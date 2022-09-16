Almanac - Friday 9/16/22

Today is Friday, the 16th of September of 2022,

September 16 is the 259th day of the year

106 days remain until the end of the year.

6 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in a minute San Francisco at 6:52:49 am

and sunset will be at 7:14:48 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 21 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:03:48 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:42 am at 4.29 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:28 am at 3.08 feet

The next high tide at 3:23 pm at 5.56 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:51 pm at 0.85 feet

The Moon is 71.0% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Saturday the 17th of September of 2022 at 2:52 pm

Today is…

Anne Bradstreet Day

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

International Grenache Day

Mayflower Day

National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day

National Collect Rocks Day

National Concussion Awareness Day

National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the Victims of Hurricane Katrina

National Guacamole Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

National Stay Away from Seattle Day

National Tattoo Story Day

National Tradesmen Day

Stepfamily Day

Teenager Workout Day

Trail of Tears Commemoration Day

Working Parents Day

World Play-Doh Day

Wrinkled Raincoat Day

Today is also…

Cry of Dolores, celebrates the declaration of independence of Mexico from Spain in 1810.

Independence Day (Papua New Guinea), celebrates the independence of Papua New Guinea from Australia in 1975.

Malaysian Armed Forces Day (Malaysia)

Malaysia Day (Malaysia, Singapore)

Martyrs' Day (Libya)

National Heroes Day (Saint Kitts and Nevis)

1620 – A determined band of 35 religious dissenters – Pilgrims set sail for Virginia from Plymouth, England in the Mayflower, jubilant at the prospect of practicing their unorthodox brand of worship in the New World.

1810 – With the Grito de Dolores, Father Miguel Hidalgo begins Mexico's fight for independence from Spain.

1908 – The General Motors Corporation is founded.

1959 – The first successful photocopier, the Xerox 914, is introduced in a demonstration on live television from New York City.

1963 – Malaysia is formed from the Federation of Malaya, Singapore, North Borneo (Sabah) and Sarawak. However, Singapore is soon expelled from this new country.

1966 – The Metropolitan Opera House opens at Lincoln Center in New York City with the world premiere of Samuel Barber's opera Antony and Cleopatra.

1994 – The British government lifts the broadcasting ban imposed against members of Sinn Féin and Irish paramilitary groups in 1988.

1880 – Alfred Noyes, English author, poet, and playwright (d. 1958)

1887 – Nadia Boulanger, French composer and educator (d. 1979)

1898 – H. A. Rey, American author and illustrator, co-created Curious George (d. 1977)

1911 – Wilfred Burchett, Australian journalist and author (d. 1983)

1921 – Korla Pandit, American pianist and composer (d. 1998)

1924 – Lauren Bacall, American actress (d. 2014)

1925 – Charlie Byrd, American singer and guitarist (d. 1999)

1925 – B.B. King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2015)

1926 – Robert H. Schuller, American pastor and author (d. 2015)

1927 – Peter Falk, American actor (d. 2011)

1931 – Little Willie Littlefield, American-Dutch singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2013)

1934 – George Chakiris, American actor, singer, and dancer

1935 – Billy Boy Arnold, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1940 – Hamiet Bluiett, American jazz saxophonist and composer (d. 2018)

1949 – Ed Begley Jr., American actor and environmental activist

1951 – Vince Bell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Earl Klugh, American guitarist and composer

1956 – David Copperfield, American magician and actor

1971 – Amy Poehler, American actress, comedian, and producer

1974 – Julian Castro, American lawyer and politician, 16th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development