer, and talk show host

1970 – Melissa Ferrick, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1970 – Samantha Power, Irish-American journalist, academic, and diplomat, 28th United States Ambassador to the United Nations

1980 – Kareena Kapoor, Indian actress

1981 – Nicole Richie, American actress, fashion designer, and author